Successful investing is all about second-order thinking and looking past the obvious connections. Along this line, it is the goal of this article to argue that Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) connection to our digital future is underestimated (or not recognized yet) by the market.

Our "smart everything" vision is driving energy demand higher, as artificial intelligence technology, cryptocurrency, data centers, and cloud computer servers command a significant supply of power (see the next chart below). Many geographic areas are having trouble matching electricity consumption for these computer hubs. I expect this trend to be a secular trend for years or even decades to come and further expect this secular trend to support the ENB's core business of crude oil and liquid pipelines. Such a tailwind should provide ample cash flow for ENB to reward its shareholders and also pursue expansion projects. As to be detailed in the next section, my view is that Enbridge is well-positioned to become the largest integrated gas utility in North America with its acquisition plans and expansion projects (including those in sustainable energy sources).

ENB stock: growth outlook and our energy demand projection

The market has a robust projection for ENB's growth already. More specifically, the next chart below shows the consensus revenue estimates for ENB in the next 5 years. Based on the chart, analysts expect its revenue to decline slightly in the fiscal year 2024 to $29.75 billion, representing an 8.26% decrease YOY. Such a decline is largely caused by the volatile commodity prices, in my view. However, analysts' projections point to a robust rebound and sustained growth afterward as seen. All told, over the next five years, the market expects ENB's revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 7.7%, reaching $43.1 billion by the end of FY 2028.

I think the projection is totally plausible given both the secular catalysts mentioned above and also ENB intrinsic catalysts. While we enthusiastically embrace our all-things-smart future and focus on AI chips and large language models, some of the critical roadblocks lay somewhere else, such as electricity demand and cooling demand. The amount of power consumed by modern AI chips is mindboggling. For example, according to data released by Nvidia's website, each H100 chip has a peak power consumption of 700W, more than the power consumption of the average American household. Collectively, Nvidia's high-end AI chips are projected to consume more energy than many small countries (see the next chart below). Even for data centers that deploy these chips in the thousands or more, the peak power consumption can bring down the power grid of a region or a grid, according to comments from a Microsoft engineer.

As aforementioned, I consider Enbridge one of the best-positioned energy players to help us meet such energy demand thanks to its acquisition plans and expansion projects. It is a leader in energy transportation and distribution in North America. It operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system, and it owns Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. Its recent acquisition of The Ohio Gas Company further expanded its scale and reach. The company has also recently entered a definitive agreement with MPLX, a key step to combining the Whistler and the Bravo Pipelines in the Permian Basin in my view.

In terms of organic growth, ENB has plenty of capital allocation flexibility to pursue expansion projects. The chart below shows the free cash flow for ENB stock in recent years. As seen, despite some year-to-year fluctuations, the overall trend demonstrated significant growth. It currently hovers near a multi-year peak of $6.4 billion, compared to an average of about $2 billion before 2022.

With such a robust cash generation, it not only can pursue expansion projects but also can diversify its revenue by investing in sustainable energy sources such as offshore wind farms and reward investors generously with dividends, as detailed in the next section.

ENB stock: valuation and dividend

ENB currently trades at an FWD P/E of around 16x, very reasonable in my view both in absolute and relative terms. The valuation is especially attractive in terms of the following PEGY ratio that Peter Lynch promotes:

For dividend stocks, Lynch uses a revised version of the PEG ratio - the PEGY ratio, which is defined as the P/E ratio divided by the sum of the earnings growth rate and dividend yield. The idea behind the PEGY is very simple and effective (most effective ideas are simple). If a stock pays out a large part of its earnings as dividends, then investors do not need a high growth rate to enjoy healthy returns. And vice versa. And similar to the PEG ratio, his preference is a PEGY ratio below 1x.

To estimate the PEGY ratio for ENB, I will assume its growth rate to be 7.7% based on the consensus estimates quoted above. Under this assumption, with a P/E of 16x and its current dividend yield of 7.6% as seen in the chart below, its PEGY worked out to be around 1.05x, very close to the ideal pick of 1x many GARP (growth at a reasonable price) or DIG (dividend growth) investors seek for.

Finally, note that its current dividend yield of 7.61% is noticeably above its historical average of 6.85%, providing another sign of reasonable or discounted valuation.

Other risks and final thoughts

Another upside risk involves the mainline tolling agreement filed earlier this year. ENB's new agreement was approved by the Canada Energy Regulator for higher mainline tolls through 2028. This could help its bottom line to grow at a higher rate than the topline, as the Transportation business is a fee-based model and a higher fee translates into a higher net margin. In terms of downside risks, ENB and its peers in the energy sector face many common challenges like fluctuations in commodity prices (oil, natural gas) and stricter environmental regulations. In recent years, these regulations have placed sharper emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and could increase the operational costs and limit future pipeline projects for ENB and its peers. ENB also has some unique risks. The top one on my list is its vast network of pipelines, a good portion of them are aging pipelines and/or exposed to quite tough elements. This raises concerns about potential leaks, maintenance costs, and interruptions from natural disasters.

Despite these issues, my conclusion is that the upside potential is far greater, and thus rate ENB as a BUY. I see a strong secular tailwind for the company from rising global energy demand driven by our digital transformation. I see ENB as one of the best-positioned energy players to help us meet such demand. Furthermore, the company has plenty of ongoing catalysts that can widen its margin and expand its reach in the meantime. Despite such a growth outlook, ENB's current P/E ratio is very reasonable, especially when adjusted for growth. Its dividend yield even suggests some degree of undervaluation, adding a further boost to its price appreciation potential.