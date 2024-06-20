China Stocks Ready To Resume Uptrends (Technical Analysis)

naumax/iStock via Getty Images

After a more than 10% pullback from their 52-week highs, China indices look ready to turn higher to resume their uptrends.

While the indices are down more than 10%, individual stocks have fared worse. Even large cap stocks like JD.com (JD) and Alibaba Group (BABA) have seen significant declines, and are down close to -19% from their 52-week highs.

These stocks and indices are now testing structural support, and odds are we see a rebound here.

To add fuel to any potential rebound are three bullish macro elements:

Risk sentiment has fallen to fearful, pessimistic levels Global bond yields are starting to turn lower, courtesy of more dovish central bank policies USD/CNH looks on the cusp of breaking out from a 2-year base, and a weaker CNH should benefit domestic (China) stocks

Now, let us dive straight into the technical charts.

First off, the Hang Seng Index transitioned from a downtrend to an uptrend back in April, when the index broke out higher from a multi-month downtrend channel. I highlighted the breakout area in green.

Daily Chart: Hang Seng Index

TradingView

Since then, the index rose as much as +20% from the breakout area, before seeing a -10% natural pullback into structural support, where it is trading now.

We may observe that the index is turning higher at this area of support, where the 50-day MA is also residing. This could be the turning point for the index to resume its uptrend.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) also sports the same look - breakout from large multi-month base, followed by a natural pullback to support area.

Daily Chart: KWEB

TradingView

We may also observe that volume has been steadily declining throughout KWEB's pullback in the past month, showing a drying up in selling pressure.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) also looks similar - breakout from big base followed by a natural pullback into support on declining volume. Like the Hang Seng index and KWEB, it is finding support and bouncing at the rising 50-day MA.

Daily Chart: FXI

TradingView

When we look at individual stocks, a few of them are trading at support levels.

Pinduoduo (PDD) - trading close to the 138-140 structural support, which is the neckline of a big base the stock broke out from.

Daily Chart: PDD

TradingView

Bilibili (BILI) - showing relative strength compared to its peers. Already trading close to new 52-week highs. If and when the sector is ready to rebound, BILI should outperform.

Daily Chart: BILI

TradingView

Tencent (listed in Hong Kong) (OTCPK:TCEHY) - breaking out of a consolidative range. Stock is trading very firmly, and is near 52-week highs.

Daily Chart: Tencent (700 HK)

TradingView

Meituan (listed in Hong Kong) - breaking out of consolidation.

Daily Chart: Meituan (3690 HK)

TradingView

China indices and stocks are rebounding at key support levels, and there are other macro forces that could add fuel to their rebound.

For one, general risk sentiment is at fearful levels, according to the "Fear & Greed" index. This is, of course, not indicative of an imminent rebound, but it does provide room for risk sentiment to rebound to healthier levels.

CNN

Bond yields are also trading soft, courtesy of central banks shifting towards a more dovish interest rate policy. This has caused the US 10 year yield to trade down to the lower bound of a large triangle pattern. If this breaks down, that could be beneficial for global risk assets.

Daily Chart: US10Y Yield

TradingView

Currency wise, the Chinese Yuan is trading weak against the USD. USD/CNH is at the cusp of breaking out of a huge 2-year base. If it manages to clear the 7.34-7.35 level, this could potentially herald further weakness in the CNH. A weaker CNH could be beneficial for the domestic (China) stock market.

Weekly Chart: USDCNH

TradingView

All in all, what I am seeing is China stocks potentially completing a natural pullback to support areas. From here, odds are high that we see a rebound, which will likely lead to China stocks resuming their uptrends higher.

Potentially providing fuel to such a rebound is a global macro picture that is conducive for risk assets.

I am currently long China H Shares index and Meituan.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.