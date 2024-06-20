sompong_tom/iStock via Getty Images

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), the leading maker of RFID products and solutions, has demonstrated some strong performance in the markets this year, with the stock rising ~64% as compared to the broader markets, as illustrated in Exhibit A below.

In my inaugural coverage of Impinj, I expressed optimism in the company, where “demand for Impinj’s products is clearly visible,” as enterprise appeal for the company’s embedded ICs and RFID products remains strong. Some of Impinj’s largest end customers, such as Walmart, have kept expanding their RFID tagging projects in Walmart’s stores, which points to wider adoption of Impinj’s products down the road.

At the time, I had to unfortunately recommend investors keep a neutral view since there were some litigation headwinds due to their legal tussle with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

However, on the same day my last coverage was published, Impinj’s management announced the settlement of the case, removing that overhang and uncertainty. Plus, the strong earnings and positive commentary from management have instilled enough confidence in my view of Impinj to recommend a Strong Buy on this name.

Legal settlement creates a royalty income stream for Impinj

Let’s start with the advantageous position Impinj sits in now that their case is with NXP Semiconductors. My review of their case settlement shows that the agreed arrangement with NXP Semiconductors releases all the parties involved in the value chain for Impinj.

First, the financial implications seem very positive for Impinj. Management would usually have to set aside legal fees to work on this multi-year dispute with NXP Semi, which, per my estimates, would be between~ $4 million per year. However, with the case settled, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margins should get roughly an 80–90 bp boost. This litigation expense becomes “immaterial” in the words of management, and I am attaching some specific commentary below from their last earnings call:

There is immaterial litigation spend and the businesses normalizing following the reorganization that occurred in Q1. As I look to the second half, I would assume modest growth. We're going to continue investing in this business and in front of this opportunity, but you've got a pretty good picture of our OpEx right now.

In addition, as part of the settlement, NXP has agreed to pay Impinj a one-time litigation settlement fee of $45 million, which is also a major factor in Impinj's recorded earnings of $33 million, or $1.1 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company recorded EPS of 21 cents, more than twice the 10 cents that analysts were expecting in Q1 FY25.

Moreover, as part of the settlement, NXP has also agreed to pay Impinj fees for up to 10 years to use Impinj’s IP for their chips. NXP already paid $15 million as part of those initial license fees upfront, as recorded in Q1, with the balance being paid in Q2, after which the annual royalty payments from NXP will be recorded every April in Impinj’s bottom line. Even if NXP is able to create their own IP and design themselves out of their payment terms with Impinj, I expect this would take at least 4-6 quarters for NXP to design and deploy their IP. This boosts Impinj’s expense profile and margins.

Second, the resolution of the dispute with NXP released many participants from stocking up on Impinj’s product inventory at their end. Impinj’s inlay partners that carry and distribute the company’s embedded IC products on Impinj’s behalf, as well as the end customers that actually deploy embedded ICs and IC readers in retail stores and factory floors, are now clear to continue buying products from Impinj with legal hurdles removed.

Legal hurdles behind, Impinj clearly marches on

In addition, the company is also experiencing a strong uptick in demand cycles, which is turning in the company’s favor as retail clothing & general merchandise store chains see demand for their products in their stores. Stellar reports from clothing & merchandise companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), The Gap (GPS), Macy’s (M), and discount retailer Walmart (WMT) have significantly improved the outlook for inventory levels across the board.

I believe part of the demand by end customers that was seen in their respective Q1 earnings reports may have been responsible for Impinj’s Q1 performance, where revenues were $77 million, falling ~10.6% y/y, more than the $73.5 that markets expected, as shown in Exhibit C below.

I was pleased to see continued strength in their revenue growth, especially in their embedded ICs segment, which is the mainstay of their revenue growth and usually accounts for three-quarters of their revenue.

On the earnings call, management said they “expect second quarter endpoint IC product revenue to increase sequentially again led by retail.” This points to the point I made in the earlier paragraph about strength in the retail sector. I am encouraged by this outlook that management made, which points to the strength that Impinj’s customers are now clear to buy Impinj’s products as they look to digitize their store & floor operations.

On the call, management revealed that Impinj’s tagging partners who work with the “large North American retailer” are seeing significantly higher volumes of general merchandise and inventory levels to be tagged in their orders. I believe this retailer is Walmart because Walmart has been expanding the projects at their end, deploying Impinj’s RFID products in their stores and warehouses. I had also noted this in my earlier coverage of Impinj.

In Baird’s recent Global CTS conference earlier this month, management also explained, in addition to Walmart and other general merchandise stores, how the retail sector is opening up and adding more tailwinds to Impinj’s business.

We’re also seeing recovery in the retail apparel market. After a prolonged period of destocking we’re starting to see some rebuying. And it's really been those two factors [retail apparel and general merchandise] that have driven the outperformance that we’ve seen through Q1 and into our Q2 guidance

The commentary about these consumption trends in retail apparel and general merchandise, along with the strong results by companies in those sectors, points to a strong outlook for Impinj for the rest of the year. Plus, with the legal headwinds removed, the visibility of the outlook significantly improves, in my view.

Models point to a strong double-digit upside for Impinj

With the improved outlook for the year, I expect Impinj to now post revenue growth in the mid-teens. Management expects revenues to grow ~13.4% to ~$97.5 million. I believe Impinj can get back to shipping embedded ICs at a 30% growth rate as the market improves. This would indicate 14–15% growth in 2024. Over the long term, I expect revenue growth rates to grow in the high teens.

I expect adjusted EBITDA to get a significant boost for the year, buoyed by the clear path for Impinj to sell their products in a high-demand environment, giving them a price advantage. Plus, the company is now clear to sell their high-end M800 chip, which should result in margin accruing in the back half of this year and into next year. This points to a very strong 40–50% CAGR growth in adjusted EBITDA through FY26.

I will assume a discount rate of ~10%, per estimates. This also includes a much better-looking capital structure at Impinj. While debt remains sequentially unchanged at $294 million, cash and equivalents surged by 76% to $167 million over the previous quarter.

Based on my model above, I note that Impinj’s stock is still undervalued compared to its outlook and has strong double-digit upside ahead.

Risks & other factors to consider

NXP can try to manufacture its own IP to avoid paying royalties for Impinj’s IP. This would close the annual royalty income stream that the current legal settlement with NXP has created. If NXP can design themselves out of the IP license, they will still be required to pay a higher termination rate to nullify their payment deal.

Since Impinj eventually is subject to downstream end customer demand staying strong, their business is subject to some form of cyclical bias. If consumers stop buying merchandise and apparel from the stores, that would result in less inventory moving at Impinj’s customer end, which would impact the volumes of embedded ICs that Impinj can sell.

Takeaway

With legal headwinds clear, Impinj is set to benefit from a strong ramp-up in product volume that Impinj’s end customers are looking to stock up on. The legal clarity gives Impinj’s customers a clear path to get back to buying products and releases them from clauses. With the retail apparel and general merchandise industries also benefiting from a cyclical positive shift in consumer spending, I expect Impinj to be a beneficiary of these tailwinds.

I strongly recommend buying Impinj’s stock.