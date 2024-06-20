Super Micro Computer Is Trading At A Make-Or-Break Level: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SIphotography

Introduction

After a vertical run-up from ~$300 to ~$1200 at the start of the year, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock dropped off by ~45% in light of a $2B equity offering in March and has been consolidating sideways in a broad range ever since.

Webull Desktop

With AI stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) hitting new all-time highs in recent trading sessions, the red-hot chase for AI infrastructure plays is showing no signs of slowing down.

Data by YCharts

So, Why Is Super Micro Stock Diverging From Its Peer Set?

Before discussing the potential factors driving Super Micro's recent relative underperformance, I would like to highlight the fact that SMCI is the best-performing S&P 500 (SPY) stock based on year-to-date return. Yes, Nvidia has closed the gap in recent weeks, but for now, Super Micro stock is still in the ascendancy. Hence, the divergence between SMCI and its AI infrastructure peer stocks may just be a normal run-of-the-mill correction.

Data by YCharts

That said, Super Micro peaked in mid-March of this year, right before the company announced a $2B equity offering to raise capital. Given the additional supply of SMCI stock coming to the market, a price correction is only natural.

Furthermore, Super Micro's Q3 FY2024 report failed to meet lofty investor expectations, with revenues of $3.85B coming in line with management's guidance range of $3.7-4.1B and falling short of consensus street estimates. While Super Micro handily beat EPS estimates on the back of greater scale, gross margins fell 210 bps y/y to 15.5% in Q3 FY2024.

Seeking Alpha Super Micro Q3 FY2024 Report

In addition to gross margin compression, an inventory buildup led to a negative free cash flow of -$1.6B in Q3 FY2024. While Super Micro's leadership expressed confidence about reversing these concerning inventory and cash generation trends in upcoming quarters, SMCI's relatively small net cash balance of $250M ($2.1B in cash and equivalents, $1.86B in convertible debt) leaves the possibility of Super Micro dipping back into the capital markets for raising additional cash wide open.

Super Micro Q3 FY2024 Report

Is SMCI A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Current Levels?

While its sequential sales growth rate of 5% q/q raises some valid concerns over demand sustainability, Super Micro's leadership alluded to robust demand for its AI rack-scale DLC (direct liquid cooling) systems as they raised FY2024 revenue guidance to $14.7-15.1B (+107-112% y/y), with Q4 FY2024 revenue now projected to come in at $5.1-5.5B (+133-152% y/y, +32-43% q/q).

Super Micro Q3 FY2024 Report

In my view, Super Micro's gross margin of ~15% reflects its limited value-add and/or constrained pricing power as a plug-and-play server provider. That said, SMCI is growing beyond its core server system offerings to deliver Total IT solutions (hardware + software + services), which supports Super Micro's path to $25B+ in annual revenue and better margins.

Super Micro Q3 FY2024 Report Super Micro Q3 FY2024 Report

According to consensus street estimates, Super Micro's top line is projected to grow from ~$15B in FY2024 to ~$45B by FY2029 at a CAGR rate of ~25%, i.e., ~3x in 5 years!

Seeking Alpha

While Super Micro's management is optimistic about driving margins higher over the long run, operating margins have been pretty stable around the ~11% level, and as such, I am assuming a steady-state optimized FCF margin to be 10%.

All other model assumptions are pretty straightforward, but please share any questions that you may have in the comments section below.

Here's my valuation model for SMCI:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Based on reasonable assumptions for future revenue growth and margins, Super Micro's fair value is ~$936 per share, which is roughly where SMCI stock is trading right now.

Assuming an exit multiple of 20x P/FCF, I can see SMCI stock rising to ~$1500 per share over the next five years at a CAGR rate of ~10%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Since SMCI's expected 5-year CAGR return falls short of our investment hurdle rate of ~15%, I am not enthusiastic about buying Super Micro stock here. Going forward, investors can reasonably expect to generate S&P-500-like (8-10%) annual returns with SMCI over the next 5 years. Given Super Micro's inherent volatility, I would just rather own the S&P-500!

Concluding Thoughts

As a picks-and-shovels play, Super Micro should continue to benefit from the ongoing AI CAPEX spending bonanza. Hence, I think Super Micro's financial performance will continue to remain strong, at least in the near term. From a fundamental perspective, I see no material weakness in Super Micro for the foreseeable future, given management's robust business outlook and the positive read-through from tech giants like Nvidia and Dell (DELL).

In light of a -25% decline from its all-time highs, the long-term risk/reward for SMCI stock has improved significantly, with the stock sitting just below my fair value estimate of $936 and the 5-year expected return rising to nearly 10%. Based on valuations, Super Micro appears to be fairly valued; however, the risk/reward is not attractive enough for long-term investors to warrant fresh capital allocation to SMCI stock.

Now, can SMCI stock continue to climb higher in the near-to-medium? Is this a viable swing trade?

Last week, Super Micro stock bounced by +16% off of its 10-week moving average and re-captured its 20-week moving average. With the short-term trend flipping back to bullish (and SMCI apparently breaking out of a triangle pattern), I expect to see a re-test of the upper boundary of the consolidation channel at ~$980 in the near future.

Webull Desktop

From there, SMCI stock could literally go in either direction. If we break above ~$980, the stock could take a run at all-time highs (possibly around the Q4 earnings release later next month). On the flip side, if this latest bounce proves to be a bull trap, SMCI could break down to the $700s (lower boundary of the consolidation channel) - with divergences in the weekly charts supporting the bearish view.

Technically, Super Micro's stock is trading at a make-or-break level.

While I do not own SMCI, it is certainly a stock I am monitoring closely. If SMCI drops back down to the low-to-mid $700s (or we go through ample time correction), I would turn into a buyer. For now, I am staying on the sidelines.

Key Takeaway: I rate Super Micro "Neutral/Hold" in the ~$900s.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! If you have any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns, please feel free to share them in the comments section below.