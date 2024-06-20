RTH: Hope You Love Amazon And Costco

BING-JHEN HONG

Retail stocks have been fascinating to watch over the past couple of years, largely because much of the dynamic that happens in the Tech sector is happening there in terms of performance. What I mean by that is only a select number of large-cap stocks are driving momentum, while most beneath the surface are going nowhere or even lower in price. If you're bullish on Retailers, and at the same time believe that concentration outperformance dynamic continues, then you may want to consider the VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

The fund was created to track the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index, a preselected basket of 25 of the largest public retail firms in the United States, spanning several retail sub-sectors, including ecommerce behemoths, big-box stores, specialty stores and consumer staples purveyors. By investing in RTH, you get diversified exposure to a multitude of retail titans, who have all proved themselves resilient over a prolonged period.

A Look At The Holdings

The top holdings of the VanEck Retail ETF read like a roster of retail titans. When looking at the top 10 positions, you can quickly see why I started this writing arguing about concentration at the top driving the sector.

vaneck.com

Amazon, Costco, Home Depot, and Walmart make up 47% of the fund. Amazon makes up nearly half of that. Hope you like those retail stocks because that's what's driving this fund more than anything else.

Sector Composition and Weightings

No surprises here on the sector allocations. Consumer Discretionary makes up the largest weighting at 58%, while Consumer Staples make up around 30%. Health Care is at 12%. Overall? Precisely what you'd expect.

vaneck.com

Examples of discretionary stocks include Amazon, Home Depot and the TJX Companies. Consumer Staples include Costco and Walmart. And Health Care? The big example is McKesson Corporation, which is a major distributor of US pharmaceuticals.

Peer Comparison: RTH vs. XRT

The fund to compare this against is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT). This fund is an ETF that tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, which consists of the retail sub-industry of the S&P Total Market Index. The fund follows a more diversified approach than RTH given its equal weighting. When we look at the price ratio of RTH to XRT, we find that RTH has outperformed since 2021 (around the time large-cap concentration momentum on a relative basis kicked in) but has since traded sideways relative to XRT since 2023. No clear edge, though I like XRT better as it's more diversified given the weighting approach.

stockcharts.com

I think this is worth emphasizing. While RTH isn't far from its all-time highs, XRT is nowhere near it. If you believe markets will broaden out, then you'd want to choose XRT over RTH as a catch-up trade, with the small-cap and mid-cap names running harder than the mega-cap retail stocks that drive RTH to begin with.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, consumer spending accounts for the majority of retail sales, and the consumer largely has been on fire post Covid. Spending seems to never abate, people are out and about putting purchases on their credit cards, and no one seems to care about their credit card debt.

The downside? The exact same arguments around the positives. Cumulative excess savings for US consumer is now turning negative, and recent economic data suggests consumer activity might be topping out. A bet on RTH is a bet on that spending continuing. But how long can that persist until credit card debt becomes too heavy a burden? I don't know the answer, and I know you never want to count the consumer out. I just worry about the lagged effects of interest rates finally changing consumer behavior, resulting in less spending overall.

Conclusion

RTH offer a simple way to gain diversified exposure to the biggest retail stocks out there. The fund offers the benefits of participating in the growth of the sector, but it's debatable how much growth the sector has at this point in the cycle. Good fund overall, but personally, I'd likely avoid this until after a correction in stocks takes place.