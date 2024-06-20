Matveev_Aleksandr

Desktop Metal's (NYSE:DM) share price has continued its steady descent in recent months, with demand headwinds and negative investor sentiment towards additive manufacturing more than offsetting the company's cost cutting progress. Desktop Metal's share price bounced significantly on the 18th of June though, increasing by nearly 60%, before declining later in the day. There was no clear reason for the move, but its size and the associated volume were highly unusual. In this case, no news appears to have been good news for Desktop Metal shareholders.

There is a reasonably large amount of short interest in Desktop Metal, but it's not clear that this was the catalyst for the increase in share price. Investors should also bear in mind that Nano Dimension (NNDM) is trying to make an acquisition and that Desktop Metal is considering strategic options for its photopolymer technologies. Anything that changes the probability of bankruptcy is likely to have a significant impact on Desktop Metal's share price at the moment.

I last wrote about Desktop Metal in March, suggesting that the company's valuation was high given the difficulties it was facing. While cost cutting efforts are progressing, and demand headwinds may be easing, Desktop Metal still has a lot of work to do to create a financially viable business.

Market Conditions

Tighter financial conditions have negatively impacted capital investment and as a result, Desktop Metal has seen reduced demand and longer sales cycles. The company has suggested that the demand environment is becoming more constructive though. Stratasys (SSYS) also suggested that its sales cycles improved in Q1 and that customer engagements have been solid. I would not read too much into this at this stage though, given that interest rates remain elevated and manufacturing data is still soft.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Survey Data (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Outside of current weakness, there remains a large opportunity longer term. Desktop Metal believes that additive manufacturing has penetrated less than 5% of foundries globally. If additive manufacturing was broadly adopted across the roughly 25,000 foundries globally, there would be an enormous opportunity. Particularly for Desktop Metal, which has an 80% market share in the space. I am somewhat skeptical though, as additive manufacturing is a niche technology that is better suited to some applications than others. While technological advances are increasing its applicability, it is far from a panacea.

Beyond metal, Desktop Metal remains optimistic about the potential of its dental business. The dental additive manufacturing market is expected to growth at a 19% CAGR through to 2029, driven by applications like veneers, dentures and implants. Desktop Metal also expects restorative dentistry to transition to additive manufacturing over the coming decade, providing a 30 billion USD opportunity. This is being aided by the approval of insurance reimbursement in the US last year.

Desktop Metal Business Updates

Desktop Metal is considering strategic alternatives to realize more value from its photopolymer technologies. This does not necessarily mean a sale though, with Desktop Metal suggesting that it is open to partnerships. The move is reportedly a result of soft growth, and due to Desktop Metal lacking the scale to achieve profitability in this segment. Desktop Metal is reportedly having discussions and is pleased with the level of interest. It is worth noting that Desktop Metal acquired EnvisionTEC in a transaction valued at 300 million USD in 2021.

This move is interesting given that Desktop Metal has generally been bullish on DLP and its dental business. In particular, Flexcera was a focus area on the Q1 earnings call. Desktop Metal has sold over 20 metric tons of Flexcera and is a market share leader in permanent restoration.

Desktop Metal is also optimistic about its ScanUp Digital Dentistry Adoption subscription program. The program was launched in March and is designed to drive adoption of additive manufacturing in DSOs and dentistry practices.

Financial Analysis

Desktop Metal generated 40.6 million USD revenue in Q1, roughly a 2% YoY decline. Excluding businesses that Desktop Metal chose to exit, revenue was fairly flat though. Product revenue has been impacted by high interest rates, while recurring revenue increased modestly on the back of growing utilization. Desktop Metal continues to expect 175-215 million USD revenue in 2024, which would represent roughly 3% growth YoY at the midpoint.

Figure 2: Desktop Metal Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal)

Desktop Metal’s gross profit margin was approximately 11% in Q1, with the YoY increase driven by operational efficiency and product mix. The improvement in gross profit margin is reasonably impressive given revenue headwinds. The company's margins remain low though, making it difficult for Desktop Metal to achieve profitability, or even positive cash flows, without a significant increase in revenue.

Desktop Metal has realized approximately 135 million USD of its planned 150 million USD annualized cost savings, with non-GAAP operating expenses totaling 28.6 million USD in Q1. Even after these cost cutting efforts, Desktop Metal is a long way from breakeven, which may have spurred the decision to de-emphasize photopolymer technologies.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative 13.6 million USD in Q1 and cash flow from operating activities was negative 17.4 million USD. Desktop Metal expects negative 10-30 million USD adjusted EBITDA in 2024. Losses should be weighted toward the first half of the year, with Desktop Metal expecting positive adjusted EBITDA towards the end of the year.

Figure 3: Desktop Metal Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal) Figure 4: Desktop Metal Operating Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal)

Desktop Metal believes that it currently does not have enough sales reps and, as a result, is reinvesting in its sales capacity. The company wants to add 30 reps globally over the next few quarters. It is hoped that this will drive double-digit growth in the binder jet business.

Figure 5: Desktop Metal Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Desktop Metal has roughly 66 million USD of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. The company also has around 83 million USD inventory and 35 million USD accounts receivable. This probably provides the company with something like a 1-2 year runway, although cash burn has been falling fairly rapidly.

Conclusion

While Desktop Metal still has time to resolve its issues, macro conditions are making this difficult. In a healthier demand environment, and with a reduced risk of bankruptcy, Desktop Metal could return to a 2-3x revenue multiple. As a result, anything that reduces the probability of bankruptcy is likely to drive the share price significantly higher. I’m not really sure that this is justified by the company’s longer-term prospects though. Desktop Metal's gross profit margins are poor, and the company hasn't demonstrated that its margins can be meaningfully improved.

Given Desktop Metal's poor cost structure, investing in sales seems like a risky strategy, and this is likely to be viewed negatively by investors. If sales remain weak and Desktop Metal's costs begin to rise in the second quarter, the stock will likely come under further pressure, particularly if there is not news on the transaction/partnership front.