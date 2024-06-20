First Industrial Looks Buyable As Market Conditions Improve

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
193 Followers

Summary

  • Industrial REITs face challenges due to high supply and low demand, leading to increased vacancy rates and disparity between buyers' and sellers' expectations.
  • However, the market conditions will shift due to significantly decreased new construction starts.
  • FR is well-positioned to benefit from the improvement in market conditions, with no debt maturities until 2026, vast land bank, and solid business metrics.
  • Moreover, the Company offers well-covered, dynamically growing dividends and has an upside potential resulting from the multiple appreciation.

Transport towarowy, logistyka. Globalna sieć transportowa, wykres wzrostu wolumenu dostaw, eksportu lub importu na tle pojazdów dostawczych i kontenerów przemysłowych w terminalu cargo

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I believe that the recent drop in First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) left the valuation detached from its business fundamentals and long-term ability to generate cash flows. The Company has clear growth

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
193 Followers
I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs.Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector.Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News