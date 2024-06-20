alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) is an oncology-focused developmental biotech working on novel immunotherapies to treat different forms of solid tumor, with the most notable shots on goal being in the gastrointestinal cancers space. They have experienced significant declines in valuation through 2023 and 2024, despite being deep in late-stage clinical study. So today I want to take a look at their projects, what they've shared to date, and the outlook for potential drug approvals down the line.

Pipeline Overview

CTX-009

The most advanced candidate being developed by CMPX is CTX-009, a bispecific antibody being studied in multiple later-stage clinical trials. Unlike many of the other bispecific antibodies you'll encounter in this space, CTX-009 does not ligate tumor cells and T cells by binding an antigen and CD3 (think along the lines of Amgen's BiTE therapies like tarlatamab and blinatumomab).

Rather, CTX-009 binds DLL4, a cell surface Notch ligand that is strongly associated with vascular tissue, particularly in tumors. It also binds VEGF, making it act as a double blocker of angiogenesis, which the company hopes will be helpful against tumors that are known to be highly vascularized, such as colorectal cancer.

CMPX has an ongoing phase 3 trial called COMPANION-002, investigating CTX-009 as part of second-line therapy for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Biliary tract cancers include tumors like cholangiocarcinoma (inside or outside the liver), ampullary cancer, and gallbladder cancer, and outcomes are notably poor, even after recent improvements in the standard of care through the incorporation of immunotherapy. Targeted therapy options are helping a select group of patients in this setting, but we're still in dire need of treatment options that can move the needle.

COMPANION-002 builds on a phase 2 study presented at ASCO GI 2023, which took 24 patients with different forms of biliary tract cancer and treated them with CTX-009 and paclitaxel, yielding a response rate of 37.5%. Disease control was established in all evaluable patients, with no clear indicator that one tumor type appeared to benefit more than the others. Bleeding and perforations were adverse events of special interest that appeared associated with CTX-009 therapy.

Top-line results from COMPANION-002 are anticipated by early 2025, per corporate guidance. They've also previously announced FDA Fast Track designation for this regimen.

CMPX is also running a phase 2 study enrolling patients with third-line or beyond metastatic colorectal cancer to receive CTX-009. They've guided that results should be available by the middle of the year.

CTX-471

An earlier project also in clinical trials is CTX-471, an activator of CD137is designed to activate T cells and natural killer cells near the tumor.

CMPX presented the first results from a phase 1 study at ASCO 2024 this past month, focusing on advanced solid tumors that have progressed on prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. Treatment was well tolerated, and they had some very early signals of activity in a patient with small cell lung cancer, in addition to 3 partial responses among 11 patients with refractory melanoma.

CMPX is now planning a phase 2 study of CTX-471 in patients with melanoma refractory to treatment with pembrolizumab, and they are expanding enrollment in their phase 1 study to capture more patients with melanoma and lung cancer (both non-small cell and small cell).

CTX-8371

Briefly, CMPX is also working on a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1, with the biggest news for this project being that they officially began phase 1 study back in April. This agent has the opportunity to be a best-in-class checkpoint inhibitor, but we definitely need to see clinical data before drawing even early conclusions.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, CMPX held $158.6 million in current assets, including $23.7 million in cash and equivalents, as well as $132.6 million in marketable securities. Their operating losses for the quarter reached $12.8 million, up $3 million year over year. After recognizing other income, the company had a net loss for the quarter of $10.8 million.

At this cash burn rate, CMPX currently has an operating runway of between 14 and 15 quarters, which is likely an optimistic estimate as the costs to conduct more advanced clinical trials continue to mount.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Sufficient cash to get to a top-line phase 3 readout

Although their cash pool is not infinite by any stretch, CMPX has managed to rein in costs as they've advanced 3 potential drug candidates to the clinic. As I mentioned in the financial overview, they certainly will face mounting costs, but I have no doubt that they'll be able to reach the guided early 2025 topline data readout for COMPANION-002 without needing to raise funds from a position of weakness.

Strength - Orthogonal, novel approach to cancer treatment has homerun potential

Anti-angiogenic treatment has a firm place in the management of GI cancers, most notably in colorectal cancer. Double-hedging the bet by attacking two different modes of vascularization in the tumor could very well be the kick that this treatment needs to move the needle. CMPX has seen encouraging early response data, which bodes well for the prospects of their phase 3 trial.

Risk - New mechanisms of action in GI cancer very rarely pan out

That said, when you swing for the fences, you get a lot of strikes, as well. And biliary tract cancers are one of the biggest graveyards of promising therapies that we see. No projects are immune to failure in this space, and CMPX's is no exception. Moreover, if it fails, it's very difficult to see how they might recover, with the distinct possibility for a Glycomimetics-like collapse in share price if the phase 3 news is not good.

Risk - Toxicity concerns of their lead agent

In the phase 2 study of CTX-009, there were concerning signals of classic toxicities associated with anti-blood vessel drugs, like bleeding and GI perforation. These have the potential to be life-threatening, and it's possible that the phase 3 study could be positive from a response rate perspective, but still fail due to unacceptable toxicity. The study authors even lay out the concerns they have for adverse events in the poster presentation from ASCO:

The Phase 2 study has shown promising efficacy in BTC pts treated in 2L or 3L setting. TRAEs based on mode of action were high, but DLL4/VEGF targeting in BTC has a potential of development. Further investigation of safety and efficacy of this regimen is warranted

This kind of recognition is a tip of the hat from the authors that there are serious safety signals here, but that the efficacy might trump toxicity concerns. It is a definite risk here.

Risk - Biliary tract cancer comparator arm for the phase 3

Finally, it is worth noting that for the COMPANION-002 trial, the control arm is paclitaxel, which is not a recommended second-line treatment for biliary tract cancers. FOLFOX is the "preferred" regimen in the second line upon progression, based on the findings from ABC-06. This will raise questions about the applicability of data from the COMPANION-002 study, since there will be no comparison with FOLFOX to guide therapy.

That said, in ABC-06, FOLFOX had a 5% response rate. This could tip the scales in favor of CTX-009 if they are able to reproduce the 37.5% response rate observed in the phase 2 study. But if it's not "obviously" better, then the path forward for the drug may be hampered.

Bottom-Line Summary

There are a lot of interesting signals coming out of the CMPX story, and the potential for a game-changing catalyst in early 2025 is something I can't really ignore. While the timeline for the topline data from COMPANION-002 has drifted (it was previously guided for end of 2024), we're still talking something that's in the near term.

Given that CMPX is currently trading at a market capitalization of around $150 million, it is clear that none of the potential of this pipeline is currently baked into the valuation of the company, as they hold nearly this much in assets. For that reason, CMPX is an interesting speculative buy, as long as you carefully consider the risks that they face. But there's too much near-term promise to ignore them completely, in my opinion.