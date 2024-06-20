Monster Beverage: Bullish On EPS Upside Despite Headwinds

Axel Krause profile picture
Axel Krause
1 Follower

Summary

  • Monster Beverage is well positioned in the non-cyclic market of energy drinks, which is outperforming other non-alcoholic beverages.
  • The company has room for future growth, as it is underrepresented in many global markets.
  • The strong balance sheet and cash reserves give the company flexibility and protect against economic downturns.
  • The Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer enabling the company to repurchase up to 7% of shares till June 5th, 2024 represents a great step towards higher EPS and beneficial valuation.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Axel Krause as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

This article was written by

Axel Krause profile picture
Axel Krause
1 Follower
Being a German engineer I invest successfully in stocks outperforming the majority of indices since more than a decade and focussing on non-cyclic, profitable companies of high quality for a reasonable price. Preferably those stocks are listed in the US or in Europe and have a healthy balance sheet as well as a positive business outlook. I welcome opportunities to invest in strong and proven business models that are offered to a fair price in periods of uncertainty. Often those occur to be compounders or dividend aristocrats, however rather by coincidence than by intention. When analyzing stocks I focus mainly on the business model, its entry barriers and the position of the company within the market. A solid management, revenue and profit growth as well as the development of margins should underline that quality whilst P/S, P/E or PEG are rather supporting factors for an investment decision. I usually consider owning a stock for at least 3-10 years, unless fundamentals or the investment story of the company changed materially. My favorites are neglected companies that became less popular in the meantime and Mr. Market pays less attention to as they usually offer an at least historically lower valuation. Unprofitable or hyped companies do not get my attention, neither do companies that are based in legally uncertain geographies. My investment style is mainly influenced by Peter Lynch and Markus Elsaesser.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MNST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News