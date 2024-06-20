Michael Vi

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)(NASDAQ:LBRDA)(OTCQB:LBRDB) is a holding company owning a 26% equity interest in Charter Communications (CHTR) as well as 100% of GCI, Alaska’s largest communications provider. The stock trades at a 50% discount to the Net Book Value of the assets owned.

LBRD essentially is a lower-cost way to get exposure to Charter, a growing broadband operator. As the company expands its infrastructure reach and services offering, the underlying value of investments held grows.

On top of this, the LBRD per share value growth rate will most likely exceed CHTR, due to share buybacks at a discount to book value. Over longer holding periods, Liberty Broadband is likely to outperform Charter by a considerable margin.

Why hasn't Liberty Broadband outperformed Charter in the past?

Having said it, Liberty did not outperform in the past. Since December 2020, when Liberty and GCI were merged, LBRD has been down by 65%, while Charter declined by 55%. Liberty not only was dragged down with Charter, but it has also failed to outperform even with considerable stock buybacks.

At the end of FY2020, the net value of the Charter stock owned by Liberty was ~$36 billion, while the market cap of LBRD was ~$29 billion, a discount of 20%. As of the date of writing this article, the discount to the net value of Charter shares alone is ~33%. The 13 percentage point increase in discount over the period, was the main driver of Liberty's underperformance.

We believe that the merger with GCI as well as buyback reductions at Charter were the main drivers of the increased discount.

The merger with GCI has most likely made it more difficult to arbitrage LBRD and CHTR, contributing to the expansion of discount to Net Book Value. We see that after the merger the discount has expanded.

The attractiveness of LBRD was further reduced when Charter during its 2022 Investor Day announced that it would be increasing capital spending and reducing share buybacks, leaving Liberty with less cash for buybacks. As can be seen from the chart above, Liberty has underperformed considerably since the December announcement.

Lower buybacks reduce the edge that Liberty Broadband has over Charter

CHTR does not pay dividends, and therefore the main source of funds for Liberty is the buybacks. With no cash flowing in, Liberty cannot take advantage of the discount to NBV through buybacks.

Liberty has an agreement with Charter to maintain the ownership below the 26% mark. As CHTR buys back outstanding shares, it also has to buy back a proportional share of Liberty's interest. Essentially, Liberty is allocated 26% of what Charter spends on buybacks.

Liberty can take advantage of the discount to the net book value, through its buybacks. Every dollar the company receives from Charter is instantly reinvested at a 30%-50% return through buybacks at a discount to NBV. The more money Charter spends on buybacks, the more shareholder value gets created at the Liberty level.

During FY2021, for example, Charter has spent ~$15+ billion on share buybacks, ~$4.2 billion of which have trickled down to LBRD. Assuming that LBRD at the time was trading at a 25% discount to NBV, a buyback must have created ~$1+ billion of value for Liberty shareholders. At that moment, the market value of Liberty was high. Thus, the buyback only created ~3.5% of value outperformance.

Unfortunately, Charter is continuing to reduce buybacks and focus on Capex instead. During FY2023, Charter only spent ~$3.2 billion on buybacks, considerably below the $15 billion seen before.

Considering that the market cap of Liberty Broadband is ~$7.2 billion now, a 26% allocation would equate to ~$0.8 billion. LBRD has actually spent only ~$0.23 on buybacks in FY2023. We have to point out that the business has its extra layer of management with associated management and reporting expenses and corporate level of debt. As asset values decline, the negative effect of debt is leveraged.

At the currently reduced level of buybacks, the outperformance potential of Liberty Broadband over Charter is further reduced. Many investors, who want exposure to Charter, are choosing to hold CHTR directly. This contributes to the widening of the discount to NBV at Liberty.

Buy Liberty Broadband if you expect corporate action

The discount to book value could also potentially contract, enabling LBRD holders to outperform Charter by a considerable margin.

As of late, John Malone has been streamlining the holding structures of his holding, trying to reduce discounts. We have been closely following the realignment of Liberty Media and their Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMK) tracking stock, the holding vehicle for Sirius XM stock. LSXM was first stripped of other assets and then separated as an independent entity. It is now being merged with Sirius XM, its main holding. This transaction will remove the discount to book value.

It is also possible that eventually the same game plan will be implemented with Liberty Broadband and the company will be merged with Charter, providing a 50% upside. Having said that, no plan has been introduced yet. It is also not clear what Charter would stand to gain from the merger.

It is possible, that the discount to the book value will prevail for years to come if the structure of LBRD will not change. We would only be interested in buying Liberty Broadband if specific corporate action plans were introduced.

A 50% upside potential if ownership structure is realigned

The fair value of Charter investment was $13.4 billion as of March 31st, while the Net Book Value of the asset was ~$9.7 billion, considering the corporate-level debt.

The account of LBRD also consolidates GCI, an Alaskan telco operator. The subsidiary was able to deliver ~$337 million of OIBDA, netted against corporate expenses. Large-scale broadband operators such as Charter, Comcast or AT&T currently trade at 6X-6.5X EBITDA. Applying the same multiples to GCI would yield an enterprise value of ~$2 billion. Deducting the ~$1 billion of debt that GCI has, we estimate the equity value of the business to be close to $1 billion.

Overall, at the end of March 2024, the Net Book Value of the assets owned by Liberty Broadband was ~$10.7 billion. The current equity price of the business is $7.2 billion, providing a theoretical 50% upside if the holding was merged or liquidated in a tax-efficient manner.

The bottom line

Liberty Broadband does offer an attractive upside if the controlling shareholders were to restructure the holding arrangements of the current assets.

The potential outperformance from share buybacks alone is not enough of a reason for us to hold LBRD instead of Charter, especially when Charter is allocating significantly less to buy-back shares.

We have seen quite a few situations where discounts to Net Book Values linger for years, usually, there are controlling shareholders involved. This is also the case with LBRD.

We will keep the stock on the radar, and wait for any announcements about specific plans to close the discount to Net Book Value, just as it was the case with Liberty Sirius XM.

We see Liberty Broadband as a Hold today.

