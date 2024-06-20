Prasith_To/iStock via Getty Images

Paper and packaging company DS Smith (OTCPK:DITHF) has been in the financial headlines over recent months.

It is four years since my last piece, the “buy” note D.S. Smith: Good Entry Point For A Long-Term Hold, since when the shares have moved up 37% (including dividends, the return in just under four years is 62%).

At that time, my thesis was that the company had a strong position in the European and North American markets and was likely to return to its pre-pandemic track record of revenue growth and margin improvement after the pandemic abated. That has come to pass. Revenue last year was 33% higher than in 2019, while net margin was 6.0% compared to 4.2% in 2019.

Still, the share price jump since I wrote the 2020 article has been driven in large part lately not by the fundamental business performance but by a couple of would-be bidders circling, with one of them having now made a bid. I think the shares look undervalued currently if the bid goes through – and also if it doesn’t.

Performance can Continue Strongly

The paper and packaging industry has benefitted in recent years from growing demand, due to rising global consumer spend on heavily packaged items, such as deliveries of online purchases. I expect demand to stay elevated and indeed increase over time. DS Smith is well positioned to keep benefitting from this due to its portfolio of mills located in well-off end markets across Europe and North America.

Risks outside the potential collapse of a proposed takeover (which I see as a short-term risk to the share price, not a long-term risk to the business) include a downturn in demand for paper due to a supply glut and weak consumer demand for shopping, something we may well see in the next recession.

DS Smith is a Takeover Target

In March, trade rival Mondi (OTCPK:MNODF) announced plans to make an offer for the company. It was to be an all-share offer, with Mondi shareholders getting 54% of the combination and DS Smith shareholders 46%. Based on the Mondi share price of 7 February, it valued DS Smith shares at 373p each.

In April, it was announced that Mondi had decided not to proceed with its offer, after an announcement on 16 April of a recommended all-share combination of DS Smith with International Paper (IP) that would give DS Smith shareholders 33.7% of the new company. At the time of announcement, that valued DS Smith at 415p per share.

That compares to a 359p share price at the time of writing this piece. But IP shares have moved up since the deal was announced. So the proposed value of the 0.1285 share of IP each DS Smith share will receive is now $5.78, equivalent to 450p at current exchange rates. So, DS Smith shares are now trading at a 20% discount to their implied value under the terms of the deal. That is presuming a steady IP share price and exchange rate between now and the deal closing – and indeed presumes the deal closing. Nonetheless, it is a sizable discount and there is an arbitrage opportunity there.

Will the Deal Proceed?

At this point, then, buying DS Smith could turn out to be a way to buy IP shares on the cheap. It will also form a substantial part of that business (DS Smith revenues last year of £8.2m are equivalent to around 56% of IP’s revenues last year).

The deal has not yet completed, though. For now, there is no reason to expect that it will not, but it is always a possibility. Suzano (SUZ) has reportedly been working on its own deal for IP. For now there is no bid, but if one materialises and a deal proceeds, DS Smith could be left standing at the altar (albeit Mondi may be sitting in the pews).

How to Value DS Smith Now

If the deal goes ahead, the value of DS Smith now depends on the value of International Paper shares when the deal closes, and cable (the pound:dollar exchange rate).

But what if, for any reason, the deal does not materialise? We know what trade rivals think the firm is worth on the basis of Mondi’s putative bid and International Paper’s one. But what a company is worth to trade rivals may well differ from what it gets on the stock market on any given day.

After all, back in February, before the prospect of a Mondi bid was making headlines, DS Smith shares were priced at around 270p. around a 25% discount to the current share price.

I continue to like the Smith business for reasons I have laid out in my previous analysis. Last year was another strong one for the company, as the highlight financials demonstrate.

Company 2023 final results

Post-tax profit of £504m against a market cap of just under £5bn means that the company is currently trading on a P/E ratio of under 10, with a 5% dividend yield to boot. Even if a takeover deal does not materialise, that price looks attractive to me. It is more than half as cheap as IP itself, which SA shows has a forward P/E ratio of 23.

Given the recent growth record and ability to keep growing in my view, I think the prospective P/E ratio here is in mid to high single digits, which I see as attractive for any quality business with a long runway ahead of it, which is how I see DS Smith.

I maintain a “buy” rating.

