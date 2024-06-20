GoodLifeStudio

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Southwestern Energy's (SWN) shareholders voted strongly in favor of the deal that will create a very large 7+ Bcfe per day natural gas (mostly) producer. The deal is currently expected to close in 2H 2024 after delays caused by FTC requests.

I believed that the deal price was fair for both parties, based on the share price estimates I had for each company prior to the deal. The combination should result in increased value due to the estimated $400 million in expected annual synergies.

Assuming that the deal doesn't get blocked by the FTC, I now estimate Chesapeake's value at approximately $96 per share (at long-term $3.75 NYMEX gas) after factoring in the cost savings from the merger.

I had previously estimated Chesapeake's value at approximately $85 per share last year, prior to the deal announcement.

Merger Vote

Chesapeake's and Southwestern's shareholders voted in favor of the merger, with roughly 98% of Southwestern's shares in favor and over 99% of Chesapeake's shares in favor.

The combined company may have approximately 237 million shares, assuming the exercise of Chesapeake's remaining warrants. Chesapeake's shareholders will own approximately 60% of the combined company, while Southwestern's shareholders will own approximately 40%.

2024 Production Trends

Chesapeake expects to average approximately 2.7 Bcf per day in production during 2024, not including any production from Southwestern. Chesapeake's net production in Q4 2023 would have been around 3.31 Bcf per day, excluding the volumes associated with its Eagle Ford divestiture (which closed at the end of November 2023).

Chesapeake's Q1 2024 production ended up at 3.198 Bcf per day, so it expects substantial production declines during the remainder of the year. Standalone Chesapeake's 2H 2024 production may end up around 2.5 Bcf per day, down close to 25% from its pro forma Q4 2023 production.

Chesapeake's Production (chk.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

This decrease in production during 2024 is due to a below maintenance capex budget along with Chesapeake building up its DUCs in response to low natural gas prices. Chesapeake mentioned that it expected to drill 95 to 115 wells during 2024, but only place 30 to 40 wells on production during the year. Chesapeake's DUCs may thus increase by around 65 to 75. These will likely get drawn down during 2025 as part of a plan to restore production to 3+ Bcf per day (for standalone Chesapeake).

Southwestern produced approximately 4.1 Bcfe per day in Q1 2024 with 86% of that production being natural gas, 12% NGLs and 2% oil. Southwestern did not provide guidance for 2024, but it is reasonable to assume that the combined company's pro forma production will dip below 7 Bcfe per day during the rest of 2024. I'd expect production to rebound to 7+ Bcfe per day in 2025 as more new wells are turned in-line in a more normal natural gas pricing environment.

Potential Standalone 2024 Results

Chesapeake noted in late April that it expected a 2024 differential of approximately negative $0.37 to NYMEX based on strip prices at that time. At current NYMEX strip of approximately $2.65, this would result in Chesapeake generating around $2.253 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges.

Chesapeake's Hedges (chk.com (Q1 2024 Presentation))

Chesapeake's 2024 hedges have around $638 million in positive value. It realized $239 million from its Q1 2024 derivatives and may realize another $399 million during the remainder of the year.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Gas 988,200,000 $2.28 $2,253 Hedge Value $638 Total $2,891 Click to enlarge

Chesapeake is now expected to generate $263 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices. It reported $112 million in adjusted free cash flow in Q1, 2024.

$ Million Production Expenses $252 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $642 Production Taxes $99 G&A $155 Net Cash Interest $80 Cash Taxes` $25 Capital Expenditures (Including Momentum Equity Investment) $1,375 Total $2,628 Click to enlarge

That is the projection for standalone Chesapeake's free cash flow in 2024.

Southwestern did not provide full-year guidance, although it did report $99 million in cash burn in Q1 2024 and noted that it was attempting to align full-year capex with its operational cash flow. Thus, I'd expect close to neutral free cash flow for Southwestern during 2024 along with noticeable production declines as it defers production and development.

Valuation Notes

I had estimated Southwestern's value at around $7.25 per share before, with Chesapeake's value at approximately $85 per share in a long-term $3.75 NYMEX gas scenario. That would mean one Southwestern share was worth 0.0853 Chesapeake shares based on my estimated valuations. The 0.0867 ratio in the deal is fairly close to that, and thus I consider the transaction to be fair for both sides.

Much of the value of the deal then comes from the projected cost savings of the merger. Various synergies are expected to save around $400 million per year.

Deal Synergies (chk.com (Merger Announcement Presentation))

Assuming that the projected synergies are mostly/fully realized, the cost savings increase my estimate of Chesapeake's value to $96 per share.

I expect the FTC to eventually approve the merger. There may be concerns about the combined company controlling around 40% of Haynesville natural gas production, but that is still a minority of Haynesville production, while control of domestic production is close to only 10%.

Conclusion

Both Chesapeake's and Southwestern's shareholders voted strongly in favor of the merger. Assuming the FTC approves the deal, it should close in the second half of the year, creating a mostly natural gas producer (Haynesville and Appalachia) with 7+ Bcfe per day in net total production once natural gas prices rebound.

I estimate Chesapeake's value at $96 per share in a post-merger long-term (after 2024) $3.75 NYMEX gas scenario, factoring in the impact of the cost savings. The Southwestern deal is at a roughly fair price, so the main value is in the cost savings.