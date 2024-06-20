hobo_018/iStock via Getty Images

It's time to take a deeper look at Americold (NYSE:COLD).

Despite their weak share price performance, their AFFO per share growth was quite strong the last couple of years.

We're starting with the latest update:

They increased guidance for 2024 materially in early May:

Old guidance: $1.32 to $1.42 (midpoint $1.37)

New guidance: $1.38 to $1.46 (midpoint $1.42)

Full year guidance change: +3.6%.

Year-over-year growth: +11.8%

COLD was already providing guidance for a big increase.

The boost to guidance has COLD easily on pace for some of the best year-over-year AFFO per share growth among REITs.

Occupancy is dipping, but NOI from Warehouse Services is running exceptionally strong in 2024.

Unique Aspects

COLD invests in warehouses that provide cold storage. This is essential for managing grocery supply chains. They are occasionally classified as industrial because of their role in providing temporary storage of goods between suppliers and final destinations. However, their fundamentals are substantially different from true industrial REITs.

Besides having a unique property type, COLD also has a “services” segment known as Warehouse Services.

The Warehouse Services provides labor within the warehouses and runs at dramatically lower margins.

Real estate generates very high margins because of the high capital needs.

Warehouse Services is more of a traditional business. It carries lower margins but generates some additional revenue.

Analyzing COLD takes longer than many other REITs because of the unique property type and the Warehouse Services segment.

AFFO Per Share

This is the headline metric.

COLD delivered BETTER than expected growth in total AFFO per share.

They should probably be feeling pretty good about the last few years.

They were in a difficult macro environment and yet they were able to succeed.

That probably feels pretty strange, given the decline in the share price.

The following chart shows consensus estimates with two sections:

Estimates with commentary from Q2 2022. Estimates as of June 2024 with the change relative to Q2 2022 estimates.

Here is the chart:

TIKR

Overall, COLD delivered better growth than I was expecting.

That was particularly impressive given the continued increases in interest rates.

Since rates continued to rise, the headwind from interest rates was more significant than I was forecasting.

However, whether that growth rate looks good or not will still be heavily impacted by the starting date.

Relative to 2020, AFFO per share growth is bad.

Relative to 2022, AFFO per share growth is outstanding.

The Declining Price

How COLD is performing on share price depends entirely on when you start the measurement.

We use the $100k chart to see how much shares declined relative to any other date. The chart is designed to end at $100k on 06/09/2024.

We can see that see that whether COLD performed better or worse than the REIT indexes depends entirely on the starting date:

The REIT Forum

Note: We use the closing price for each day and assume dividends are reinvested to create a more comparable chart.

Occupancy

There’s two metrics for occupancy. Both are useful:

Economic occupancy. Physical occupancy.

It is better for a property to be leased (economically) and physically occupied. If it was only economically occupied, that would indicate a weaker environment. COLD wants this space to be packed.

We can see that occupancy surged going into 2023. That was great for COLD:

The REIT Forum

However, we can also see that both metrics took a big hit since Q2 2023.

Management referenced this explicitly during the Q&A part of the earnings call saying:

First year occupancy was in line with their expectations. They still believe they will hit full-year guidance, which requires a significant improvement.

Here is the quote:

SA Transcript

That’s a good sign.

We would really prefer not to see occupancy running so low.

Conclusion

AFFO per share guidance was raised, leading to even stronger growth. COLD's AFFO per share was struggling going in 2022, but bounced back nicely. It is more difficult to nail down estimates for COLD because the company has multiple segments and Warehouse Services is much more volatile.

The most notable concern presently is the dip in occupancy, but management's commentary implies that it should bounce back materially within the next 3 quarters.

At $25.71, I'm in the slightly to moderately bullish camp. This is based heavily on expectations for future AFFO per share growth though. I would still prefer to get a moderately lower price for establishing our position though. We closed our position in COLD slightly over 2 years ago. If we see prices in the low $24 range, I would probably open a new position in COLD. Above that, it will depend on how things look throughout the market. I might initiate a small position, but I'm not ready to make that commitment just yet.

