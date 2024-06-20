Skarie20/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

It will be interesting to see if the US-based food tech outfit 'Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) can prove itself in the health-conscious noodle-space market it serves over time. Despite the company's noble mission (to provide highly affordable, sustainable & nutritious food offerings to the masses so that malnutrition can be abolished over time), the company remains unprofitable from a bottom-line GAAP earnings standpoint. Furthermore, Borealis continues to hemorrhage cash which is worrying, to say the least. In saying this, in a recent act of faith by management, a multi-million dollar stock buyback program was authorized earlier this month, which many would have found somewhat peculiar given the clear absence of cash to pay for these buybacks. The lack of positive earnings & cash flow is compounded by the fact that the stock is currently trading as a 'going concern'.

However, the CEO positively addressed the 'going concern' issue recently, which is seen from his comments below. Furthermore, given the company's traction in recent quarters regarding how the product mix has been changing for the better and how more & more partnerships are being secured for its product line, management believes shares remain undervalued at $9.20 per share.

We believe that the going concern issue emerged following the near total redemption of shares in connection with our recent business combination transaction (Oxus Acquisition Corp), causing, among other things, accumulated debts to the professionals involved in facilitating the transaction, which, with the support of our majority shareholders, has been addressed in substantial part by shareholder debt. I look forward to reporting on Borealis Foods' continued development and resolution of this issue as we execute on our strategy.

Quarterly Gross Margin Has Finally Turned Positive

A key reason for management's optimism stems from the appearance of positive gross profit on the income statement over the past two quarters ($1.6 million in Q4 last year followed by $242k in the first quarter this year). Given the magnitude of the company's SG&A costs further down the income statement in the first quarter earnings report this year, management knows it needs far larger economies of scale to surmount these costs. In essence, given the low-cost nature of the company's offerings, management is well aware that product needs to be turned over at a much faster clip which would essentially ensure the company's costs would make up a smaller percentage of top-line sales over time, all things remaining equal.

This brings us to Borealis' products where the underlying theme across the product line is highly nutritional sustainable products (where high levels of protein are prevalent) offered at an affordable price. From an investor's standpoint, as mentioned, it would be excellent if Borealis Foods could become successful over time as its natural-based plant protein-derived offerings offer excellent nutritional value and are an excellent alternative to more expensive animal-based comparables.

Gordon Ramsay Backs 'Chef Woo' Initiative

In the retail category at under $2 a serving, Borealis Foods provides Chef Woo, which contains the equivalent protein quantity of three eggs plus all essential amino acids. Management will be hoping that the associated Gordon Ramsay Ambassadorship will help sales of the Chef Woo product line gain traction over time. Furthermore, the natural & convenient nature of Ramen Express is bound to appeal to vegetarians & Borealis' Whole Grain-Rich Noodles (Woodles) in the food service segment is targeting the US K-12 school chain where there is a long runway for growth.

Whole Grain-Rich Noodles Fundamentals (Investor Website)

Capacity To Scale

Borealis' goal over the near term is to get the word out through various marketing mediums such as influencers, Gordon Ramsay, etc., food distributors plus the association with large institutional partners on the humanitarian side. The company has already announced its participation in 'Feeding America' and will now look to zone in on schools as mentioned, the army & other expansive humanitarian food avenues.

Furthermore, we like that Borealis has put the 'cart before the horse' concerning having its manufacturing facility in South Carolina prepared to ramp up production at scale when needed. The fact that the company is in a position to be able to produce 1800 meals per minute or 600 million meals per year demonstrates that a few extra partnerships from large-scale customers could increase sales rather quickly in Borealis.

State Of The Art Production Facility (Investor Website)

Valuation

Despite the company's negative bottom-line profitability as mentioned earlier, Borealis trades with a trailing sales multiple of 6.67 & a trailing book multiple of 12.14. Although these multiples are by no means cheap, sales & assets are what essentially causes earnings to take place in companies and rarely come cheap in a young company (Founded in 2019) looking to grow aggressively. However, we would need to see positive trends regarding the company's growth path over the near term before investing dollars here for the following reasons.

When a company has been unprofitable, an investor's stake can get whittled down aggressively in value in no time due to the need for more capital to be introduced into the company to balance the books. This can be done through a variety of ways (debt, equity raise, asset sale, etc) but the result for the investor is inherently unfavorable. Then you have the fact that BRLS' current market cap comes in under $200 million with volume readouts being relatively low. This also brings risk to the equation (at this juncture) in the event aggressive selling in the stock were to take place on whatever announcement. Therefore, although holding strong potential, BRLS is a 'Hold' for us at this juncture until further developments arise.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we deem Borealis Foods Inc. a 'Hold' at this point despite its strong forward-looking fundamentals which demonstrate the capacity to scale if more partnerships were to be secured. The company's mission is a noble one, so it would be great to see Borealis secure the scale it desperately needs. Let's see what the remainder of fiscal 2024 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.