PayPal: Apple Has Intensified Its Challenges

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors must wonder when the leading digital payments company can get out of its rut. PYPL fell toward lows last seen in early March 2024. As a result, PYPL has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in April 2024. I had anticipated challenging execution impacting PayPal's bullish thesis. Despite that, I assessed that the market seemed too pessimistic about PYPL's growth recovery.

PYPL's relative underperformance also coincided with Apple's (AAPL) WWDC, as the Cupertino company introduced several enhancements to Apple Pay. Apple's improvements include "Tap to Cash for peer-to-peer transfers via iPhone and expanded desktop browser support for Apple Pay." As a result, it is expected to enhance peer-to-peer payments, potentially impacting Venmo's growth opportunities. In addition, Apple Pay has expanded its browser support beyond Safari. Consequently, Apple's improved accessibility is expected to "create greater competition for PayPal," raising the execution risks amid PayPal's transition year.

PayPal Needs To Monetize Faster

Analysts have been optimistic about the potential recovery for PayPal in the unbranded space. Wall Street has confidence that Fastlane could bolster a notable increase in PayPal's transaction margin dollars, "representing a 5%-10% upside compared to 2023 levels." PayPal management also emphasized the potential for Fastlane to lift its unbranded checkout growth opportunities. PayPal believes that Fastlane can provide the necessary conversion uplift, helping PayPal to convert faster.

PayPal active accounts analysis (FinChat)

However, Apple's improvement to its payment integrations suggests that PayPal's competitive moat is no longer as robust as anticipated. As seen above, PayPal has focused on improving payment transactions from its existing user base. As a result, even though it suffered a YoY marginal decline in total active accounts, PayPal's transactions per active rose 13% YoY. Therefore, PayPal has made solid progress, as management has positioned 2025 as "a pivotal year for PayPal to start realizing tangible results from its ongoing initiatives."

Notwithstanding management's optimism, PayPal also recognizes that many of its projects remain in the "early stages of monetization." Consequently, investors must continue monitoring the effectiveness of these initiatives, as they could affect the profitability growth inflection from 2025.

PYPL's Bearish Sentiments Are Worrying

PYPL Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, PYPL's tepid momentum ("D+" momentum grade) suggests the market isn't convinced about its turnaround ability. While PayPal is still rated highly for profitability, I believe the market is likely becoming increasingly concerned about PayPal's competitive position.

PayPal is also expected to leverage its massive customer base to capitalize on a new targeted advertising growth lever. However, it's still too early to assess the ad monetization potential lifting PayPal's 2025 turnaround thesis. Given the recent volatility suffered by PYPL holders, the headwinds against PayPal seem to be intensifying.

E-commerce market share % (Statista)

Moreover, consumer spending dynamics have worsened, potentially impacting PayPal and its payment peers further. Despite that, PayPal operates in a secular growth industry as e-commerce market share has continued to rise. Hence, the overall market opportunity should support the growth of more digital payment players despite more intense competition. However, a relative weakening of PayPal's assessed competitive position could still hurt its implied growth valuation.

PYPL's forward-adjusted PEG ratio of 1.67 is well above its sector median of 1.12. However, PYPL's forward-adjusted EBIT multiple of 11.2x aligns with its sector median of 11.1x. Consequently, PYPL is not assessed as undervalued, which could have mitigated its competitive risks. Therefore, I gleaned that the market has likely de-rated PYPL over the last two weeks to reflect higher execution challenges.

Is PYPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PYPL price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

PYPL's price action is a mixed card. It was consolidating constructively before Apple's WWDC. However, PYPL has dropped more than 13% from its early June 2024 highs, even though the S&P 500 has broken into a new high.

Therefore, it's clear that investors have allocated their exposure away from PYPL following Apple's recent announcements. It's still too early to ascertain the impact on PayPal's positioning. In other words, PayPal could still be on track to meet its 2024 guidance, helping to mitigate a further decline against bearish sentiments. Despite that, I've not observed a bullish reversal yet, suggesting a further drop to PYPL's February 2024 lows ($56 level) cannot be ruled out for now.

PYPL's valuation is still priced for growth, and solid execution is needed to achieve a profitability growth inflection from 2025. Wall Street analysts have also factored in an almost 34% increase in free cash flow estimates for 2024. This is markedly above PayPal's 2024 FCF guidance of $5B, underscoring Wall Street's optimism.

On a forward basis, PYPL's adjusted FCF multiple of 10.3x is almost 11% below its sector median. Therefore, bullish PYPL investors could argue that the correction over the past two weeks has likely reflected sufficient pessimism.

Overall, PayPal's execution performance over the next two quarters could set the stage for a valuation multiples expansion in 2025. However, PYPL's price action must hold decisively above the $60 level to maintain its bullish recovery. The risk/reward is still skewed toward the upside, suggesting a bullish rating remains appropriate.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

