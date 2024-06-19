William_Potter

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

We noted that the threat of a distribution cut was real for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AX.UN:CA)(OTC:ARESF). This was in our March 2024 piece and we called for it to happen over the next 12 months. We reviewed the Q4-2023 financial results in that article and while all the segments of the portfolio (Office, Industrial and Retail) showed a growth in NOI, the red flags were hidden in plain sight. The funds from operations or FFO and its adjusted counterpart did not join the NOI party due to asset sales and rising interest expenses. The double digit reduction in FFO and AFFO looked uglier in light of a year over year reduction in outstanding units. The management also came to see the value of its properties through the eyes of the market and consequently raised capitalization rates across the board. We did not see any existential threat for the REIT, but advised caution as things could get hairy if the financial conditions tightened rapidly. The close to 51% debt to gross book value was outside our comfort zone.

The weighted average debt maturity still looks awful and the bulk of the $2 billion is concentrated right at the "under 1 year" mark. Over the last 12 months (from Q4 2022 to Q4 2023), total debt has dropped by about $310 million, but debt to gross book value has actually increased. For a clear final lap, this ratio needs to be under 45% considering the mix of assets, and we are not getting there, at least based on the last check. While we see the stock as undervalued, we believe this is one of the high-risk plays.

While the going has been choppy, the REIT has actually done well for its investors since then. Close to 5.2% of this total return has come from the stock price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Its 5 cents of monthly distribution also continues unabated. Let us review the Q1 results and see if there has been a material change to its fundamentals that would warranty this market optimism.

Q1-2024

Artis delivered yet another strong quarter of net operating income (NOI) growth with the total numbers up 4% year over year. A closer look though revealed that all the work was being done by industrial assets which went up in the teens.

Q1-2024 MD&A

Office which forms the largest chunk of the asset pool, declined marginally. There was also a palpable difference in the how the assets are doing in US versus in Canada. The latter is definitely struggling. The US side is not only doing better, but that segment is also getting an additional boost when measured in the weaker Canadian dollar. Occupancy levels remained steady and actually improved within office.

Q1-2024 MD&A

Artis has not really suffered on the NOI front in the last couple of years. Those numbers have been strong. Where it has felt pain though, is the interest expense. Artis went "all-in" on the ZIRP dream and had the lowest weighted average debt maturity profile amongst Canadian REITs. That problem continues to play through and you can see another big bump in year over year interest expenses.

Q1-2024 MD&A

With total interest expenses up 8%, it was no surprise that the funds from operations (FFO) contracted by 17% and adjusted FFO (AFFO) which includes the very high capex and leasing commissions for office, contracted by 28%.

Q1-2024 MD&A

The good part about all of this is that pain appears to be behind them. Quarter over quarter, interest expenses contracted marginally (but still beats the big increase year over year). The AFFO drop was also marginal relative to Q4-2023. The payout ratio is still incredibly high but it is not such a concern as the firm is in liquidation mode.

Outlook

Artis will continue to feel a drag from its office segment as expiring rents are higher than market rents. But total portfolio portions coming up for renewal in 2024 and 2025 remain fairly modest.

Q1-2024 MD&A

The industrial side on the other hand should produce a small uplift to rents, but that is a far smaller percentage of the total NOI.

Q1-2024 MD&A

The REIT continues to insist its NAV is near $14.00 and actually bumped this figure up quarter over quarter.

Q1-2024 MD&A

At first glance, $14.00 looks quite outlandish, but the cap rates used are not too optimistic. US office has a weighted average of 8.26% for office, which is actually in realm of realism. The industrial side is actually a tad pessimistic and they should be able to fetch sub 6% cap rates on average.

Q1-2024 MD&A

We also saw some large asset sales confirmed and the valuations validated the cap rates used.

“Our focus on liquidity continues to drive our disposition strategy. Artis has unlocked $174.3 million through key asset dispositions in 2024, demonstrating there is still demand for quality real estate despite the challenging interest rate environment. In addition, we have $184.4 million of unconditional Canadian asset sales and US$272.9 million of unconditional US asset sales scheduled to close in the coming months. These dispositions are vital to accomplishing our primary near-term goal: strengthening the balance sheet by enhancing liquidity and reducing debt. Today’s announcement regarding the upcoming sale of Park 8Ninety represents a significant milestone and addition to our list of unconditional asset sales expected to close in the near term. Collectively, these dispositions will reduce our overall leverage below 45% and will lower our borrowing costs moving forward. At the same time, the fact that we are achieving sale prices in line with IFRS provides compelling validation of our $14.06 net asset value per unit.

Source: Artis Q1-2024

With a 45% debt to gross book value in sight, we are fairly close to the sub 40% mark which we think reduces the risks for the unit holder. The key risk is that asset sales are a bit focused on the non-office assets and hence office as a percentage of total NOI is creeping up.

Verdict

Artis is headed in the right direction. We are probably reaching a stage where it will be hard to have negative total returns. But we are still not impressed with the mess the company got itself into with its debt. That shows very poor management and that is a concern when you try to buy something on the cheap. Their entire chase of Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA) is also something we find unappealing. This continues to this day and you can read the latest update here.

Overall, we think this can be an interesting bet but we are definitely not interested in the common shares considering there are superior risk-adjusted plays. We might enter along position for the preferred shares for Artis once more if we get an attractive entry. These still yield about 10% and that dividend looks safe.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

