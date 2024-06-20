jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

This article focuses on Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL), a U.S.-based real estate investment trust that primarily invests in single-tenant suburban office properties.

It is not a secret that office properties are in doubt as the "work from home" phenomenon has taken shape. Moreover, factors such as industry transformation and supply/demand imbalances have played critical roles recently, attaching systematic risk to office REITs such as Orion.

Considering the above, we focused on Orion Office REIT's salient features to determine whether it is a Buy, Hold, or Sell.

Subsector Analysis

Let's set a base by assessing the Office REIT environment.

Realized Results

As illustrated by the diagram below, Office REITs have struggled in recent years. In fact, on a median level, they have shed approximately 14% year over year, showing the level of distrust in the subsector.

Here's a diagram showing Office REITs' year-over-year performance.

Furthermore, U.S. Office REITs with market capitalizations of above $200 million are trading at significant discounts to their net asset values, with a median discount of 27.7% on display.

Many might argue that the discount-to-NAV presents a buying opportunity; however, as shown later in the article, we expect office property valuations to deteriorate. Additionally, we think liability levels might increase, meaning a current NAV measurement might be inaccurate.

Lastly, for this sub-section is a mention of capitalization rates.

Office capitalization rates have spiked in recent quarters. We think the root cause is the rollovers of previously agreed-upon long-term lease contracts paired with lower market valuations. I know this might contradict our discount-to-NAV discussion. However, a discount-to-NAV doesn't mean that market values didn't decline; it can mean that REIT prices declined in excess of market prices.

Aside: Capitalization rates are calculated as net operating income/Property Market Value.

Our Outlook

Our outlook is based on theoretical underpinnings, including a property expected return premium and real economic valuation factors.

Risk Premiums

Firstly, let's look at expected return premiums. The following diagram explains a build-up method for real estate expected returns; our take on each follows.

Real Estate Expected Return Premiums (CFA Institute)

The term premium is primarily driven by inflation uncertainty and investor preferences. We can't speak for investor preferences. However, we think inflation remains highly uncertain based on the volatility embedded in the yield curve and the prolonged "interest rate pivot" talks.

Furthermore, we remain worried about the credit premium, which is primarily influenced by its inverse relationship with the yield curve and market defaults. Although the yield curve is hovering, commercial loan delinquencies have risen by about 22 basis points year-over-year, suggesting that credit risk is rising.

We don't really know where the equity risk premium will end up, as much of its fate is bound to short-term interest rates. Nevertheless, we think the liquidity premium will exacerbate as transaction activity drops. In fact, commercial real estate transaction activity dropped by approximately 20% year-over-year in Q1.

In essence, we anticipate higher risk premiums in the office real estate market. Although this could enhance returns for future investors, rising risk premiums might dent existing investors' returns.

Real Asset Valuations

A quick look at real asset values conveys much of the same as our risk premium-based assessment.

Firstly, U.S. corporate profits have shrunk by approximately 62 basis points since the turn of the year, and we expect this trend to continue due to volatile consumer sentiment and business inventory demand.

A second reason we remain pessimistic about U.S. office valuations is the stagnation of broad-based inflation. Moreover, as mentioned earlier, transaction activity is dropping, which we think will lead to a softer Office property pricing environment.

Orion's Office REIT's Portfolio

Now, let's traverse into Orion Office REIT's attributes.

Portfolio Overview

What We Like

A glance at Orion's tenant exposure shows that it is broadly diversified, with its top ten tenants spanning only 54.5% of its portfolio. We like this attribute as it likely reduces concentration risk.

Furthermore, more than 30% of Orion Office REIT's sectoral exposure pertains to health care and government & public service entities. We deem this favorable as both are noncyclical sectors. Moreover, both need in-office space, meaning the 'WFH' phenomenon probably isn't something to worry about.

On the other end of the spectrum, about 21% of Orion Office REIT's portfolio contains financial services companies, a highly cyclical sector with embedded risks. However, despite the sector's cyclicality, the financial services sector can be highly lucrative in an expanding economy, especially to Orion, whereby its noncyclical exposure can provide a base while its cyclical exposure can generate incremental excess returns.

Orion Tenants (Orion Office REIT)

A geographic observation shows that Orion REIT is well dispersed, reducing its geographic concentration risk. We think it can tap into the commercial market in Texas, given the state's 500 basis point annualized population growth since 2019 and its growing business districts. Moreover, its exposure to New York and New Jersey seems solid, given that New York remains salient to U.S. business and New Jersey has experienced 500 basis point annualized population growth since 2019.

Geographic Dispersion (Orion Office REIT)

What We Don't Like

Orion Office REIT has 81 properties, of which 75 are in-house. The REIT's occupancy rate is 75.8%, which we consider low, as the average U.S. Office occupancy rate was 83.1% last year.

Key Portfolio Metrics (Orion Office REIT)

Furthermore, Orion Office REIT has a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.1 years and a 70.1% investment-grade tenant base. We dislike the prior as we'd ideally like to see a weighted average lease term of nearer to ten years for an office property. Orion states that it runs a recycling model, whereby it recurringly sells non-core properties and invests in higher utility properties. However, the issue remains that short-lease terms add volatility, and continuous portfolio turnover adds to costs, including transfer costs and capital gains taxes.

Financials

Q1 Results & Asset Level Features

As shown in the following diagram, Orion Office REIT is at an accounting loss, primarily due to impairments, depreciation, and amortization. The REIT beat its funds from operations target by seven cents in Q1. Nevertheless, it failed to avoid an accounting loss.

Income Statement (Orion Office REIT)

We don't think the REIT's D&A is an issue. However, we fear impairments might become a recurring issue because, as mentioned before, the office pricing environment is questionable.

The REIT's property operating costs-to-revenue ratio settled at 0.34x in Q1, which we think is good and likely driven by the fund's net lease structure. Operating costs might dip in the following quarters as U.S. inflation has settled down after prolonged resilience.

Liability-Level Concerns

A look at Orion REIT's liability level is slightly concerning. The REIT has approximately $353 million due in mortgage payables, giving it a net leverage ratio of 29%, which we don't think is high. However, we would like to flag that Orion Office REIT has a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.43x, a number that we think is high, given that a ratio above 3x is theoretically questionable. Additionally, the ratio has risen by more than 10% year-over-year, also providing cause for concern.

Orion REIT

A look at Orion REIT's debt schedule shows that it has a weighted average interest rate of 5.84% on its debt. Moreover, the REIT's mortgage liabilities are mostly due by 2027, meaning it will have to refinance by that time (if it wants to maintain its capital structure). The REIT's recent accounting losses and the climate within the office REIT space mean we doubt lenders will be kind to Orion. As such, we won't be surprised to see a higher debt cost base in the next few years.

Orion REIT

Dispositions and Leases

Let's start this section with leases.

Orion Office REIT secured two new leases and three renewals in Q1. The extensions and new leases were all intermediate-to-long term. Nonetheless, Orion REIT's weighted average lease tenure remains at 4.1 years, which we would like to see increase before we turn optimistic about the REIT's prospects.

Orion Office REIT

In terms of portfolio turnover, Orion REIT entered a sales agreement for eight properties during Q1, spanning 790,000 square feet and an aggregate amount of $48.1 million. However, the sale is subject to various factors, such as buyers' satisfaction and regulatory clearance.

We are neutral about Orion's recent activity. Our main argument is based on the portfolio's salient long-term features.

Valuation and Dividends

The following diagram shows Orion Office REIT's current full-year guidance. The firm expects to achieve midpoint funds from operations (FFO) of 97 cents per share, providing it with a forward price-to-FFO ratio of approximately 3.43x, which is much lower than the sector median of 14.68x.

Although we recognize the embedded value in Orion Office REIT from a relative vantage point, we flag the risks mentioned in previous sections and argue that a low price multiple doesn't necessarily mean a buying opportunity exists. In fact, a low multiple can lead to a value trap when an asset's fundamentals are on a downward trajectory, like Orion's.

Full-Year Guidance (Orion Office REIT)

Orion Office REIT has lost nearly 50% of its value in the past twelve months, naturally giving rise to its forward dividend yield, which currently stands at 11.9%. I must admit that its yield is enticing. However, we argue that a lack of fundamental support will diminish the REIT's income-based benefits as its price risk will likely dictate matters.

Conclusion

Our research discovered the following about Orion Office REIT.

Although Orion has alluring valuation and income-based metrics, the context of those metrics must be considered. Firstly, the REIT has shed nearly 50% of its value in the past twelve months amid systematic pressure attached to the office REIT space. We expect such pressure to sustain into late 2024 and early 2025 as market-based risk premiums and real economic factors are poorly aligned.

Furthermore, we think Orion's portfolio occupancy is low, and its lease terms are short. We cannot stress the lease terms highly enough, as most of Orion Office REIT's debt matures in the next few years, meaning contemporaneous expirations of leases could enhance its borrowing cost.

Some might argue that Orion Office REIT is a buy-the-dip opportunity. However, we argue that it might be a value trap, which is why we decided to assign a Hold rating.

Consensus: Hold/Portfolio Underweight