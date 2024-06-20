Stock Market Crash Looming, But Not For The Reasons Most Analysts Think

D-Keine

A stock market crash is looming, but not for the reasons most market analysts think. High concentration, low breadth, higher inflation, a prolonged yield curve inversion, and even higher rates are not enough to cause a market crash.

This article has three parts: the first is an attempt to briefly describe how we got to this point; the second part examines the drivers of a looming market crash; and the third part mentions a possible strategies for minimizing losses in the event of a market crash.

Analysis is hard, especially about markets, economics, and geopolitics. More importantly, forecasts are hard, especially about the future. Let us keep in mind these facts.

Part 1: How did we get to this point?

In the early 1990s, the US conceived of a new economic model based on the transfer of inflation to China. The idea was that the US economy was mature enough to transition to a model of financial engineering while transferring most of the manufacturing to China to take advantage of lower production costs. The Congress granted China PNTR (permanent normal trade relations), thereby allowing China to become a member of the World Trade Organization. Politicians hailed this move as a "win-win" arrangement (refer to this article and this article for perspective on the matter). This new model served as the foundation of globalization, but it might also have had some ideological dimensions besides economics. However, this is a discussion beyond the scope of this brief article.

For China to attract capital and develop its industrial capacity, it was required to peg its currency to the US dollar. This occurred for a period of 10 years, from 1995 to 2005, and China was able to attract significant investments. However, the first cracks in this model appeared in 2007 and led to the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), as C.R. Schenk notes in the book "International Economic Relations Since 1945."

Excerpt from International Economic Relations Since 1945, C.R. Schenk (page 8.)

The Chinese understood that something was not right with this "win-win" model in 2005, but it was already too late; significant liquidity had accumulated in the USA due to the huge trade deficit that kept interest rates artificially low and triggered the GFC.

Monthly prices of S&P 500 and Chinese Yuan (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Instead of revising the model, central bankers exhibited an escalation of commitment bias and promised "whatever it takes" to support growth. They contended that the solution to a deflation resulting from a high liquidity crash was to increase liquidity even further (refer to this article, for example). Economists even developed new theories to argue that the USA can print unlimited money, maintain high growth, and still remain solvent (see this article, for example). Due to increasing growth and asset prices rising after quantitative easing, these views remain unchallenged up to this point. However, what those models completely missed was that, at some point, the Chinese would start challenging the US's hegemonic role in the world. The current administration has continued the previous administration's policy of imposing tariffs on Chinese exports, which was a result of panic. "America First" was an admission of a failed economic model. However, it is now too late: the "win-win" model has evolved into a potential "lose-lose" scenario if the economic conflict turns into a military one.

The "Internet Highway," or "Information Superhighway," was the theme that propelled asset prices higher while manufacturing was moving to China in the 1990s. A vicious bust followed the spectacular boom, but the new technologies created the infrastructure for the online economy that supported GDP growth even after another temporary bust due to the GFC. The online economy required liquidity, and quantitative easing served that role. Overall, the post-GFC model has been successful, but at the cost of inflation rising faster than growth, or, in another way, most growth has been inflationary due to deficit spending.

GDP and CPI Quarterly series (Price Action Lab Blog-Norgate Data)

Since 1994, GDP has grown by 108%, while inflation has increased by 122%. The consumer's purchasing power has fallen, and debt has risen. Due to the pandemic fiscal stimulus, the CPI is now moving on a new uptrend, 13% above the pre-pandemic level. But there is a new theme: artificial intelligence. The hope is that this new theme will push asset prices higher, as the "internet highway" theme did in the 1990s. Many analysts believe that the market is in a bubble and will soon bust. However, busts always follow bubbles, as they did with the dot-com era. The issue here is not whether there will be a bear market. In fact, some investors perceive bear markets as buying opportunities. These corrections are an essential part of a capitalistic system. Crashes, on the other hand, may lead to absorbing barriers or permanent capital losses. The analysts who worry about a bear market due to fundamentals are barking at the wrong tree. A bear market eventually becomes a feature of growth, not a bug.

Part 2: A looming market crash

A stock market crash is imminent due to a new international geopolitical model. In the past, the models were based on first minimizing evasive actions and then entering negotiations. The Cuban Missile Crisis reinforced this old model, which people perceived as guaranteeing some game theory equilibrium. However, all sides have recently adopted a novel, unproven strategy: escalate in order to discover any opponent weaknesses and maximize the benefits from capitulation. This was an old model at the tribal war level, but in the era of weapons of mass destruction, it poses absorbing barrier risks.

This is the current situation: China is challenging the hegemonic position of the US in the world, both economically and militarily. This was a higher-order effect not conceived by those who promoted the "win-win" model of transferring manufacturing capacity to China. Since the Chinese seem unwilling to negotiate, the situation is escalating. Beyond imposing tariffs and sanctions, we need to curtail or eradicate China's access to affordable energy to decelerate its growth. The ideal scenario would be the collapse of Russia and the encirclement of China, with simultaneous control of the flow of energy. This is why the Chinese are supporting the Russians in the Ukraine war. They understand that the fall of Russia would minimize or even completely limit their geopolitical influence, thereby diminishing their growth potential. They use their satellite nation, North Korea, to supply weapons to Russia. This is part of the escalation model mentioned above. Instead of engaging in meaningful negotiations about humanity's future, the three nations that possess large quantities of weapons of mass destruction are escalating. This is an ominous development.

This development is ominous because the current dynamics are stochastic and highly complex. These systems tend to have only extreme solutions, as compromise is not possible. Therefore, a situation of extreme escalation is highly probable. In fact, given enough time, the escalation model guarantees the conditions of an unavoidable military conflict. In that case, there are two possible outcomes:

Reason prevails, and negotiations start.

World War III starts, with unthinkable consequences.

The escalation model, in my opinion, operates under the assumption that negotiations will begin with the realization of the maximum benefits. This is the optimistic position. The pessimistic scenario involves a world war, and in this scenario, whether or not market crashes occur is irrelevant. However, a stock market crash is highly probable in the event that things escalate out of control. We may be talking about massive asset sales and the stock market plummeting more than 50% in a matter of days. There is always a possibility of the exchanges closing down to prevent sales, but this could happen after substantial losses. The current trajectory, coupled with the implementation of a new escalation model instead of immediate negotiation, suggests that we are on the verge of experiencing severe left-tail risks. Every time I discuss these events, I fervently hope that they never materialize. But hope is not a substitute for risk management.

Part 3: Minimizing losses in case of a stock market crash

Market timing, such as price series momentum, works well in avoiding bear markets, but during a crash, it is not effective due to its smoothing nature. Two strategies that could minimize losses during a market crash are diversification and tail-risk hedging. The effectiveness of the former depends on whether the diversifiers will provide convexity during a market crash. Choosing a diversifier can make the difference between minimizing losses or even amplifying them. The effectiveness of the latter depends on the complexity of the strategy and its capacity to lower insurance costs, typically through the purchase of deep, out-of-the-money equity index puts. In this case, the choice of a strategy that minimizes cost while offering potential for gains during a market crash is of paramount importance; not all strategies are as effective. We are not going to consider the details here, as they are outside the scope of the article.

Historically, managed futures CTAs have offered excellent convexity during market crashes. In 2008, the SG CTA index gained 13.1% with a 6.5% maximum drawdown. In 2020, the same index returned 3.2% with a 9.1% maximum drawdown. During both of those years, the stock market crashed, with a maximum drawdown of 36.2% in 2008 and 33.7% in 2020 based on the buy and hold performance of the S&P 500 total return.

Summary

A market crash is bound to occur, but not for fundamental reasons such as high concentration and low breadth in the stock market, driven by a rally in a few stocks, like Nvidia (NVDA) but due to geopolitical tensions that could create conditions for an imminent conflict between superpowers, given the prevailing dogma of escalation rather than negotiation. Investors in the stock market could face devastating losses in the event of a market crash. Although there are no guarantees, proper diversification with a low-correlation return stream, such as managed futures, could help to minimize losses. Tail risk hedging offers better prospects of minimizing losses and even profiting during a crash event, but the choice of strategy is important. The mechanics of effective tail risk hedging are beyond the grasp of the average investor, and consulting a finance professional with experience in this area is necessary. Overall, considering the dynamics of the current geopolitical conflict, we believe that the question is not whether a crash event will occur, but rather when and whether immediate negotiations can prevent a world war, which could result in permanent losses.

It is critical that the current escalation dogma change, and those who determine this world's fate should sit down and discuss the prospects for peace. Otherwise, the probability of a world war will remain close to 100%.