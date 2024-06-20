aslanyus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) reported a mixed bag for the first quarter of 2024. The company demonstrated resilience in a tough market environment, exceeding analysts’ expectations for EPS but falling short on revenue growth, according to their latest earnings press release.

Consolidated revenue declined 10% YoY due to lower demand in agricultural and construction, particularly in South America and Europe. However, the company managed to beat analyst estimates, generating $4.82 billion in revenue. This resilience was further reflected in adjusted EPS, which came in at $0.33, exceeding the $0.26 expectation despite being slightly lower than the prior year’s results.

Segment performance varied. The Agriculture segment saw both sales and adjusted EBIT margin decrease due to lower volumes, although price increases and cost efficiencies partially offset this decline. Conversely, the Construction segment experienced a sales drop but improved its adjusted EBIT margin through better cost management. The bright spot came from the Financial Services segment, where net income rose significantly on the back of favorable volumes and margins.

I believe that looking ahead, CNH Industrial faces headwinds. The company revised its full-year guidance downward, anticipating further declines in agriculture and construction equipment sales. Adjusted EPS is now expected to fall within the range of $1.45 to $1.55, down from the previous estimate, according to the company's latest earnings presentation.

However, I have confidence that the new management will figure the current economic cycle. According to their latest earnings call, CNH Industrial is implementing cost-reduction programs and focusing on technological advancements like the Field Ops app and a satellite connectivity partnership. These efforts aim to mitigate the impact of slowing markets and position the company for future growth.

The field ops interface simplifies farm management and makes data accessible from anywhere, all with fewer clicks to accomplish every task. It also streamlines our internal workflows as our universal approach to tech development means there is one single app for all customers

I aim to find companies growing at a reasonable price and value companies with potential. In this article, I will go over different factors from company management, corporate strategy and valuation. While revised guidance and declining sales figures suggests a cautious outlook, the company’s cost measures, and new management offer some hope. As you will read later, although I find the company with value characteristics, I am inclined to start coverage of CNH with a hold rating.

Management Evaluation

CNH Industrial named Gerrit Marx as its new CEO, effective July 1st 2024. Marx takes the reins from Scott Wine, who is stepping down after his 3-year tenure. Marx's experience leading Iveco Group (OTCPK:IVCGF), the company CNH demerged from in 2022, positions him well for the challenge. His background in digital innovation and alternative propulsion systems aligns with CNH Industrial's future goals.

Salary details for Marx’s haven’t been released yet, his future predecessor, Scott Wine, consistently ranked as the industry's highest paid CEO for two years. Given this, and the fact that Wine's compensation included stock awards that represented around 50% of his salary, it’s likely that Marx will be rewarded competitively. This, along with his history at Iveco Group, suggests to me a strong relationship with the Agnelli family who control both companies through their Exor NV (OTCPK:EXXRF) fund with a focus on long-term value creation.

Oddone Incisa della Rocchetta serves as the company's CFO, leading the company finances. He understands the company inside and out, has been with the organization for over 25 years, and plays a critical role in financing growth initiatives and driving shareholder value.

However, one metric that stands out to me is its CNH high debt load with D/E ratio exceedingly just over 350% compared to competitor John Deere’s 293%. Despite this, the company’s interest coverage ratio of 22x suggests it can manage its debt obligations and its positive ROA at 5% means the company is generating profits from the assets it acquires. However, I believe this level of high debt will limit potential future growth opportunities, as reflected in its flat ROE growth. However, I am looking at CNH from a value perspective, so I am putting less weight on these metrics.

Also, CNH has been catching up to its peers in shareholder returns. While they missed a dividend payment in 2020, they have recently implemented a $1 billion buyback program expected to be completed soon, according to Incisa during the earnings call.

We continue to buy shares now, and we pay our annual dividend of about $600 million in the coming weeks. CNH is a cash-generating business and net of any M&A needs, it is our goal to return back to our shareholders, nearly 100% of industrial free cash flow through dividends and share buybacks.

CNH Industrial leadership shift brings a new CEO with a background in innovation. The Agnelli family has a 30% stake in the company and is one of the major shareholders, prioritizing long-term value creation. While the company faces a high debt load making it difficult to implement growth strategies, I am looking at the company from a value perspective and its ability to service its debt, which it's currently doing. Further, the CFO's recent $1 billion buyback program suggests a focus on value creation and finds their yearly dividends covered with a low dividend payout ratio of around 27%.

For me, this represents a mixed bag for the stock. I believe compensation in the form of stock awards aligns the interest of the CEO with the future growth potential of the company. However, at 50%, it is just meeting that threshold. Incisa's long tenure suggests financial leadership stability is historically linked to positive stock performance. Marx's digital innovation experience aligns well with company goals.

Overall, despite CNH average Glassdoor rating and the current slowdown in the economic cycle, the incoming CEO's experience and the Agnelli family's involvement give reasons for cautious optimism. Considering these factors, I believe the management “meets expectations”.

Corporate Strategy

CNH Industrial confronts a challenging market environment marked by sluggish demand and a heavy debt load. In response, they have adopted the following strategy: implement cost reduction measures to improve production and efficiency and investing in innovative technologies, particularly with precision agriculture. Although this focus on R&D aims to differentiate it from competitors, it seems similar to that of John Deere (DE). With the appointment of the new CEO with more experience in innovation, I see that the company remains committed to this plan and recently launched new digital solutions.

While they lowered sales forecasts for 2024 due to the weak market, CNH Industrial assures continued shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. Their ability to innovate and reduce costs while managing their debt will be a key success in this uncertain economic environment.

CNH Industrial John Deere (DE) AGCO Corp (AGCO) Kubota Corporation (OTCPK:KUBTY) Market Share 9.4% 16.1% 7.1% 8.2% Corporate Strategy Focus on agriculture and construction equipment, with a new CEO with emphasis on technological innovation and cost reduction. Invest in technology. Maintain leadership position in agricultural equipment, expand into precision agriculture and construction technologies. Focus on global reach and market share gains in agriculture equipment, with emphasis in emerging markets. Become a global leader in compact and medium-sized factors, expand into higher horsepower tractors and self-propelled equipment. Smaller tractors and compact equipment market. Focus on efficiency and reliability. Advantages Strong brand recognition, diversified product portfolio across agriculture and construction. Focus on financial services to support sales. Good choice for smaller farms. Industry leader in agriculture equipment, strong dealer network, reputation for quality and reliability. Financial strength; higher profit margins and FCF growth. Growing presence in emerging markets, strong distribution network, focus on cost-effectiveness. Absorbed Caterpillar tractor business in 2002. Good balance between affordability and features. User-friendly approach. Strong brand in Asia, expanding product range, focus on quality and innovation. Ideal for smaller farms. Disadvantages Growth and innovation limited by high debt load and slowdown in the economic cycle. Relatively lower presence in construction equipment compared to CNH, potential for market saturation in mature agricultural equipment segments. Premium Price. Reliant on success in emerging markets, which can be volatile. Limited presence in high-horsepower tractor and self-propelled equipment segments. Click to enlarge

Compared to competitors, CNH Industrial’s strategy has some unique aspects. John Deere, the agriculture leader, boasts strong financials, a stronger dealer network, and brand loyalty that translates in higher profit margins, but it focuses less on diversification. AGCO prioritizes emerging markets, which offer high-growth potential but also more volatility and greater risk. Kubota, the Japanese leader, has a strong presence in Asia and is expanding its product range to compete across the board. CNH Industrial’s is looking to focus on innovation to get a better position in the future of agriculture, but their debt load and need to improve dealer satisfaction could hinder their progress. I will be monitoring closely to see how effectively CNH navigates these challenges.

I believe CNH cost-cutting strategy is likely aimed to maintain profitability, but is not likely to fuel growth in the current economic environment of high interest rates. Their investment in the growing precision agriculture market is promising. However, high debt burden limits their ability to invest heavily in new technologies. As I have mentioned before, interest payments divert financial resources from growth initiatives.

Valuation

CNH currently trades at around $10.30, hovering around the range of $11.90- $10 since the last earnings report. The company reported earnings at the begging of May; however, the stock did not immediately move in either direction. The dropped; however, happened after the dividend payment ex-date of May 10th indicating to me a reshuffling of investors. CNH pays dividends on an annual basis.

To assess its value, I employed an 11% discount rate, this rate reflects the minimum return an investor expects to receive for their investments. Here, I am using a 5% risk-free rate, combined with the additional market risk premium for holding stocks versus risk-free investments, I’m using 6% for this risk premium. While this could be further refined, lower or higher, I’m using it as a starting point only to get a gauge for unbiased market expectations.

Then, using a simple 10-year two staged DCF model, I reversed the formula to solve for the high-growth rate, that is the growth in the first stage.

To achieve this, I assumed a terminal growth rate of 4% in the second stage. Predicting growth beyond a 10-year horizon is challenging, but in my experience, a 4% rate reflects a more sustainable long-term trajectory for mature companies that should be close to historical GDP growth. Again, these assumptions can be higher or lower, but from my experience I will use a 2% rate as a base case scenario due to the nature of the agriculture business. The formula used is:

$10.30 = (sum^10 EPS (1 + "X") / 1+r)) + TV (sum^10 EPS (1+g) / (1+r))

Solving for x = (9%)

This suggests that the market currently prices CNH EPS to grow at a negative rate of 9% (yes, negative). According to Seeking Alpha, analyst consensus EPS is to be flat at 0.12%. Therefore, it seems that CNH is undervalued, with the market expecting more negative growth news from the company.

However, looking at the entire growth picture, the company is expected to grow FCF faster going forward, and the new corporate strategy takes shape with a focus on lower costs and higher innovation. Also, I believe the current economic cycle of high interest rates, slowdown in spending, and the company’s high debt load are to blame for the lower EPS forecasts. However, CNH has a large market share, strong backing from their shareholders, and a solid management. For these reasons, I believe CNH will be able to figure it out and navigate the current economic cycle.

Technical Analysis

CNH has been volatile since the last dividend payment, with investors looking after more news. Its 1-year average RSI it’s in the low neutral territory at around 38 and close to its 14-day moving average of 32 and stabilizing around these levels indicating uncertainty in direction.

CNH has formed a strong support level at around $9.90 and believe it will trade in the range of $9.90-$11.90 until there is more news or a surprise from the Fed. I believe the stock will benefit if the Fed cuts interest rates faster than expected, as they will be able to better manage their debt load. Seeking Alpha has the stock with negative momentum.

CNH should still be able to do well over the long term; however, I don’t foresee too much movement in the stock price. The company usually declares dividends in early March, and that seems to have some degree of correlation with the stock price. For this reason, I am rating the stock a hold and will find it attractively priced below $9.90 depending on the circumstances. I will update my investment thesis as needed.

Takeaway

CNH Industrial’s recent earnings were a mixed bag. EPS beat expectations, but revenue declined 10% on lower industry demand. The company also lowered its 2024 guidance in response. While CNH offers a dividend, high debt and a weak market limit short-term growth. New leadership and a focus on innovation are promising for the long run, but I will suggest a wait-and-see approach on this one, as I don’t find it an attractive stock for my value portfolio yet. Brand recognition, diversification, and shareholders are strengths, but they’re countered with high debt, lower margins, and high interest rates. Despite potential undervaluation, CNH faces challenges. Their ability to innovate, cut costs, and manage debt will be key. Considering all these factors, I am starting my coverage of CNH with a hold.