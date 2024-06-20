nieudacza/iStock via Getty Images

We last wrote about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) at the end of 2023, with all indications looking positive for the clinical-stage company. Two earnings reports later, we have a lot more data to ingest that bolster our confidence in the company’s roadmap. The business is maturing, and there is enough interest to keep the lights on through the end of next year. It’s worth running down where things stand and the pieces that jumped out at us the most over the last six months or so.

Leadership

In February of this year, Corvus announced they had hired a Chief Business Officer, Jeff Arcara. CEO Richard Miller said on the Q4 earnings call the following month that they made this move “to accelerate our business development activities”. Jeff’s comments on the earnings call suggest that his immediate priority is to work out a commercialization strategy for soquelitinib, the company’s all-in shove:

“...[O]ur preferred partnering strategy is to find partners with development and commercialization expertise in immune disease as well as to seek regional partnerships in oncology. We have seen increasing momentum in partnering interest since the announcement of our Phase 3 registration trial in the third quarter of 2023 and recent publications on the activity of soquelitinib and preclinical models of cancer and immune diseases.”

It bears mentioning that the immunology side of the story is an area which Miller himself has said in previous earnings calls that he’d rather delegate to a domain expert.

Bringing in a CBO at this stage makes a lot of sense, and it signals confidence from management that their embryonic portfolio is ready for primetime. Mr. Arcara was previously working at Teva (TEVA), one of the biggest generics manufacturers in the world, and most likely has a deep Rolodex of industry contacts he can utilize alongside Mr. Miller’s contacts to broaden their reach for these and future developments. His comments on the earnings call suggest he’s already ramped up on the business side of PTCL, and analysts were keen to pick his brain on pricing for the drug (lest we forget, the drug hasn’t begun Phase 3 trials yet).

Label Expansion and IP Developments

Corvus is pushing full-steam ahead with soquelitinib’s productionization, both in oncology and now in the immunology space, which is quite the shot to fire. We knew previously that PTCL Phase 3 trials would get underway late this year, but they went beyond that and have initiated Phase 1 clinical trials in atopic dermatitis, arguably the “gateway condition” for the entire autoimmune disease spectrum. The enrollment criteria for this trial includes individuals who have “progressed on at least one prior therapy”, but they are not making a distinction about which therapy they were on previously. That means it could be a small-molecule or topical JAK inhibitor (e.g. - Rinvoq (ABBV)) or a biological IL-13 inhibitor (the big boy, Dupixent (SNY)(REGN)). Miller stated in the Q4 earnings call that they anticipate having early results by the end of this year and a completed study by the beginning of 2025. Their confidence is high given the drug has already passed Phase 1 trials for a different indication.

In oncology, more soquelitinib trials are slated to get underway in solid tumors and relapsed renal cell cancer, along with Phase 2 trials of the A2A antagonist ciforadenant for kidney cancer. Miller stated in his Q1 earnings call comments that the renal trials with ciforadenant include combinations with nivolumab and ipilimumab, suggesting that a partnership is already starting to form with Bristol Myers (BMY).

Meanwhile, on the more recent earnings calls, Miller has been increasingly vocal about the upcoming generations of ITK inhibitors the company has in pre-clinical development. An analyst asked about differences between soquelitinib and these other compounds, and Miller’s response suggested a “kitchen sink” approach:

“...[W]e have over a dozen other ITK inhibitors that we've been evaluating. Some are completely different chemical structures. Some are covalent, some are non-covalent. But the interesting biological feature is some seem to affect some T cell subsets more than others. And we find that to be quite interesting, quite novel, and provides for I think, some very strong intellectual property.”

Immunology is not our strong suit, so we can’t comment about the differential T-cell activity beyond a general note to see how this affects their label strategy as the company’s portfolio matures. However, we were more intrigued by the “different chemical structures” and “non-covalent” callouts. Searching Google Patents does not turn up any additional patents assigned to Corvus regarding ITK inhibition beyond the one from our previous article, so these “different chemical structures” are either a) from the same combinatorial class of compounds covered in the original patent (which itself is so massive Gemini 1.5 Pro refuses to even try to ballpark the size of the library), or b) from a completely novel group of compounds so new that they haven’t even submitted a patent application. All told, we doubt they’d be teasing a new invention in an earnings call, so our guess is that these compounds share the same “backbone” as soquelitinib. The “non-covalent” part jumps out at us because, as we mentioned in previous articles, non-covalent BTK inhibitors have started to horn in on Imbruvica’s market share as the total revenue brought in by the drug class continues to grow. We said previously we appreciated Miller staying in his lane by starting with irreversible inhibitors for the flagship, but it’s a further positive development to see them applying the post-divestment experience Imbruvica has had to their own fledgling drug portfolio.

Arcara stated in the Q4 earnings call that “the market for drugs to treat hematologic malignancies is large at approximately $55 billion and is projected to grow to $90 billion by 2028,” which tracks with our assessment of oncology as one of the “final frontiers” of modern medicine. To give a sense of the immediate market opportunity within PTCL, he highlighted:

there are 70,000 cases of PTCL globally

treatment courses in the US can range from $200k-600k

sales of an antibody drug conjugate for a subset of PTCL in 2023 were about $558 million

It doesn’t sound like a far cry to say that if soquelitinib is successful, the drug itself and ITK inhibitors more broadly could be a transformative class of drugs in immunology and oncology, with a huge market waiting to be addressed.

On balance, we are optimistic about the increased clinical trial activity, as it suggests the runway is paved, along with the potential synergies from “piggy backing” on established immuno-oncology therapies like PD-1 and CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors. However, this pace will increase the cash burn, and while partnerships may help defray the cost, we do have to consider if this uptick will pull forward capital requirements and lead to equity dilution, leveraging events or selling future revenue streams.

Capital Raises

That leads nicely into the next major development: at the beginning of May, just before their Q1 earnings were released, the company announced they had sold about $30M in equity and warrants to a variety of new and existing shareholders. The named parties are mostly hedge funds and biotech business incubators, including their largest shareholder OrbiMed, who already holds just under 7M shares as of March 31, 2024 according to their 13-F; and hedge fund Samlyn Capital with about 2.35M shares as of the same date. All of the purchases of either straight common stock or “pre-funded warrants” (for entities which already have too high of an ownership stake) came with free warrants to purchase additional stock at $3.50/share, exercisable at any time prior to June 30, 2025. According to CFO Leiv Lea on the Q1 earnings call, if all the warrants were exercised, an additional $60M in capital would be injected into the business.

Combing through the various SEC filings, as a result of this deal, there are at least two hedge funds which now own 9.99% of shares outstanding: Samlyn Capital and Point72 Asset Management. No entity (other than OrbiMed) is allowed to have more than a 9.99% stake in the company, and any warrants that were purchased in this deal may not be exercised if it would bring their ownership stake above that 9.99% mark. Some of the language in the filings suggests this maximum can be adjusted by the shareholder/warrant-holder given enough notice, but every firm’s filings are slightly different and the amount of disclosure varies between them.

The other named buyers worth mentioning are:

CEO and Founder Richard Miller, who purchased $1M of shares and received warrants to purchase an additional ~500k shares as described above.

SVP of Pharmaceuticals William Benton Jones, who purchased about $35k worth of shares and received warrants for another ~19k shares as described above.’

Interestingly, about a week after this deal closed, Miller disposed of around 300k of shares held indirectly in a trust as a gift, according to another SEC Form 4 dated May 14, 2024. With over 60M shares outstanding, this gift is immaterial from a governance perspective, but it comprises almost 20% of Miller’s collective holdings. With the purchase and the warrants from this latest round of funding, Miller is still likely to increase his overall ownership stake in Corvus during the next year or so.

Another important callout: OrbiMed has board representation in the form of “co-founder” Dr. Peter A. Thompson. It appears that OrbiMed was likely Corvus’ angel investor, providing seed capital in exchange for a healthy bit of equity early on and board representation to ensure they have some sway over the B&D and the eventual exit strategy. They may have had some say in the decision to bring in a CBO at this stage. Their portfolio includes a lot of Chinese presence, which could also explain the Angel Pharmaceuticals joint venture (more on that later) and the clinical trials/partnerships in China. That representation is likely why they were willing to purchase nearly $2.5M of pre-funded warrants that they aren’t even eligible to use right now. This development is a good reminder that early-stage companies in any industry will likely have their angel investors very involved in the day-to-day, and that the company’s operational decision-making may be influenced and/or facilitated by these investors and their connections, not just the connections of the more visible founder.

Turning back to the hard numbers of the deal, Lea said that the $30M raised this time plus the $60M in potential capital from warrants would give the company sufficient cash to complete their Phase 3 PTCL trial. That certainly provides a strong incentive to get the company’s stock price above $3.50/share by June 30 of next year, and could very well be a huge risk to the business if that capital lifeline doesn’t come through. One possible scenario is that they sell additional equity at-the-market and the pre-funded warrant holders exercise to bring their ownership stake back to 9.99%. The warrants also include a “cashless exercise” provision, which sounds like a “nuclear option” if the shareholders want to make a power play. In such a scenario, that may play out. However, the additional buy-in of many established shareholders, including C-suite names like Miller and Jones, does signal a positive outlook and demonstrates a commitment to the business to see this Phase 3 trial through.

Cash Flow Analysis

Given the business just had a large round of funding and will now require more cash to run an additional battery of clinical trials, we need to look closely at the cash burn as reflected in the financial statements. The good news is that for the last few years, the operating losses have shown some deceleration:

Data by YCharts

The company’s capex is negligible on the statements, which makes sense given the stage of the portfolio development, so the operating loss is a fairly true measure of the company’s cash burn. They also have been deploying cash in US treasuries and agency bonds, which brings in some additional interest income while creating some spikes in the investing cash flow based on timings of purchases and run-offs:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

CFO Leiv Lea stated on the Q1 earnings call that after the latest capital raise, the company’s cash runway carries through Q4 2025. This number doesn’t include the potential capital from warrant exercises, which seems like a reasonable assumption to make given the uncertainty of the stock price reaching the warrant strike price. At the current cash burn pace of about $5M/quarter, a prediction of Q4 2025 means the company is anticipating a forward cash burn of $6.5M/quarter, which sounds like a reasonable estimate for the added load a Phase 1 trial will bring.

Joint Ventures

Speaking of the Angel Pharmaceuticals JV, the big news from there is that they turned a non-cash profit this past quarter, albeit a small one. The carrying value on Corvus’ books did drop another $1M from our previous article to about $16M, but the drop seems to be leveling off. Angel does not publish financials (their website’s IR page says, “Coming Soon”), so we can’t ascertain any details about the profit that eventually made its way to Corvus. As mentioned in the Q4 earnings call, Angel is leading the clinical trials of mupadolimab, some of which are combination trials with pembrolizumab (brand name Keytruda). The combination trial suggests to us that there may be some arrangement with Merck (MRK) that is helping fund their operations; perhaps that could be a marketing/licensing arrangement for something from either Corvus or Angel. For us, though, this venture is still second fiddle to the developments happening at Corvus proper, especially soquelitinib.

Risks

Dilution and Concentration

For these high-risk, high-return names with lots of angel investment and VC activity, the retail investors are definitely disadvantaged when it comes to these kinds of follow-on issuances of equity because dilution is a foregone conclusion. What’s more, the issuance of warrants with a relatively lofty strike price creates a Catch-22 for the retail investor: the stock price goes up sufficiently, and you get diluted even more, but if it doesn’t reach the strike price then the company likely has bigger challenges ahead.

We already called out that there’s early-investor representation on the board; while their interests are still obviously aligned with the rest of the shareholders at this juncture, will that relationship continue to hold under other circumstances? The latest 10-K calls out only 16 stockholders of record; while that number masks retail investors holding through brokerages and the like, it still reads very differently than the more familiar blue-chip names where the biggest stockholders are the brokerages holding shares, either through index funds or on behalf of retail investors.

Clinical Trials

While it’s a positive development that the company feels ready to enter the clinic with soquelitinib for immunological indications, that does add some cash burn, even though this trial is, by all accounts, a formality given the drug already went through Phase 1 for a different indication and got the green light from the FDA to proceed to Phase 3. The major goal of the Phase 1 trial in this case will be to investigate how patients respond to different dosing regimens. Participants in this new trial will already have confirmed atopic dermatitis, so efficacy will be a secondary consideration in the outcome of the trial.

Dosing and adverse event counts for soquelitinib in the case of PTCL are not readily available, so we can’t say for certain whether the maximum dose in the atopic dermatitis study – 400 mg per day – is low or high in any sense. It’s also a new class of drugs, so even though we can look at how BTK or JAK inhibitors are dosed, there’s pharmacokinetic considerations at play: binding affinity, the irreversible nature of the interaction, number of target kinases relative to other classes of drugs, off-target effects, attrition from liver and excretory systems, etc.

Significant Persons

This risk may be another common one with startups in general and pharma in particular, but the founder Richard Miller in this case has been absolutely crucial to the company’s progress to date, and anything that jeopardizes his involvement with the business could be considered material. Although he purchased shares in the latest cap raise, he gifted a sizable amount shortly thereafter. As we listened to his Q&A on the last few calls, his tone with the analysts fluctuated. He sometimes got extremely pedantic and technical, other times sounding slightly defensive when trying to clarify recent results or things such as trial design, dosing regiments, even word choice when it related to patient response. We do not question his professionalism in the slightest; his candor and his willingness to deep dive on concepts is appreciated by us, but we wonder how much analysts appreciate it, especially when it’s the same handful of analysts asking questions each time (which may be why he gives this undertone of exasperation).

As we said in our initial analysis, Miller has two big wins under his belt and doesn’t, strictly speaking, need this venture to pan out. If he were to decide that the startup hustle were just not his thing anymore, walking away from his executive responsibilities doesn’t sound like an infeasible outcome, just a highly improbable one that we felt readers should take into consideration.

Valuation

We previously put a price target on Corvus at $8/sh based on a weighted-average success assessment for the oncology and immunology arms of the market. Let’s revisit that assessment in light of some of the data provided in the past few calls.

For PTCL, Mr. Arcara called out 2023 sales of $550M for a therapeutic used to treat a subset of PTCL that he said comprised 15-25% of cases. That translates to a potential of about $2B in annual sales for the entirety of the disease. Treating this annual sales figure as a straight perpetual annuity (no growth in revenues factored in to temper the optimism of such a rich annual revenue, and also to account for the need to develop new therapies after the patents expire) and discounting at a long-term rate of 8% gives us a present valuation of about $25B, a bit lower than our previous assessment of $30B, but still in the realm of possibility given that BTK inhibitors as a whole are bringing in north of $6B annually as recently as two years ago.

For immunology, the company isn’t floating any estimates, but a research report puts the market for JAK inhibitors, likely the biggest market that soquelitinib is poised to disrupt, at $20B this year growing to almost $40B by 2028. Atopic dermatitis conservatively affects about 5% of the overall adult autoimmune population, which would mean this new indication has the potential for a $1B market if all goes well. Here, we would expect market penetration to be moderately difficult given the deeply established players but also the stigma of the “black-box warning” JAK inhibitors need to carry, so initial revenues will likely only comprise 15-20% of that market. Growth here will likely be the name of the game versus oncology, as a safer JAK inhibitor alternative and label expansion will lead to more acceleration of revenue growth. If we add in a 5% annual growth to a starting perpetual annuity of $200M, still using 8% as our discount rate, we get a present value of $7B. This number is a bit tougher to digest given we called for $15B in the immunology case back in December, but it feels more grounded in reality. With the new clinical trial announcement, though, we’ll increase the likelihood of success in this scenario to 15% from 10% and remove the haircut we had priced in for the immunology-only scenario, since it sounds like this story is on better footing.

Altogether, the weighted-average assessment is:

Case Valuation Probability Total $4.8B 100% Oncology + Immunology $32B 2.25% Oncology alone $25B 12.75% Immunology alone $7B 12.75% No success $0 72.25% Click to enlarge

Using the same assumptions as before regarding exit multiples, 13-15, we get a present value of $320M and a price target of about $5.10/sh. While this seems like a steep cut given our optimism, it feels like a fairer assessment of the situation given the high uncertainty, the more realistic market assessments and the outsized risk of dilution most investors will face.

Conclusion

Our experience these past few months has been an insight into the finer points of clinical-stage pharma companies. First, we dove into the world of patents and learned how companies defend their IP using Markush structures; now, we’ve seen how they manage capital and the tight relationship with early institutional investors (the “top owners” list is more varied than any S&P 500 name, for sure, and definitely makes for more interesting Google searches). While the notion of being a company owner is already somewhat blurred when investing in large-cap names, it’s no less blurred with small-cap names if the angel investors don’t use the IPO as a cash-out. That reality doesn’t absolve us as individual investors of our responsibility to understand the company, its business model and the existential threats to said model.

Following along with Corvus, we believe we’re seeing the company tick all the boxes needed to set themselves up for success: a strong lead compound, derivative compounds already in pre-clinical development, more emphasis on the B&D, and a thoughtful cash management system. At this juncture, the biggest threat we see to individual investors is dilution from the outstanding warrants and future share issuance. We called out the worst-case dilution scenario in our previous article, and concluded it wasn’t enough to dissuade us from the promising clinical case taking shape. This latest development hasn’t changed that calculus one bit. In fact, the strike price of the warrants issued during this cap raise – $3.50 per share – provides a “mile marker” on the road, so we have a sense of what to expect at this time next year. Miller’s own stake in the company further demonstrates that he is willing to back up his business interest with an economic interest in getting the company to that milestone.

One final note of caution: while OrbiMed holds 10% of Corvus and is their biggest shareholder, with their stake valued at around $12M, OrbiMed’s portfolio as a whole has a book value of nearly $5.4B. Considering their book covers the entire gamut of pharma companies, that says a lot about how the fund with the most insight into the business is managing its exposure relative to the rest of its portfolio. We are exercising the same amount of caution with our own Corvus position, and we would continue to advise anyone looking at this name to do the same. It’s just the nature of the clinical-stage beast.