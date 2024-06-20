VGT: Last Year, IYW Was The Better Choice, But Now, SCHG Offers Safer Tech Exposure

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

It's been almost a year since I published an article where I called the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) "mediocre" and recommended that investors use the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) to give their portfolios a tilt towards Technology stocks.

The Changing GICS Sector Definitions Have Robbed VGT of Some of Its Strongest Stocks

My reason for this was that VGT holds only the stocks the GICS sector definitions class as Information Technology stock. Thus, VGT had been weakened by the changes the GICS committees made to their Tech Sector definition over the past decade. Those changes moved several very successful stocks, which were previously classified as Information Technology stocks, out of the GICS Tech sector.

Those stocks included such Tech powerhouses as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Visa (V). GICS reassigned these ex-Tech stocks to sectors like Communications Services, Financials, and Industrials. These were sectors that, until they gained these powerhouse stocks, had lagged the Tech sector's performance. This reassignment achieved the GICS goal of sector balance. But I argued that the current holdings of GICS Information Technology sector excluded many stocks that most investors would expect to be buying were they to buy a Technology ETF.

Because of the aggressive way that GICS had stripped the Tech Sector of some of its best performers, I expressed concern that it was likely to continue to raid this outperforming sector of yet other of its high performing stocks going forward. This would harm investors in VGT who would no longer hold those stocks.

After reviewing several competitors in the same niche, including the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), I concluded that iShares' IYW would be a better choice for investors who wanted to tilt their portfolios towards Tech. It tracks an index that tracks the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index, which follows a different Tech sector definition than that of GICS. IYW still holds many of the tech stocks that were expelled from the GICS Tech Sector definitions in 2018 and 2022.

Since I like to hold myself accountable for the quality of the advice, I thought it would be a good idea to review how that year old recommendation has played out and to consider what investors in VGT might be wise to do going forward.

This Past Year, VGT Has Outperformed the S&P 500 But Underperformed IYW

Since I wrote my article, investors who held VGT have had a very good year. They saw a total return of 35.46%, far better than the 25.03% achieved by the S&P 500. At first glance, this might make it seem like my advice to sell it was a big mistake.

VGT 1 Year Total Return Compared to the S&P 500 as of 6/19/2024

Seeking Alpha

VGT benefited from the fact that a full 29.7% of its total weight was concentrated in semiconductor companies, a segment whose popularity exploded as AI became the dominant factor driving up stock prices.

But I didn't suggest investors sell VGT and buy the S&P 500. I urged them to consider IYW. So we need to look at how IYW performed. When we do, we see it outperformed VGT by a significant amount, 5%!

VGT and IYW 1 Year Total Return as of 6/19/2024

Seeking Alpha

The Reason IYW Outperformed Is Its Greater Concentration in Fewer Stocks

Vanguard's funds tend to adhere to the philosophy that the more stocks held in an index fund, the more diversified it is, and that this kind of broad diversification is a benefit. But this means that its funds, including VGT, often hold stock in hundreds of companies, each of which contributes such a tiny amount to the total weight of the ETF that even if they were to become 10 baggers, they would still not cause the ETF share price to rise more than 1%. Their combined weight does little but decreases the impact of the larger cap stocks in these ETFs. In a year when the market was dominated by the strong performance of a handful of stocks, that diversification turns out to be "diworsification."

So at first, I assumed that IYW outperformed because it held far fewer stocks. But there was more to it.

A Closer Look at VGT's Top Stocks

Vanguard tells us that as of 5/31/24, the last date for which it provides information, 50 of VGT's 321 holdings each constituted only .01% or less of the value of the entire ETF. So "diworsification" may very well be a factor.

But when we look at VGT's top holdings ranked by weight, we find that a full 60% of the entire value of VGT was concentrated in only 10 companies. You can see what those companies were below.

VGT Top 10 Holdings 5/31/2024

Ticker Holdings % of fund MSFT Microsoft Corp. 16.71% AAPL Apple Inc. 15.85% NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 14.02% AVGO Broadcom Inc. 4.17% AMD Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 1.92% QCOM QUALCOMM Inc. 1.63% CRM Salesforce: The Customer Company Inc. 1.62% ADBE Adobe Inc. 1.43% ORCL Oracle Corp. 1.38% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 1.34% Click to enlarge

Source: advisors.vanguard.com

That is extreme enough, but a closer look at VGT's those top 10 holdings shows that just 3 of those top 10 companies, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and NVIDIA (NVDA) contributed a full 46.58% of the ETF's total value.

A Closer Look at IYW's Top Stocks

When we turn to IYW we see that it holds only 131 stocks, far fewer than VGT's 321. So it is far less "diworsified." And its value is even more concentrated than its top 10 stocks ranked by weight, which you can see listed below.

IYW Top 10 Holdings as of 6/18/2024

Ticker Name Weight (%) MSFT MICROSOFT CORP 17.06 NVDA NVIDIA CORP 16.74 AAPL APPLE INC 16.15 AVGO BROADCOM INC 3.63 META META PLATFORMS INC CLASS A 3.45 GOOGL ALPHABET INC CLASS A 2.81 GOOG ALPHABET INC CLASS C 2.39 QCOM QUALCOMM INC 2.02 ADBE ADOBE INC 1.88 ORCL ORACLE CORP 1.78 Click to enlarge

Source: ishares.com

Its top 3 stocks are the same Top 3 found in VGT: Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Apple. They make up a 49.95% of IYW's total value, which is 3.37% more than what those same stocks contribute to VGT's weight.

But what really sticks out is that IYW's top 10 stocks also include the two share classes of Alphabet, which together make up 5.2% of its total value and 3.45% of Meta. As you will recall, Alphabet and Meta were among the stocks that GICS expelled from their revision of the holdings of the Tech Sector in 2018. These major stocks were retained in the Tech sector definition used by the index IYW tracks.

The top 10 stocks in IYW make up 67.91% of the ETF's total value. That's 7.91% more value than we see in the top 10 stocks in VGT. The greater concentration of value in its outperforming top 10 stocks is not only due to IYW holding far fewer stocks than VGT, but to its broader Tech sector definition that allows it to own large holdings of mega cap stars Alphabet and Meta. It's 5% greater performance than VGT looks to be almost entirely due to its index's broader definition of "Tech."

That IYW holds fewer stocks is a lesser factor, though probably still somewhat significant. Only 5 of its holdings are so small that each makes up only .01% of the ETF's total value. Compare this to VGT's 50 stocks whose weight is .01 or less.

The Impact of The Performance of the Top 3 Stocks on Both Tech ETFs Requires a Closer Look

When half or nearly half the value of these ETFs is concentrated in 3 stocks and around two-thirds of their value lies in only 10 stocks, you have to ask yourself if there is any point in buying the whole sector when you could achieve identical or better results buying just the top 3 stocks.

When I compared the performance of those top 3 stocks, MSFT, NVDA, and AAPL, against that of both Tech ETFs, the impact of a single stock, NVDA stood out starkly.

In the chart below, I have compared the performance over the past year of all three stocks along with that of VGT, IYW, and the ETF version of the S&P 500, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

VGT and IYW 1 Year Total Return vs. NVDA, MSFT, NVDA and VOO

Seeking Alpha

What strikes me immediately is that from mid-June 2023 until the beginning of 2024, VOO outperformed VGT. On Jan 3, 2024, VOO had achieved a total return of 6.80% since late June 2023 while VGT's total return was only 6.40%. At that same time, IYW was doing far better than VOO or VGT. On January 3, 2024 it had achieved a total return of 9.71%.

So it is very clear that it has only been the stellar performance of NVDA since the beginning of 2024 that rescued VGT from mediocrity. IYW was indeed a far better investment than VOO throughout the whole year. So IYW did turn out to be a significantly better Tech Sector investment than VGT.

But the past year is just that, past. What investors really need to consider is how VGT will perform going forward. And considering that led me to a surprise discovery that made me question whether IYW, or indeed any ETF with the word "Technology" in its name, would be a wise investment from here on out.

Tech Investors Should Consider Broadening the Definition of "Tech"

Obviously, if anything happens to disenchant investors with NVDA VGT is likely to sink right back into the mediocrity it displayed up until the January of 2024 and could easily underperform the S&P 500. But it's unlikely IYW will maintain its stellar 40% growth rate either.

With this in mind, investors in both of these ETFs might wish to consider taking profits in these ETFs and reinvesting the proceeds in an ETF that currently benefits from the performance of the same Tech stocks that dominate the Tech Sector ETFs while also holding several other stocks that a reasonable person might also consider to be Technology stocks. That ETF is the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG).

SCHG is Currently A "Tech" ETF That Isn't Limited To Any Sector Definition of Tech

My investigation of the Schwab U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF, which I covered last month, led me to realize that it, surprisingly, provides another way to stay concentrated in Tech, but also to broaden the definition of Tech to include stocks that held by neither Tech Section ETFs but that most of us would consider to be Tech stocks.

What should make SCHG interesting to Tech investors is the makeup of its top 10 stocks. You can see them listed below.

SCHG Top 10 Holdings as of 6/18/2024

Symbol Name Percent of Assets (%) MSFT MICROSOFT CORP 12.22% NVDA NVIDIA CORP 11.86% AAPL APPLE INC 11.53% AMZN AMAZON COM INC 6.16% META META PLATFORMS INC CLASS A 4.09% GOOGL ALPHABET INC CLASS A 3.82% GOOG ALPHABET INC CLASS C 3.23% AVGO BROADCOM INC 2.96% LLY ELI LILLY 2.59% TSLA TESLA INC 1.91% Click to enlarge

As you can see, SCHG holds sizable amounts of the top 3 dominant Tech stocks. They make up 35.61% of the value of the total ETF. But SCHG's top 10 also includes not only Meta, Alphabet, which contributed heavily to IYW's outperformance. It also holds two other mega cap stocks that are arguably Technology stocks, but which are left out of the indexes tracked by both Tech sector ETFs: Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA).

As you can see from the chart below, SCHG's one-year performance falls right in the middle of the range of performance of the two other Tech ETFs we have been following. SCHG had better performance than VGT, with a total return of 37.05%, but did slightly worse than IYW.

VGT, IYW, and SCHG 1 Year Total Return

Seeking Alpha

The main benefit of investing in SCHG going forward is this: It is more truly diversified than the two Tech sector ETFs as it includes actively growing stocks from every sector. For the past decade, those growth stocks have all been stocks whose outperformance has stemmed from their use of technological advances. But those stocks deemed "technology" stocks by rigid sector definitions may not continue to dominate. As we can see from its top 10 stocks, SCHG it also holds the companies making the weight loss drugs that are rapidly climbing in value. These too benefit from technological advances. And it is quite possible that over the next decade new companies will emerge that like Amazon or Tesla use innovative new technologies to achieve stellar growth but are excluded from the narrowly defined "Tech" sector.

Because SCHG is dominated by the largest growth stocks to be found classed in any sector, should the rigidly defined Tech sector begin to lag, SCHG will not sink back into mediocrity. It will continue to own the largest, strongest, best-performing stocks available in the market, most of which are likely to be stocks whose growing earnings are largely due to their use of advances in technology.