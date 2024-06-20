PM Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is having a good year as shares briefly broke through $20 and closed at $19.74 on 6/18/24. Shares have appreciated by 18.49% over the past year and are up 11.9% YTD. KMI is back to trading in its pre-pandemic range and is retesting $20, as I had previously predicted. Despite coming off its lows and slowly grinding higher, I still believe there is a long-term opportunity in the energy infrastructure industry, especially in KMI shares. The barriers to entry are immense, and KMI only has to worry about existing competition rather than focus on how new participants may disrupt its operational dominance. KMI has built an energy infrastructure footprint that is as close to irreplaceable as you can get, with over 66,000 miles of pipelines moving 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States, and 9,500 miles of pipelines transporting crude and refined products. I don't believe the genie can ever go back in the bottle as computing has continued to expand for decades. The AI revolution is just getting started, and with the amount of capital being allocated to CapEx from big tech, reversing course on AI is simply not an option. The amount of power needed for data centers and the future of computing is likely to expand, which should drive the demand for energy higher. Owning shares of KMI is similar to being a partial owner in toll booths, as KMI is collecting fees for all of the fuel that moves through its system. I think KMI will continue to increase, and shareholders will continue to be rewarded through larger dividends and capital appreciation.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about Kinder Morgan

At the beginning of April, I wrote an article on KMI that discussed why I felt a $20 share price would be retested (can be read here). My thesis played out how I thought it would, as KMI briefly surpassed $20, with shares appreciating by 7.22% compared to the S&P 500 gaining 5.18%. When the dividend is included, KMI's total return is 8.9%. I had focused on KMI's underlying business and how Mr. Market wasn't rewarding KMI after a significant turnaround. Now that we have more macroeconomic data and Q1 earnings are over, I think KMI has a much longer runway, as the spending on AI infrastructure isn't slowing down. This should cause natural gas and petroleum production models to increase in future energy reports as companies are spending astronomical amounts of money on large-scale infrastructure projects to harness the power of AI. KMI's infrastructure will be a direct beneficiary of the growing power demand and an indirect winner in the AI race.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to my investment thesis regarding Kinder Morgan

KMI is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the United States. While this is bullish for many reasons, it's also KMI's largest risk. There is a continuous stream of investments allocated toward breakthroughs in energy, with the common goal of reducing the price per kilowatt hour or producing energy from renewable sources. If technological breakthroughs that seem unlikely today occur and reduce our dependency on oil and gas, it would be detrimental to KMI. The other risks are on the legislative side, as KMI has to abide by federal and local policies. New bills can be introduced to law that change aspects of how KMI conducts its business, or they could be impacted by restrictions as to where new infrastructure can be built. If more capital gets allocated to renewables, then we could see the domestic energy mix shift, and there is a possibility that an abundance of solar and wind power could decrease the amount of oil and gas needed to meet the domestic power demand.

Why Kinder Morgan should be an indirect beneficiary in the AI revolution

There is much speculation on what the ability of AI will become, how much it will impact our lives, and which companies will be the long-term winners. The market has been led by technology over the past several decades as computing has taken on a life of its own. Computers and the electronic industry saw large advancements in the 1980s and continued to morph into what they are today. In 4 decades, we went from computers having little impact on our lives to just about every adult walking around with a smartphone in their pocket. Since the 1980s, laptops, tablets, smartphones, internet, cloud computing, and SaaS platforms have been introduced to the marketplace. Innovation has never stopped, and the genie can't be put back in the bottle because it's continuously a race to see who will revolutionize the future. Regardless of how AI is implemented, tens of billions are being spent on NVDIA Corporation (NVDA) GPUs as their revenue increased from $26.97 billion in 2022 to $60.92 billion in 2023, and this has grown to $79.77 billion in the trailing twelve months (TTM).

No matter how AI is implemented, the fact is that a tremendous amount of capital is being allocated toward CapEx from the companies that are pioneering the space. While NVDA is the picks and shovels, companies like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA) are buying GPUs to train models and build AI into their products and offerings. The Magnificent Seven, excluding NVDA since they are selling the GPUs have grown the amount of capital allocated toward CapEx on an annualized basis by 116.39% over the past 5-years. In the TTM, these 6 companies have spent $176.06 billion on CapEx allocations. From reading through the Q1 2024 conference calls, there is a clear indication that cloud and AI infrastructure spending isn't going away anytime soon. AMZN indicated that they will build 2 data centers in Mississippi, which is expected to cost $10 billion. MSFT stated that they spent $14 billion in its latest quarter to support its cloud demand, which included scaling its AI operations. META was early to the game for the wrong reasons, as Mark Zuckerberg was buying GPUs for the Metaverse, which had been redirected to focus on AI. In META's latest conference call, he discussed scaling their CapEx allocations to focus on competing in AI and expected to spend between $35-$40 billion on CapEx throughout 2024. The decision has already been made that the future of computing will include AI to some degree, and regardless of what AI becomes or how it is brought to market, more energy will be needed to support growing data center infrastructure.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alph

I think there is a big opportunity for KMI to be an indirect beneficiary in the AI race, as 36% of the energy consumed in the United States during 2023 came from natural gas, and 38% came from petroleum. When looking at how electricity was created in 2023, natural gas accounted for 13.66 quadrillion Btu's, which was 41.71% of the electricity utilized. Data centers that specialize in AI infrastructure utilize the same amount of power as a small city, and there are estimates that by 2030 21% of the electricity produced globally will be consumed by data centers. The world has changed since 2020, when the Green New Deal was monopolizing the news cycle, and the fears over oil and gas seem to have subsided. I think many realize that we were not able to reduce our dependence on oil and gas, and as technology evolves, our requirements for sustainable energy rapidly expands. This is why I think that KMI will be an indirect winner as more infrastructure is built. Additional infrastructure will require additional power and the EIA is projecting that oil and gas production will gradually increase through 2050 in their reference cases. KMI would likely see increased volumes transported through their system in addition to larger amounts of their storage facilities utilized.

EIA

EIA

Kinder Morgan is positioned well to facilitate the energy demands of tomorrow

KMI transports 40% of the natural gas produced in the United States through 66,000 miles of pipeline and represents 15% of the domestic storage capacity with 702 bcf of working capacity. KMI also transports refined products and crude through 9,500 miles of pipeline while having 135 mmbbl of liquids storage capacity. KMI plays a critical role in the energy value chain, and its revenues are protected by 2 of my favorite types of contracts. KMI has 68% of its business tied to take-or-pay contracts, which is when companies purchase a specific amount of throughput volume at a contracted price regardless of how much capacity they use. If a company contracts with KMI to transport 10 bcf of natural gas and only transport 8 bcf, they are still obligated to pay for the 10 bcf of contracted volume. KMI then has 27% of their revenue tied to fee-based contracts while allowing them to lock in the price per bcf or mmbbl no matter how much volume is utilized. If commodity prices fluctuate, the price to transport remains fixed to the contract. This allows KMI to protect its cash flow throughout changing commodity cycles and price fluctuations in oil and gas.

Kinder Morgan

KMI committed $3.3 billion to growth projects at the end of Q1 and believes that its annualized growth spending will be on the higher end of its $1 - $2 billion projections for the next several years. KMI is planning on expanding its liquified natural gas (LNG) export capacity, increasing storage, building more takeaway capacity in the Permian, and increasing its footprint into Mexico. KMI is expecting to grow its Adjusted EBITDA to $8.2 billion in 2024, which is an 8% YoY increase, and its distributable cash flow (DCF) to $2.26, which is also an 8% YoY increase. In Q1 2024, KMI saw its natural gas gathering volumes increase by 17% YoY as Haynesville activity increased 35% and activity in the Eagle Ford increased by 12%. KMI recently acquired South Texas Midstream, which is allowing it to increase capacity in some of the most profitable basins in the United States. From an exporting aspect, KMI's Jones Act tankers are completely leased throughout 2024, and 92% of their capacity for 2025 has already been booked. KMI is one of the limited choices companies have when transporting their upstream products due to the size and connectivity its infrastructure offers.

KMI continues to remain a cash cow, and it's committed to returning capital to shareholders. Ever since the large dividend cut in 2016, KMI has transformed its underlying business and started growing the dividend again in 2018. Investors just got their 7th annual dividend increase at KMI, taking the annual dividend from $1.13 to $1.15. This is 50.89% of their projected DCF, which leaves a lot of room for KMI to use its retained DCF to fund organic growth projects. As more projects come online, I believe that KMI will be in a position to continue growing its dividends and buying back shares.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I think energy infrastructure companies, in general, are undervalued, and KMI represents an opportunity in one of the few industries that are irreplicable. Anyone can raise money, hire engineers, and bring a SaaS product to market. If they will successfully compete in the SaaS industry, it is another story, but getting to market from scratch is achievable. You can't just go raise capital, put together a team, and decide to get into the energy infrastructure business. The reasons why we aren't seeing new competitors is because the barriers to entry are too deep as they include large capital requirements, permitting from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), local and federal zoning approvals, land requirements, engineering and construction processes, and connectivity to energy markets. As the demand for energy grows and more data centers come online, KMI should be a direct beneficiary as more natural gas and petroleum products will be needed. I think we're going to see KMI establish a trend above $20 in the 2nd half of 2022, and I won't be surprised if near $25 to finish 2024.