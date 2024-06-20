American Debt Problem

fatido/iStock via Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office has just released forecasts that include a picture of what it sees as the future of the national debt over the next ten years.

The bottom line?

The Congressional Budget Office says that the U.S. national debt may top $56 trillion by 2034.

The picture and the narrative project large budget deficits as the fundamental description of what the federal government faces in the coming decade.

As a share of the economy, in 2034, the public will hold 122 percent of gross domestic product. Now, in 2024, the figure is 99 percent.

This scenario is raising a lot of eyebrows!

And, it is raising a lot of comments.

On one side of the picture, we get comments like the one from Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman titled "Why You Shouldn't Obsess About the National Debt."

Mr. Krugman claims that "America...isn't facing a fundamental problem of fiscal sustainability."

So, as far as his list of things to worry about, "federal debt is nowhere near the top of the list."

Paul Ryan, the former House speaker, gives expression to the other side when discussing "the trajectory of the national debt."

"The U.S. is headed toward a predictable yet avoidable debt crisis."

"With no fiscal solution in sight, the crisis is likely to start with a failed Treasury auction forcing an ugly surgery on the budget."

"As the economy contracts, the dollar will suffer a major confidence shock."

Then there is Barry Eichengreen, an economist who is a former senior policy adviser at the International Monetary Fund.

Mr. Eichengreen writes in "America's Debt Is Both Sustainable and a Problem," about the fact that both the Congressional Budget Office and International Monetary Fund "foresee debt rising over the next ten years" but "neither sees it spiraling out of control."

There is evidence that the sheer size of the amounts being discussed can be sustained. The Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department do have the resources to handle such a size.

But, there could be a market disruption.

Economic growth could disappear.

Officials could mismanage the situation.

Politics could result in unrealistic changes to the budget picture.

But, looking at the other side...politicians could get their act together and bring the budget situation under control.

Although Mr. Eichengreen closes his little review with a skeptical note, it is very possible that any crisis could be avoided and the growth in the national debt could be sustainable.

The problem is that if the national debt grows and grows and grows and the public holdings of the debt rise as a percentage of the GDP, the riskiness of the situation rises.

And, this is just the problem of debt.

The more debt you have relative to your revenues, relative to your assets, the riskiness of the debt load rises.

Debt is not bad, in and of itself.

But, the more debt you have on your books and the greater amount of interest payments you are responsible for relative to your cash flows, the more susceptible you are to something happening that will set off your alarm bell.

And, this is something that many people seem to be able to put out of their minds.

In fact, debt can become addictive. The presence of debt may help you to achieve things that were not possible without the debt on hand.

And, things keep on going well. And you find that you can achieve more and more and more.

There is no reason why this "achieving" cannot go on and on and on.

The debt is sustainable!!!!!!

But, there are always those pessimists around that tell you to watch out, to do something about your debt load, to give up what you have gained.

Look, you say, look at what we are achieving. We can go on!

And, so you go on...and on...and on.

But, when do you stop?

I am one who believes that one should err on the side of being too cautious about how much debt you have on your books.

Yes, I was the president and CEO of two public financial institutions and the SVP and CFO of a third so I dealt with debt. And, I was successful.

I liked to joke that I believed that you should not loan money to people or businesses that needed the money. The only safe borrowers were those that didn't need to borrow.

I still hang around with the angel finance community and the venture capital community and I still feel debt, although a great benefit to many, should be entered into with caution.

I seriously question the amount of debt that has been generated in the United States at this time and the amount of debt that will be created over the next ten years or so.

I am seriously worried that too much debt is being created.

Not that we might not get through the next 10 years in great shape

Hardly anyone seems to want to do anything at this time about the debt.

The debt being created can be sustained!

But.............