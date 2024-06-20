Cisco Systems: AI And Humanoid Robots Could Fuel A Microsoft-Like Resurgence

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.68K Followers

Summary

  • Cisco Systems stock peaked at $64 in 2021, now trading around $45, potentially undervalued.
  • Earnings estimates show growth potential, trading at low multiples, strong balance sheet, and dividend yield of 3.5%.
  • Investments in AI, humanoid robots, and connected devices could drive future growth, similar to Microsoft's past trajectory.
CISCO company sign

jejim

My last article on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) (NEOE:CSCO:CA) was bullish and published back in December 2013, when it was trading for about $20. Since then, Cisco Systems shares peaked out at around $64 in 2021. But now, the stock is back down to

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.68K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
CSCO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News