Introduction

I wanted to cover a company that has quietly outperformed the broad market by a large margin over the last year to see if it would be still a good time to start a position. The company in question is Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN). The company’s top-line growth has been tremendous which is showing no signs of stopping and supports the share price appreciation, however, if we look at some conservative estimates, the company is trading slightly too expensive to start a position right now. I would like to see this growth sustained going forward and see some margin expansion if I were to change my neutral position to a buy rating.

The outlook for the company looks very positive with the government spending increasing yearly, which should help the company to maintain its health backlog or even increase it further.

Briefly on the Company

Parsons Corporation is a technology-driven engineering and solutions provider, with a focus on Defense and intelligence that helps governments with national security needs surrounding infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other intelligence gathering.

Critical infrastructure is another major sector it is involved in which helps with managing projects of essential systems of transport, water treatment plants, and power grids.

The way PSN makes money is through government contracts or private companies for the services it provides.

Briefly on Financial Performance

The company’s steady revenue growth is rather impressive. Over the last 5 quarters, the company’s average revenue growth y/y was around 30%. This is an awe-inspiring growth.

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the company’s margins have been mixed throughout 2023, with no apparent trend. Gross margins have been rather volatile, while seeing some improvements in EBIT margins, and a massive drop in net margins in the latest quarter. Do note that these are GAAP metrics, so any non-recurring items will affect the company considerably. The reason the company saw such a decline in the company’s bottom line in the latest quarter is the item line called “Loss on extinguishment of debt”. This means the company retired some of the older convertible bonds and issued new ones at a higher strike price, resulting in a $214m pre-tax charge to the company’s GAAP net income. Since the company’s share price performed very well over the last while, it made sense for the company to do this, to not dilute the shareholders, and I commend it. I expect net margins to return to the previous levels.

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE also have taken a massive hit due to the mentioned reason above, however, before the latest quarter, these metrics weren’t ideal either. I usually look for companies to at least achieve 5% ROA and 10% ROE. These have been trending upward before the big dip in the latest quarter, so I would like to see a couple of more quarters to see where these are going.

In terms of the competitive landscape, the company has a lot of fierce competition that serves many governmental and commercial customers. Some with much bigger pockets than PSN. The main metric I like to use to compare companies against their peers is the return on total capital or ROTC, which measures how efficiently the management distributes the capital available to fund profitable projects. This also provides me with information on whether the company has a competitive advantage and/or a moat. I grabbed a couple of peers from the company’s 10K filing and compared them. We can see that PSN is smack in the middle, which may mean that it doesn’t have much of a competitive advantage. I usually look for companies that manage to at least achieve 10% ROTC and out of the list below, only Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) meets the criteria.

In terms of the company’s financial health, as of Q1’24, which was filed on May 1st ’24, the company had around $423m in cash and equivalents, against 1.24B in long-term debt. That is a decent amount of debt, which may put off a few investors here or there, however, is it an issue? I like to look at a metric that helps me decide whether it would be an issue or not. The company’s operating income for Q1 ’24 was around $101m while interest expense came in at around $12m, which means PSN’s interest coverage ratio is around 8.5x. For reference, many analysts agree that an interest coverage ratio of 2x is healthy. I am on the more conservative end and consider anything over 5x to be sufficient. So, the company’s debt on the books is not an issue in my opinion.

Overall, the company’s impressive revenue growth and great financial position played a huge role in the company’s share price appreciation, in my opinion. PSN’s margins aren’t impressive; however, these margins seem to be industry-wide, so I can’t complain about them too much.

Comments on the Outlook

When it comes to government contractors such as PSN and many others, it is important to realize competition is fierce. PSN is competing for such government contracts with bigger players like the ones mentioned above, so it will depend on the company’s ability to win as many contracts as it is able. Usually, a common perception of government contracts is that because of such fierce competition, profit margins tend to be on the lower end as more and more companies bid for the same contract and drive down profitability. Therefore, I don’t expect the company to increase its profitability significantly; however, if it can continue to grow its top line at such pace as it has in the last year, I think we have here a company that can outperform the rest. Such growth means that the company’s expertise is in high demand.

The US continues to invest heavily in the defense sector, which will bode well for companies like PSN. More money means more contracts to go around and keep growing revenues. For FY24, the National Authorization Act authorized $886B for Defense funding, most of it for the Department of Defense. This is an increase of around 5% from the prior year. The pie is getting bigger every year, which no doubt will help PSN capture a good share of it.

The company’s ability to win key contracts is what has been driving its top-line growth to reach over 20% for the last 5 consecutive quarters, which is very impressive. With the size of the cake getting bigger every year, I would like to see the company’s momentum continue for the next while, and if it does, I could see the company’s share price follow suit.

Currently, the company’s backlog sits at around $9B, which saw a decent increase of around 8% in Q1 ’24. This is a very healthy backlog, which I would like to see continue to increase over the next couple of quarters or at least remain stable. The backlog is almost 2 years of total revenues of the company, and if it continues to increase every quarter, we will see the backlog cover 2 years of work, and that is the visibility I like to see.

In summary, I believe the healthy backlog and the ever-increasing spending by the government on defense contracts provide us with a lot of visibility in terms of the operations of the company and its potential to continue to perform at such a high caliber. Now, let’s see what the company is worth right now by looking at some forecasts of the future.

Valuation

I like to approach my estimates with a conservative mindset. This way I’m getting more margin of safety and room for error in my estimates because they are my estimates, and they may not be very accurate since it is hard or nearly impossible to predict the future. Therefore, if I approach it conservatively, I am more likely to not overpay for an investment.

For revenue growth, I went with around 11% CAGR over the next decade, which I think is on the more conservative side, since the last 5 quarters the company easily achieved over 20% growth y/y. With the continuous government spending on defense projects, the company will continue to see a healthy backlog as long as it manages to win contracts consistently as it has recently. To give myself a range of possible outcomes, I am also modeling a more conservative case and an optimistic case. Below are those estimates.

For margins and EPS, I kept it consistent with FY23 numbers mainly because as I said I want to be conservative and because it is very difficult to improve profitability in this type of sector, therefore, by keeping it consistent, I’m going to get some more margin for error in my estimates.

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of around 7% as my discount rate and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate because I would like the company to at least match the US long-term inflation goal.

Additionally, I added a discount to the final intrinsic value to act as a further margin of safety of 10%. With that said, PSN’s intrinsic value and what I would be willing to pay for it is around $59 a share, which means it is slightly too expensive right now.

Closing Comments

What would change my mind about the company is I need to see the company outperforming my conservative estimates on the top-line growth and, of course, I would like to see some margin improvements. Even if the company manages to increase its gross or operating margins by just 1% or 2%, it will make a massive difference in its valuation, and I would seriously consider starting a position. However, until I see such improvements, I’m going to be patient here and would like its share price to pull back a little before I would consider it a good risk/reward.

If the company manages to outperform on both points that I mentioned over the next couple of quarters, my thesis will have to be adjusted to match its performance, and it will become a serious contender to enter my portfolio.

The future seems to be very bright in my opinion, with lots of visibility going forward and if it can continue to outperform as it has, the shares price will continue to outperform also. It seems that the company is flying under the radar for many, and it may be a hidden gem if it continues to operate the way it has over the last year in terms of growth. I have set a price alert at around $60 a share and will continue to monitor the company over the next couple of quarters to see whether it is right to adjust my conservative model to be more optimistic.