Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC), a supplier of equipment and other solutions for the semiconductor and LED markets, has seen its stock do much better in June, even though KLIC is still down for the year. However, the company itself is yet to recover from the downturn in demand that befell KLIC a few years ago. The continued absence of an upturn likely came as a surprise, since many had expected change by now, especially with KLIC engaged in markets that are thought to have strong growth prospects. While there is some progress in some areas, they are offset by setbacks elsewhere. This includes the recent decision by a key customer to cancel a project involving KLIC, resulting in a major impairment for KLIC. All the more reason to take a closer look at what is driving this mixed messaging. Why will be covered next.

The stock bounces off of support, but resistance remains

A previous article from last March rated KLIC a hold after taking note of the sideways action in the stock, which did not inspire much confidence in a substantial return on investment to offset the risk getting in on KLIC would entail. As it turned out, the sideways action continued in the months that followed, as shown in the chart below.

Note the ascending lower trendline and the descending upper trendline connecting the lows and the highs respectively. These trendlines represent support and resistance, respectively, with the stock staying within their boundaries. Both trendlines were able to fend off attempts to break through. Support was challenged as recently as early this month and support held its ground, which paved the way for a bounce in the stock in June. KLIC has gained 4.2% in June, but it is still down 13% YTD.

The stock remains in a consolidation pattern following the rally that took KLIC from a low of $16.91 in March 2020 to a high of $75.29 in September 2021. The stock rallied along with the stock market as a whole in the wake of the global stimulus that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped set off a boom in semiconductor demand, and tech in general.

KLIC saw earnings soar higher during this period due to the boom as companies ramped up capex spending on equipment, and sales jumped by more than 150% YoY in 2021 versus 2020, but the stock fell off along with the stock market as governments started to tighten monetary policy in 2022. In addition, the market for equipment went into a downturn, which trickled down into the quarterly results for KLIC, starting in late 2022. KLIC has been dealing with this downturn ever since.

The sideways action may have frustrated the bulls with not much gains to be had since the stock went in circles, but the bears were not much better off. This could explain why short interest has come down, with bears looking for greener pastures after all the sideways action. According to data from the Nasdaq, short interest stood at 7,484K shares a year ago on 6/15/2023, but the number declined to 4,432K as of 5/31/2024, which translates to a short float of 8.29%. KLIC is no longer in the mid-teens, but short interest is still higher than most stocks.

Why there was reason to believe KLIC could quickly recover from the downturn

When the downturn started in the latter part of 2022 it was thought the downturn could be relatively short. This was based in part on the general belief semiconductor demand would recover fairly quickly, which would support capex spending and thus demand for equipment from KLIC. At the start of 2023, for instance, the expectation was that the semiconductor market would bottom in Q1, if not Q2, to be followed by a strong rebound in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, KLIC is a supplier of equipment to markets that were believed to be resilient to demand changes, since they are areas of growing interest to many companies. It was thought this would help keep demand afloat, or at least better in comparison to other market segments. For instance, advanced packaging is seen to as having great potential and many companies are investing in it. All these reasons led people to believe KLIC would get out of the downturn in short order and the next upturn would not take long to get here.

The downturn has lasted longer than expected

We are now closing on almost two years since sales fell off a cliff in H2 2022 and 11 quarters have passed since quarterly sales peaked at $485M in Q3 FY2021, which also happened to be when the stock itself peaked on the charts. However, there are still no clear signs the downturn has ended or that the upturn has arrived. On the contrary, sales have remained stubbornly low in recent quarters.

The table below shows the quarterly results for the most recent quarter or Q2 FY2024. Note how there was little change in revenue, a reflection of the state of demand. In addition, KLIC ended with a GAAP loss of $102.7M or $1.83 per share, but this was due to impairment charges totaling $105.5M. These charges were the result of the cancellation of Project W by a customer of KLIC. As a result, KLIC ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $634.75M with no long-term debt, down from $759.40M a year ago or a decline of $124.65M YoY.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS and shares) (GAAP) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 172,074 171,189 173,021 0.5% (0.5%) Gross margin 9.6% 46.7% 48.6% (3710bps) (3900bps) Operating margin (61.1%) 1.0% 7.3% (6210bps) (6840bps) Income (loss) from operations (105,155) 1,693 12,629 - - Net income (102,680) 9,293 15,041 - - EPS (1.83) 0.16 0.26 - - Weighted average shares outstanding 56,154K 57,023K 57,577K (1.52%) (2.47%) (Non-GAAP) Operating margin (29.2%) 6.4% 11.8% (3560bps) (4100bps) Income (loss) from operations (50,186) 10,897 20,409 - - Net income (53,245) 16,981 21,929 - - EPS (0.95) 0.30 0.38 - - Weighted average shares outstanding 56,154K 57,023K 57,577K (1.52%) (2.47%) Click to enlarge

Q3 guidance calls for revenue of $170-190M, which would be the ninth consecutive YoY decline in quarterly revenue. It’s up sequentially by a modest amount, but this can be ascribed to seasonal factors. Note that there were impairment charges in Q3 FY2023, which lowered GAAP EPS and the base by extension in that quarter and which allowed for the YoY increase versus Q3 FY2024.

Q3 FY2024 (guidance) Q3 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $170-190M $190.9M (5.7%) GAAP EPS $0.17, +/- 10% $0.07 142.9% Non-GAAP EPS $0.30, +/- 10% $0.55 (45.4%) Click to enlarge

KLIC is getting mixed messaging

The cancellation of Project W was a major setback, which shows key customers have significant reservations about the health of end-user demand, enough to pull back on spending. There is demand in certain areas as shown by the recent order for 1000 systems, but overall demand is only so-so as shown by the book-to-bill of around one. From the Q2 earnings call:

“So I think the book-to-bill for the quarter was approximately 1”

KLIC itself seems to believe the end markets that are currently struggling will see improvement in the coming quarters, although it acknowledges the existence of near-term headwinds.

“The Automotive and Industrial market continues to face near-term headwinds, although based on utilization rates and customer feedback, we anticipate demand to stabilize with a broader recovery to begin over the coming quarters.”

New orders are still coming in, but if there is to be an upturn and a drastic acceleration in growth, book-to-bill needs to move much higher than one. One will only continue the recent trend of flattish revenue.

What could be causing the extended stay in a downturn

Revenue reached $343.26M in H1 and assuming an increase in H2 along seasonal trends, then FY2024 revenue could end at around $735M, or slightly less than the $742M in FY2023. The big GAAP loss in Q2 pretty much ensures KLIC will end FY2024 in the red. In comparison, KLIC posted revenue of $1,504M in FY2022 and $1,518M in FY2021 during the boom years, or about twice the current level.

Bulls would love for sales to get back to the highs of FY2021-2022 since that would drive EPS higher, but there may a couple of reasons why it could be harder to get back to those levels. For instance, there is the possibility companies may have overbuilt during the boom years, which means they are still working their way through all the equipment they bought previously. This would mean they have less need for more orders, which is in turn extending the downturn.

The table below breaks down revenue by geographic segment. China is an important market for KLIC by accounting for 45.2%, 56.9%, 55.6% and 51.6% of revenue in FY2023, FY2022, FY2021 and FY2020, respectively. The numbers suggest China played an important role in making the FY2021-2022 boom possible, just as China was key in the drop in revenue post-FY2022. For instance, two-thirds of the YoY drop in revenue in FY2023 can be attributed to China.

Note that not all markets are even. Some held up better and others like Japan actually grew, which likely contributed to the mixed messaging. The mixed messaging may also be due to some places having overspent on new equipment and others not so much. This could cause a difference in market demand.

(Unit: $1000) FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 FY2020 China 335,393 855,345 843,470 321,294 USA 65,705 83,906 54,353 36,186 Taiwan 66,358 123,995 275,251 64,373 Malaysia 64,013 126,520 70,253 40,641 Japan 35,849 18,092 11,850 N/A Philippines 31,527 44,510 17,651 N/A Korea 17,977 87,647 58,308 30,848 Hong Kong 13,933 27,216 82,436 43,288 Others 111,736 136,389 104,092 86,546 Total 742,491 1,503,620 1,517,664 623,176 Click to enlarge

KLIC’s exposure to the market in China could be both a blessing and a curse. It greatly helped make the boom years possible, but it also led to the downturn KLIC finds itself in. China may have bought too much equipment, and this may be a factor in ensuring the downturn lasts longer because of the need to digest all the existing stock of equipment.

Furthermore, there are an increasing number of local companies that have entered the market in China to act as alternative suppliers to vendors like KLIC, including in advanced packaging. This may also be a factor that is holding down demand KLIC is seeing, extended the downturn. China could have other options when it comes to sourcing equipment. If the above is correct, there may be several reasons why a return to the boom years of FY2021-2022 could be harder to achieve.

Investor takeaways

KLIC posted GAAP EPS of $5.78 and $7.09 in FY2021 and FY2022, respectively, but two years later KLIC is likely to end FY2024 with a big loss due to a downturn in demand, which would make it the first year since FY2009 KLIC did not end the year with a profit. The loss is due to impairment charges as a result of a customer cancellation, which is directly related to the current state of demand. This demand has yet to recover from the drop following the FY2021-2022 boom.

KLIC is seeing some positive signs, like the recent order for 1000 systems, which may lead to a potential recovery if it continues, but overall the market is sending mixed signals as to when the downturn will end and when an upturn will arrive. Some segments are stronger, while others are weaker. The current book-to-bill of one is pointing to a continuation of the flattish revenue that has characterized recent quarters.

There could be several factors that are keeping the downturn going. One is that while KLIC experienced record orders in FY2021-2022, it may have come at the cost of excess capacity out there that needs to be digested first before companies will ramp up capex spending on new equipment from KLIC. Keep in mind sales in FY2021-2022 were roughly five times that in the preceding FY2020.

KLIC may also be impacted by competition in China that is offering an alternative option that was not there before, or not to the same extent. There is reason to believe something has changed in China, which is making its presence felt in recent quarterly results, but whether it stays that way remains to be seen. If China is no longer the source of demand it was like in FY2021-2022, KLIC will have to find a replacement if it wants to get back to the highs of a few years back. That may not be so easy due to the size of the market in China.

The charts suggest KLIC is likely to consolidate for a while longer. The stock finds itself between support on one side and resistance on the other side. The most likely path forward is that the stock keeps moving between support and resistance, which suggests sideways action. Neither the bulls nor the bears are likely to get their money’s worth as long as this remains the case.

I am therefore neutral on KLIC with no clear evidence the current downturn is on its last legs. Things can change quickly in the equipment market, and it would not be the first time KLIC sees sales and profits multiply in just a few quarters. This has yet to happen though and, this being the case, there is no reason to put money to work where there is a high likelihood they could turn into basically dead money.