RapidEye

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is finding itself in a challenging position as the firm faces two activist investors pressuring management to sell their fiber business, a CEO change, and a challenging telco market for eFY24. As the firm has recently lowered their eFY24 guidance paired with a major restructuring and workforce reduction, underlying challenges may be more prevalent than what is being suggested by management. Given these near-term headwinds, I rate CCI shares with a SELL recommendation with a price target of $83/share at 12x eFY24 price/AFFO.

Crown Castle Operations

Crown Castle is going through a period of immense change as the firm brought in a new CEO, Steven Moskowitz, with intent to restructure Crown Castle as the firm faces pressure from activist investors. Crown Castle’s previous CEO, Jay Brown, stepped down on January 16, driven by activist investors Elliot Investment Management, citing significant underperformance of the firm. Crown Castle co-founder Ted Miller launched a proxy fight with the firm in February to drive operational change with intent for the firm to sell their fiber assets for as much as $15b. In both their q1’24 earnings call and their Nareit investor conference discussion with Simon Flannery of Morgan Stanley (MS), Crown Castle’s management discussed their work in executing the sale of the fiber business, suggesting there are multiple suiters for multiple types of deals that may be executed, whether it involves selling the entirety of the segment or carving out pieces to multiple suiters. Since then, on June 11, 2024, Crown Castle has cut their annual profit forecast and initiated a 10% workforce reduction as part of management’s review of the fiber business.

Corporate Reports

The fiber segment made up 22% of revenue in q1’24 and has been in decline since q1’23. With the reduced guidance come lower capital investments towards the fiber business, reducing guidance from $325mm down to $275mm for eFY24 with the expectations of 3% revenue growth in the segment beginning in eFY25. Total capex will be reduced by $300mm for eFY24 as a result of the restructuring. As a result of the cost savings initiatives, management now expects annualized run-rate cost savings of $100mm. Reuters reported that management has since concluded their operational review and has begun their strategic review of the fiber segment.

Speculating on their position, I believe the firm is moving in the right direction in managing the segment. At this time, it is indistinguishable as to whether management will seek to put the fiber segment up for sale or continue to execute their restructuring with intent to retain the business. As discerned in their discussion at the MS conference, fiber connectivity is necessary for connecting small cells to broaden mobile bandwidth. A sale may challenge their small cell business and add additional costs if this portion of the fiber business is sold as a sale may result in a net leaseback or something of the sort. I believe reviewing this aspect will be a part of the strategic review management is currently undergoing and will help determine as to whether management will seek out a sale of this portion of the fiber business. Management did voice that they are continuing to engage with 3rd parties for a sale of the fiber business; however, no direction has been finalized.

As part of the restructuring, certain areas of new investments will be cut, specifically across their greenfield small cell initiatives. The firm will refocus this strategy by working with telcos to strategically build network-adjacent anchor nodes while cutting some in-process projects. The cuts will result in a reduction of 3,000-5,000 new revenue-generating small cell nodes in 2024, which will result in a loss of $15mm/year in new leasing revenue.

FinChat

The updated forecast provided by management calls for a decline in revenue generation with a tighter net margin. AFFO and aEBITDA are expected to improve as a result of the cost-cutting measures net of advisory fees. Management discerned that the headcount reduction and shrinking of office space should save $60mm in eFY24 with a run-rate of $100mm going forward.

One major headwind that has been addressed is the $200mm hit to revenue as the firm faces a reduction in revenue resulting from the T-Mobile (TMUS) & Sprint merger. This will result in a reduction of equipment on Crown Castle’s towers due to network redundancy, which will impact eFY24 revenue. Management did discern that growth should return to a more normalized growth rate beginning in eFY25 after the impact is digested.

Corporate Reports

Forecasting financials going forward, I anticipate total site revenue to decline by -3% driven by towers and a small decline in fiber. I do anticipate small cell to experience an uptick as management outlined in their forecast as this segment appears to be the most durable for near-term growth. I also forecast tighter margins as a result of the more challenging business environment as the firm digests the loss of revenue from Sprint and marginal capital investment by the telcos.

Reviewing the telcos, Verizon (VZ) forecast flat capital investments of $17-17.5b for eFY24, AT&T (T) forecast an increase from $17.8b in FY23 to $21-22b for eFY24, and T-Mobile forecast flat capital investments in the range of $8.6-9.4b for eFY24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) had suggested relatively soft networking equipment sales to the telcos in q1’24 and suggested that networking equipment sales to the telcos will remain sluggish throughout the duration of eFY24. This factor may signal that capital investments for connectivity may remain on standby for the duration of eFY24 for Crown Castle as the market churns. According to CommercialEdge, office vacancy rose to 18.3% in April 2024, with the tech markets being hit the worst. This may lead to further headwinds for Crown Castle’s small cell segment as bandwidth demand in metropolitan areas may be reduced resulting from work-from-home or layoffs. As the firm refocuses towards dense locations, this may create a certain degree of challenges in the near-term as telcos may shift their focus away from these locations.

Crown Castle Debt Position

Total debt has become a major challenge for Crown Castle as their net debt/aEBITDA ratio has bloated to 5.29x. Management suggested that their leverage target is 5x debt/EBITDA when compared to their current ratio of 5.5x.

Corporate Reports

Mr. Miller’s goal of selling the firm’s fiber business is to pay down debt and return $1.9b to shareholders through stock buybacks. Given Crown Castle’s REIT status, this may be one of the limited methods for the firm to proactively reduce their debt load given the cash return requirements to maintain their REIT status. REITs are required to return at least 90% of their taxable income to investors through dividends, making organic growth initiatives challenging. As of q1’24, Crown Castle has $784mm due in 2h24. Given my forecast of $3,001 in AFFO for eFY24, I believe that Crown Castle may need to reduce their dividend payout if the firm opts to pay down debt as opposed to refinancing. Net of their $125mm cash position, paying down this portion of debt will result in an estimated AFFO/share of $5.38/share for distribution.

Corporate Reports

Crown Castle's debt load beyond eFY24 will clearly become a problem that needs to be addressed. Without a major cash raise through the sale of the fiber business, I believe Crown Castle will perpetuate their debt cycle as cash generated through operations may not allow for both paying down maturities and maintaining their dividend distribution. Refinancing also poses a challenge as key rates remain elevated and may lead to a higher cost of debt for Crown Castle as the firm pushes out maturities.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

Crown Castle is finding itself in a challenging position as shares have declined by -19% YTD. As the firm faces near-term headwinds and growth challenges paired with two activist investors pressuring the firm to restructure and sell its fiber business, shares may continue to decline going into the duration of eFY24.

TrendSpider

Given the firm’s reduced eFY24 forecast, debt servicing, and operational restructuring, I believe shares may remain in decline in the near-term. I believe that management will need to make the decision of paying down their short-term debt load or refinancing with the latter potentially requiring the firm to lower their dividend rate for eFY24. Given these challenges, I rate CCI shares with a SELL recommendation with a price target of $83/share at 12x eFY24 price/AFFO.