Impinj: Walmart's RFID Expansion, Legal Clarity Significantly Boosts Outlook

Uttam Dey
Uttam Dey
793 Followers

Summary

  • Impinj has shown strong performance with a 64% stock increase, driven by demand for RFID products and a legal settlement with NXP.
  • Legal settlement with NXP Semiconductors creates a royalty income stream for Impinj, boosting adjusted EBITDA margins and revenue growth outlook.
  • Models predict strong double-digit upside for Impinj, with revenue growth in the mid-teens and a 40-50% CAGR growth in adjusted EBITDA through FY26.
Investment Thesis

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), the leading maker of RFID products and solutions, has demonstrated some strong performance in the markets this year, with the stock rising ~64% as compared to the broader markets, as illustrated in Exhibit A below.

