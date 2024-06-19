http://www.fotogestoeber.de

Investment Thesis

This article discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV), an extremely unbalanced product unlikely to deliver consistent returns each year but, nonetheless, works as advertised. A review of past performance reveals that RFV becomes more attractive as you extend your holding period, and so long as you can tolerate the volatility, RFV has a good chance of being a long-term winner. I wish it ranked better on other fundamental metrics, but I'm confident it will appeal to certain readers, and I look forward to describing its approach in more detail below.

RFV Overview

Strategy Discussion

RFV tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index, which launched on December 16, 2005, or three months before the ETF. The selection process begins with the S&P MidCap 400, whose constituents are roughly one-tenth the size of S&P 500 Index constituents on average. From there, the Index provider assigns each security a growth and value score based on six factors, as follows:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

The Pure Value Index includes stocks that rank best on the three value factors: book value to price, earnings to price, and sales to price ratios. However, another consideration is that there can be no overlap with the Pure Growth Index. Therefore, RFV's selections must also score relatively poorly on three-year earnings per share growth, three-year sales per share growth, and one-year price momentum. This becomes evident when analyzing its fundamentals, but first, let's look at RFV's historical performance against four benchmarks.

Performance Analysis

The four ETFs I have selected as benchmarks are as follows:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value With Momentum ETF (XMVM) WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF (DON) iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)

RFV has outperformed them all over the last ten years, delivering a 141.19% total return (9.20% annualized) that was 13% better than XMVM.

Portfolio Visualizer

Despite these strong returns, RFV's risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratio) don't stand out, offering our first clue that it's a risky product. The 44.85% maximum drawdown figure in the table above occurred from September 2018 to March 2020 and was about 9% worse than these peers. Looking further back to the Great Financial Crisis, RFV declined by 63.58% and took two years and an outstanding 59.74% gain in 2009 to recover.

Portfolio Visualizer

These large swings make timing especially important for short-term investors. It's too difficult to predict strong bull and bear markets, so the only takeaway I'll offer in this section is that RFV can be pretty unpredictable. I'll discuss the reasons for this shortly in the fundamental analysis section.

RFV Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights sector exposure differences between RFV, XMVM, DON, IJJ, and IMCV. RFV overweights Consumer Discretionary at 26.19% but looks reasonably well-diversified at the sector level. It also slightly overweights Technology compared to DON, IJJ, and IMCV.

Morningstar

RFV Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for RFV's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 74.60% of the portfolio. This concentration level is noticeably higher than DON, IJJ, and IMCV, so I think the first reason why RFV is so unpredictable is because it's not well diversified. Investors take on the risk of these sub-industries temporarily falling out of favor, but hoping their patience is rewarded in the long run.

The Sunday Investor

Here are some additional observations to consider:

1. RFV's five-year beta is currently 1.46, the highest in this peer group and among all mid-cap ETFs of any style (value, blend, growth). This value might surprise value investors who are used to value ETFs that provide some downside protection. It's important to remember you won't get that when you go the "pure value" route, and this feature is not isolated to the mid-caps. The Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (SPVM), the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), and the Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) have five-year betas ranked #86/97, #87/97, and #90/97 in the large-cap value category. Meanwhile, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) ranks #30/34 among small-cap value ETFs. Naturally, this suggests they will all be quite volatile, capable of delivering enormous gains and losses.

2. I mentioned earlier how RFV's selection process meant it likely wouldn't rank well on growth. However, I'm disappointed to see its estimated earnings per share growth figure is negative. On a sector-adjusted basis using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, RFV's 4.22/10 growth score is the lowest among all mid-cap ETFs and ranks #794/836 overall. Furthermore, its 5.87/10 profit score also ranks last among all mid-cap ETFs (#776/836 overall), so the takeaway is that many things can go wrong with the current setup. I don't know how RFV scored on these metrics in previous years, but these red flags prevent me from issuing RFV a buy rating.

3. RFV trades at 15.18x forward earnings using the simple weighted average method or 11.48x using the harmonic weighted average method. On a sector-adjusted basis, its 6.99/10 value score ranks #1 among all mid-cap ETFs and #16/836 overall, hence my claim that RFV works as advertised. The only caveat is that its 5.53/10 EPS Revision Score is the second worst in the category, revealing how its constituents are cheaply valued because Wall Street consensus earnings estimates are weak. It's often the case with value stocks, but this might be too extreme for some investors, so along with being able to tolerate volatility, you should also adopt a contrarian mindset.

Investment Recommendation

RFV isn't for me because it ranks so poorly on growth, quality, and earnings revisions. However, the pure value strategy has worked well over the long run mainly because it's delivered exceptional returns in a few periods that are difficult to predict in advance. Therefore, I want to keep the door open on this ETF. It could be a great choice if your risk tolerance is high and you're not the type of person who lets short-term underperformance deter you too much. Therefore, I have assigned a neutral "hold" rating to RFV and look forward to re-evaluating it later this year. Thank you for reading.