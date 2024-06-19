Does The Retail Sales Report Forebode Recession?

seraficus

Yesterday brought modest new all-time highs on the tailcoats Nvidia (NVDA) stock rising another 3.5% to become the most valuable company in the world. I think it notable that the remaining six members of the Magnificent 7 names were all down on the day. Is the rotation I have been expecting finally afoot? It is too early to tell. It was encouraging to see industrial production for May rise 0.9%, which was well above expectations for a 0.4% increase, due to an increase in factory output. That is consistent with what we have seen in the manufacturing surveys from ISM and S&P Global. A rebound in manufacturing will be important to offset the softening we know we are going to continue to see in the service sector.

Finviz

On that note, retail sales for May were less than expected, and the previous months were revised lower. Sales rose just 0.1% from April to May without adjusting for inflation. If we exclude gasoline, sales rose 0.3%, largely because gasoline prices fell rather than demand falling. Considering last month’s decline in consumer confidence, some see this decline as a foreboding sign that a recession is on the horizon.

I think it is presumptuous to come to that conclusion when consumers are still focusing their spending on services more than goods. The retail sales report includes 13 categories and 12 of them are goods related with only bars and restaurant spending falling under services. We need to see the personal spending numbers for the month, which covers goods and services, to make a more accurate assessment of the health of the consumer.

Bloomberg

As it relates to economic growth, real retail sales fell just under 1% (inflation-adjusted) over the past year. Typically, when we see this sales number decline 1-3%, it means we are on the cusp of a recession, but as you can see in the chart below, we saw real retail sales fall as much as 3% in April of last year and January of this year, but there was no recession. Again, this is because consumers have focused their spending on services.

FRED

When we look at real personal spending over the past year, which includes services, we see a much better number. In April, these sales rose 2.6% over the past year on an inflation-adjusted basis, which is not indicative of a weak consumer or a recession on the horizon. I will update this chart at month’s end with the personal spending report for May.

FRED

If you are looking for a recession or hoping we will have one, it is easy to draw a different conclusion by only looking at the retail sales report. It simply doesn't tell the whole story, especially in the post-pandemic economy that is still adjusting to a pre-pandemic state.