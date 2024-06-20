OPEC Update - June 2024

William_Potter

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June 2024 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is May 2024 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude oil output in thousands of barrels per day (kb/d). In the OPEC charts that follow, the blue line with markers is monthly output and the thin red line is the centered twelve-month average (CTMA) output.

Output for April 2024 was revised up by 25 kb/d and March 2024 output was also revised higher by 23 kb/d compared to last month's report. OPEC 12 output increased by 29 kb/d with most of the increase from Nigeria up by 74 kb/d and with a decrease in Saudi output of 32 kb/d. OPEC output has been relatively flat for the past 8 months.

The chart below attaches the EIA's STEO outlook to the secondary source data for OPEC output reported in past MOMRs up to May 2024; the CTMA in 2025 is 27150 kb/d, which is about 342 kb/d higher than the most recent CTMA of 26808 in December 2024. The output in May 2024 and the December 2025 forecast are shown on the chart. My expectation is that OPEC output will be flat at around 26650 kb/d up to December 2025.

Preliminary April 2024 data shows total OECD commercial oil stocks up by 16.6 Mb, m-o-m. At 2,773 Mb, they were 49 Mb lower than the same time one year ago, 110 Mb lower than the latest five-year average, and 154 Mb below the 2015-2019 average. In terms of days of forward cover, OECD commercial stocks increased in April by 0.1 days, m-o-m, to stand at 60.1 days. This is 1.2 days lower than the level registered in April 2023, 4.9 days below the latest five-year average, and 2.2 days less than the 2015-2019 average.

The OPEC estimate for World Demand is likely too high. The EIA STEO has 2023 liquids demand at 101.9 Mb/d, 2024 at 102.98 Mb/d and 2025 at 104.73 Mb/d. In my view, these are more reasonable estimates than the OPEC estimates, but still a bit too high. My guess would be World demand of 103 to 104 Mb/d for the 2025 annual average.

OPEC revised its estimate for US tight oil output in 2023 higher by 40 kb/d this month compared to last month. The EIA currently estimates 2023 US tight oil output at 8.41 Mb/d. I think the EIA is missing a few tight oil formations in the Permian Basin, and that 2023 US tight oil output was about 8.59 Mb/d.

The tight oil scenario in the chart above assumes that oil price remains "low" which I define as under $85/b in 2024 US$ for Brent Crude. If we use this scenario for tight oil with my typical World Oil Shock Model (where conventional and oil sands output are unchanged from earlier scenarios), we get the World C+C scenario below.

Note that this scenario is very conservative and that it is likely oil output will be higher than shown in the chart above because oil prices will rise in the 2025 to 2035 period. The EV transition will not happen quickly enough to keep oil demand under 83 Mb/d, so supply would be short for this supply scenario and would lead to higher oil prices and higher oil supply, with a peak of about 84 Mb/d in 2028 or 2029 needed for supply to meet demand for crude.

