Berkshire Hathaway: Estimate $450 Value Per Class B Share As Book Value Eclipses $600 Billion

Leftshark profile picture
Leftshark
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • $34 Billion Apple Gain Quarter-to-Date.
  • Trading Like Bank Despite Different Fundamentals.
  • Fairly Cheap on Absolute Basis, Very Cheap on Relative Basis.

BNSF Railway locomotive. BNSF is a railroad subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with 32,500 miles of train track.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At current market levels, I expect Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) book value to exceed $600 billion this quarter - dwarfing the value of any other global corporation. I have written extensively about how I value Berkshire in the

This article was written by

Leftshark profile picture
Leftshark
1.12K Followers
Individual investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRK.B Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRK.B

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News