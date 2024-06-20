Berkshire Hathaway: Wide Moat Business, But Not A Bargain

Alex Wong

It might seem a bit strange that I have never written about Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as the business is basically fitting most of the criteria I am looking for in a great long-term investment. I have mentioned Berkshire Hathaway in my article about family-run businesses. And while it is not completely accurate to call Berkshire Hathaway a family-run business, it is fitting the criteria of the CEO playing an important role and the founder having control over the business due to the majority of (voting) shares.

It might also seem a bit surprising that I never wrote about Berkshire Hathaway, as Buffett and Munger can be seen as the fathers behind the concept of the economic moat, which is playing an important role in my style of investing. And in the spirit of identifying high-quality businesses that can defend themselves against competitors, let’s take a closer look at Berkshire Hathaway.

In the following article, I will analyze the conglomerate for the first time and try to answer the question if Berkshire Hathaway is a great investment at this point. I don’t think I will spoil anything when stating already that Berkshire Hathaway is a great business – but like every other business, it also must be available for a fair price in order to be a good investment.

Business Description

It might be a waste of time to describe the business model (and feel free to skip this section), but as always when I cover a business for the first time, we have to give a short and concise description about the business.

Buffett and Munger are probably most famous for being great investors, but describing Berkshire Hathaway as an investment firm or asset manager is not accurate. The company can be described as a financial company, but that is also not accurate as the business is also operating in insurance, energy and transportation – and generating a huge part of its profits in these segments. Berkshire Hathaway can best be described as a conglomerate.

Berkshire Hathaway is the combination of its equity portfolio and the wholly owned subsidiaries. On the one side, Berkshire Hathaway is using the cash it generated to invest in equities and buying stakes in other companies. Aside from investing in equities, Buffett is also investing in U.S. treasuries. The second part of the business are wholly owned subsidiaries. This is including businesses from different segments: retail, energy, insurance and operating railroad systems.

And in fiscal 2023, Berkshire Hathaway generated $364.5 billion in revenue and compared to $302.0 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022 this is resulting in 20.7% year-over-year top line growth. Instead of a loss of $10.33 per Class B share in fiscal 2022, Berkshire Hathaway could report $44.27 in earnings per class B share in fiscal 2023. The problem is the investment and derivative contract gains or losses the company must report in every single year. In fiscal 2022, Berkshire Hathaway had to report a loss of $67,899 million, leading to a bottom-line loss (as 2022 was a rather difficult year for equities). In fiscal 2023 on the other hand, the company reported $74,855 million in gains leading to a very positive bottom line.

In his last letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett is pointing out again – as he and Charlie did frequently in the past – that reported results are probably not representative of the real business. In a section labeled Operating Results, Fact and Fiction, Buffett is writing:

The primary difference between the mandated figures and the ones Berkshire prefers is that we exclude unrealized capital gains or losses that at times can exceed $5 billion a day. Ironically, our preference was pretty much the rule until 2018, when the “improvement” was mandated. Galileo’s experience, several centuries ago, should have taught us not to mess with mandates from on high. But, at Berkshire, we can be stubborn.

And therefore, we should mostly look at revenue and operating earnings to get a picture of Berkshire’s performance. Since 2018, revenue increased every year except 2020 and operating earnings also show more stability – despite declines in some years.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue $247.8 billion $254.6 billion $245.5 billion $276.2 billion $302.0 billion $364.5 billion % YoY 2.7% -3.6% 12.5% 9.3% 20.7% Operating Earnings $24.8 billion $24 billion $21.9 billion $27.6 billion $30.9 billion $37.4 billion % YoY -3.2% -8.8% 26.0% 12.0% 21.0% Click to enlarge

Quarterly Results

We can also look at the last quarterly results Berkshire Hathaway reported. Total revenue increased from $85,393 million in Q1/23 to $89,869 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 5.2% year-over-year growth. But while the top line is growing with a solid pace, we are faced with a similar problem: in Q1/23 Berkshire Hathaway reported $27,439 million in investment gains and in Q1/24 the company reported only $1,480 million in investment gains. This led to earnings per share (for the class B share) declining 63.8% year-over-year from $16.25 in the same quarter last year to $5.88 this quarter.

When looking at the operating earnings instead, we see an increase from $8,065 million in Q1/23 to $11,222 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 39.1% year-over-year growth. And when looking at the two different segments, we see revenue increasing for Insurance and Other (3.2% year-over-year growth) as well as Railroad, Utilities and Energy (11.5% year-over-year growth).

Performance in-line with S&P 500

When looking at the performance of Berkshire Hathaway in the last few years or last few decades, it is difficult to make the argument for investing in Berkshire Hathaway (compared to the index). In the last ten years the stock outperformed the S&P 500, but when including dividend payments of the S&P 500 the index is slightly beating Berkshire Hathaway.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at longer timeframes – 20 years for example – the picture is still more or less the same. It doesn’t really matter if Berkshire or the S&P 500 is coming out ahead – we can state that both seem to move hand-in-hand.

Data by YCharts

The performance is not so surprising as Berkshire Hathaway must invest in large corporations due to its size and these companies are also playing an important role in the S&P 500. Considering the market capitalization of almost $900 billion, Berkshire Hathaway must also invest in the billions as buying stakes of only a few hundred million doesn’t make much sense and this is excluding many small-cap businesses from the potential investment universe of Berkshire Hathaway. And this is making it more and more difficult for Berkshire to outperform the overall market.

Is the moat in danger?

After Charlie Munger passed away last year and Buffett also being 93 years old, the question of their succession is getting important again. And one of the questions often raised is if Greg Abel will show the same stock-picking skills as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. However, at this point, the concept of the economic moat comes into play again.

An economic moat is never based on people or management running the business. Great management can lead to great results for a company and create fortunes for investors. However, an economic moat making a business defendable is a structural advantage built around a business enabling that business to defend itself against competitors. A great management team will focus on building and widening a moat, but management can’t be the moat.

Berkshire Hathaway also has an economic moat around its business – independent of Buffett or Munger. It was actually Charlie Munger pushing Buffett and Berkshire in the right direction of investing in high quality businesses. In the last Annual Report on the first page titled “Charlie Munger – The Architect of Berkshire Hathaway” Warren Buffett wrote:

Nevertheless, Charlie, in 1965, promptly advised me: “Warren, forget about ever buying another company like Berkshire. But now that you control Berkshire, add to it wonderful businesses purchased at fair prices and give up buying fair businesses at wonderful prices. In other words, abandon everything you learned from your hero, Ben Graham. It works but only when practiced at small scale.” With much back-sliding I subsequently followed his instructions.

In the years and decades following the Berkshire purchase, Buffett and Munger focused on buying high-quality businesses that have a wide economic moat and can last for a long time and don’t really require active management. On the other hand, we can’t deny that Buffett’s ability to pick the right businesses greatly contributed to the success of Berkshire Hathaway. But Buffett tried to widen the moat and create an economic moat around businesses that is still existing and will last even when Buffett is not CEO anymore.

Therefore, we have two major parts of the businesses that will continue running independent of Buffett or Munger. On the one side we have businesses like Precision Castparts or BNSF having an economic moat around and that will continue to run. Here no investment decisions are necessary – both are 100% owned by Berkshire Hathaway and as long as the business continue to perform, profits for Berkshire Hathaway are generated.

On the other side, we have several positions in the stock portfolio where no investment decision seems necessary. Companies like Coca-Cola, Moody’s Corporation or Mastercard will continue to generate profits for Berkshire Hathaway (and pay dividends). And these are stocks Berkshire Hathaway often purchased decades ago.

Equity Portfolio

Now let’s look at the portfolio a little closer. The biggest positions right now are Bank of America (BAC) representing 11.8% of the total equity portfolio, American Express (AXP) account for 10.4% of the total portfolio and I already mentioned Coca-Cola (KO), which is accounting for 7.4% of the total equity portfolio.

But the biggest position in the equity portfolio has now been for several years Apple Inc. (AAPL). The stake in Apple is worth about $135 billion and makes up 41% of the total portfolio, resulting in a portfolio concentration that is often considered unhealthy (and dangerous). And maybe this was one of the reasons for trimming the Apple position. In the last quarter, Berkshire Hathaway sold 116 million Apple shares, bringing the position down to 789 million shares (in the previous quarter, Apple made up 50% of the total portfolio).

Data by YCharts

And when reading some of the comments, it seems like Buffett was heavily criticized for selling Apple shares – especially as the stock performed great following the quarter in which Berkshire Hathaway trimmed the position. But it could also seem like Apple’s investors are now also getting caught up in the AI hype. If a 27% price increase since April 1, 2024, is justified is another question.

The Bigger Picture

And in my opinion, trimming the Apple stake might tell us something else. Aside from avoiding an extreme portfolio concentration, this might also show once again that Buffett is rather cautious about the economy. We should not forget that Apple is trading for 33 times free cash flow and 34 times earnings right now.

Data by YCharts

Buffett could just reduce risk here and with Apple being the biggest position a downturn and a stock price decline would have a huge impact on the portfolio.

We also saw other signs in the past that Buffett is rather careful about investing. One sign are the amounts of cash Berkshire Hathaway is still sitting on. Right now, it is not such a huge problem, as this amount is now invested in U.S. treasury bills and generating solid investment income. But in the last few years, Buffett and Munger were often criticized for sitting on huge amounts of cash. On March 31, 2024, Berkshire Hathaway had $35,639 million in cash and cash equivalents (Railroad, Utilities and Energy and Insurance and Other combined). Additionally, the company had $153,444 million in short-term investments in U.S. treasury bills and $17,167 million in investments in fixed maturity securities.

Data by YCharts

Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more and more cash (as well as cash equivalents and short-term investments) can be seen as a sign for Buffett and Munger not being able to find good other assets to put their money in. And Berkshire Hathaway starting to use share buybacks is in my opinion another sign that Berkshire doesn’t find other great assets to put their money in. Buffett has never been a big believer in share buybacks – similar to many other investors. And share buybacks are seldom the best investment decision that can be made. But often there is no other way to use cash in a meaningful way. And I think this is also the dilemma Buffett finds himself in. I think he is using share buybacks as most other assets are extremely overvalued, and he sees his own stock more reasonably valued instead.

Data by YCharts

All in all, I think share buybacks and huge amounts of cash are just signs for Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett being cautious about equity investments at this point.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Until 2018 we could use the price-earnings ratio as a reasonable valuation multiple. But as we can see in the chart, the picture is completely distorted since 2018 and the P/E ratio is fluctuating wildly, and we can’t use the metric anymore.

Data by YCharts

Right now, the stock is trading for 12 times earnings, and we can see Berkshire as rather cheap. But we must consider the rather high earnings per share Berkshire Hathaway generated in the last four quarters (and the stock was also trading for 100 times earnings in the meantime). We can use the forward P/E ratio, which is 21 right now, which is indicating that Berkshire Hathaway can be seen more or less fairly valued at this point.

Conclusion

Buffett has often been criticized for having lost his way. But I think we should not underestimate Buffett (as we should not have underestimated Munger in the past). Both investment legends were often right and in my opinion, Buffett is clearly seeing what’s ahead. When reading the last shareholder letter, it becomes obvious again that Buffett is still long-term bullish on equity, US equities, but might be cautious about the near and mid-term future. In the shareholder letter, Buffett wrote:

Your company also holds a cash and U.S. Treasury bill position far in excess of what conventional wisdom deems necessary. During the 2008 panic, Berkshire generated cash from operations and did not rely in any manner on commercial paper, bank lines or debt markets. We did not predict the time of an economic paralysis but we were always prepared for one.

And one could assume Buffett is being prepared for another economic paralysis, once again without clearly predicting one. At this point, I would neither invest in the S&P 500 nor in Berkshire Hathaway. In my opinion, we are at the end of a cycle and will see a correction that will lead to lower stock prices for the S&P 500 as well as Berkshire Hathaway.