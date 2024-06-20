herraez

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a Brazilian energy company with a long-term plan in place to grow energy production. Petrobras is chiefly a capital return play for investors and is seeing solid strength in key metrics such as EBITDA or free cash flow. OPEC+ recently made a favorable decision with regard to its supply dynamics, which could lead to an up-trend in petroleum prices... from which Petrobras could also benefit as a large-scale energy producer. I believe that shares of Petrobras are a solid buy, in the context of OPEC+ curbing supplies, and I would recommend investors focus on valuation upside instead of the 13% forward dividend yield!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Petrobras a hold in November 2023 after the Brazilian energy company announced that the company's board decided not to pay an extraordinary dividend. Concerns over the company's dividend potential have since weighed on Petrobras, but while there may be some uncertainty about capital returns, the energy firm remains an attractive investment in the non-U.S. energy sector regardless. The low P/E valuation especially translates into a very high safety margin for investors, and shares have considerable revaluation potential in the context of OPEC+'s output announcement earlier this month. For those reasons, I believe the risk matrix has changed for the better, and I am upgrading shares to buy.

OPEC+ decision, impact on petroleum prices and EBITDA tailwinds

OPEC+, led by major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, earlier this month announced that it would extend material supply curbs amounting to 3.7 million barrels per day until the end of next year. Total output cuts amounted to 5.8 million barrels a day. The announcement has had a positive impact on petroleum pricing, with WTI prices edging closer to $80 per barrel.

Data by YCharts

Like all energy firms dealing with petroleum products, Petrobras saw lower average energy prices in the first-quarter, and, as a result, EBITDA. However, with OPEC+ now taking restrictive measures in a bid to limit supply (and boost petroleum prices), big energy companies with large production footprints, like Petrobras, could be set for EBITDA and FCF growth, and improved capital return potential in the near future. In Q1'24, Petrobras generated $12.1B in adjusted EBITDA -- adjusted means corrected for impairments and asset sales -- showing a decline of 10% quarter over quarter. The firm's EBITDA dropped Q/Q due to lower average petroleum prices, mainly. With OPEC+ now committing to prolonged support for prices, I believe Petrobras could be a big winner for investors, chiefly because of its low valuation.

Petrobras is investing heavily into its onshore and offshore energy assets and planning to grow its production steadily over the next couple of years. Petrobras' output is set to grow to 3.2 Mboed by FY 2028, implying 14% growth in its production base.

Significant free cash flow generation

In the first-quarter, Petrobras achieved $6.5B in free cash flow, of which the company returned $3.7B to shareholders as dividend and stock buybacks (free cash flow return percentage of 57%). With OPEC+ supply curbs potentially pushing petroleum prices into a sustained up-leg, Petrobras' dividend potential does not seem to be in the least bit at risk. As appealing as the 13% yield (based off of a FWD basis) is, however, I believe the real reason to own shares relates to the enormous safety margin embedded in Petrobras' valuation.

High Safety Margin

The single most attractive feature of an investment in Petrobras is the company’s low P/E ratio, especially when compared to large U.S. energy companies. Petrobras’ low price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1X (on a forward basis, implying a 24% earnings yield) is chiefly due, in my opinion, due to the fact that the energy firm is being majority-owned by the Brazilian government.

This creates cash flow and distribution uncertainty, as well as currency risks that investors outside of the U.S. have to consider. As a result, Petrobras is trading at a significant discount to U.S. rivals. Large-cap U.S. energy companies are valued at a median P/E of 11.0X (see chart below) which coincidentally is also the exact multiplier that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is trading at. Compared to the sector median, Petrobras is trading at a 64% lower price-to-earnings ratio, which is a bit excessive, in my opinion. Because of the improved outlook for large-cap energy companies with significant production basis, I also just I just upgraded Exxon Mobil to strong buy: OPEC+ Driving Earnings Upside.

Due to favorable OPEC+ supply and price tailwinds, I believe that Petrobras is one of the most attractive investments to own in the energy market, in large part because the firm's valuation reflects a very high safety margin, but obviously also for its high-yield characteristics. In my opinion, Petrobras could be valued at 5.0X P/E under the condition that the energy firm continues to achieve excess free cash flows, pays a regular quarterly dividend and grows its production according to its long-term plan. A 5.0X P/E ratio implies a fair value of $17 and 22% upside revaluation potential for Petrobras, and shares would still be a bargain if a revaluation were to occur. My fair value estimate for PBR is a dynamic number and depends on petroleum prices as well as the company's ability to consistently generate distributable FCF.

Petrobras's forward dividend yield currently stands at about 13%, way above the sector average of 4%. The reason for the high yield is that Petrobras, as a company operating chiefly in emerging markets, needs to pay higher investor returns in order to attract investment capital.

Risks with Petrobras

Petrobras is majority-owned by the Brazilian government, so investors buying into the company’s shares are dealing with much higher potential for government interference than U.S. companies. In other words, the Brazilian government has a say with regard to Petrobras’ distribution policy and may determine, at any point in time, that the company should set different strategic priorities, such as developing a focus on production growth instead of distributions. Another risk I see relates to the potential for a currency devaluation, which could make Petrobras’ earnings less valuable to investors outside of Brazil.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, Petrobras is a very attractive investment in the large-cap energy market right after OPEC+'s new strategic plan has been revealed, for two reasons: 1) The energy firm could benefit from OPEC+'s changing supply dynamics (which would especially help large-volume producers such as PBR), and 2) Petrobras' valuation implies an irrationally high earnings yield of 24%. While there are risks (such as government interference, currency volatility/depreciation), the low valuation more than compensates for the risks associated with an investment in PBR, in my opinion. Investors, therefore, have a lot to look forward to and should not just focus on the admittedly juicy 13% dividend yield!