Policy divergence: Switzerland cuts interest rates for second time this year. (00:21) Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever unveils new AI company. (00:56) Netflix House (NFLX) to open in Pennsylvania, Texas next year. (01:48)

The Federal Reserve keeps holding steady, but central banks across Europe are continuing to cut interest rates.

Today, the Swiss National Bank trimmed its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% after becoming the first major economy to start an easing cycle back in March.

The European Central Bank has since followed with a rate cut of its own, and an interest rate decision by the Bank of England will be in focus later in the session after U.K. inflation returned to its 2% target for the first time in almost three years.

OpenAI’s co-founder and former chief scientist is starting a new artificial intelligence company called Safe Superintelligence Inc.

The company is focused on creating a secure advanced AI system that's smarter than humans.

Ilya Sutskever said in a post on X , “We've started the world’s first straight-shot safe superintelligence lab. Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures."

Safe Superintelligence is an American company with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, "where we have deep roots and the ability to recruit top technical talent," according to the post.

Daniel Gross, a co-founder of Cue and former AI head at Apple (AAPL), and Daniel Levy, a former OpenAI researcher, are co-founders of Safe Superintelligence.

Sutskever left OpenAI in May, the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed company he co-founded with Sam Altman and others, hinting at a new project.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is planning to launch two experiential entertainment venues in Pennsylvania and Texas next year.

It’s called Netflix House.

"We've launched more than 50 experiences in 25 cities, and Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings," said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer, Netflix (NFLX).

Netflix House, which will be open year-round, will feature immersive experiences based on popular shows, exclusive merchandise and eateries among other things.

The company is building on the success of its live experiences based on its hit shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

"The first two locations will open at King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in 2025," the streaming giant announced. They will occupy former department store locations and span across more than 100,000 square feet each.

"Don't think of it like Disneyland; think of it as closer to City Walk, something you might go to several times a month," Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at the time.

