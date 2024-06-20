nathaphat/iStock via Getty Images

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported strong earnings results that easily beat estimates. The company's valuation isn't high in absolute terms, and the company also trades at an undemanding valuation in relative terms. For someone looking for exposure to the homebuilding industry, KB Home could be interesting.

KB Home reported its most recent quarterly earnings results, for its fiscal second quarter, on June 18. As we can see in the following screencap from Seeking Alpha, the company beat both the top line and the bottom line estimates easily:

The revenue beat was in the 3% to 4% range, meaning the revenue decline that the company reported for the quarter was roughly half as large as what the analyst community was expecting. The bottom line beat was more pronounced, with earnings per share coming in almost 20% higher than what was expected -- a great performance versus what Wall Street was looking for. Compared to one year earlier, KB Home saw its earnings per share grow by 11%, which is a pretty nice result, especially when we consider the fact that revenues were down compared to one year earlier.

KB Home: Strong Execution

Delving into the company's results, the first item we see is the company's home deliveries number. Home deliveries stood at 3,523 during the second quarter, down from 3,666 one year earlier. This decline of 4% was pretty much in line with the revenue decline that was reported for the quarter, as average home prices did not move much over the last year. In fact, average home prices rose by $3,500 over the last year, which makes for a 0.7% increase on a relative basis.

The fact that KB Home was able to grow its earnings per share at an attractive pace despite reporting slightly lower home deliveries and slightly lower revenues is explainable by the following contributing factors:

- First, the company saw its net margins expand. This was not the result of higher operating margins in its homebuilding segment, however. Instead, margins benefitted from substantially higher interest and other income, which rose from $2 million to $19 million over the last year. The company's operating margin in the core homebuilding business was down slightly compared to a year earlier, declining from 11.7% to 11.1% when adjusted for one-time items such as inventory-related charges. The fact that the company's net margin was up is positive, but the slight decline in its operating margin was negative. When we consider that average selling prices were up only 1% while many things are getting more expensive, including labor costs, the small operating margin decline is not too surprising, however.

- Second, the company benefitted from a huge decline in its share count. KB Home's shareholder return program is focused on share repurchases instead of dividends, and the company has bought back shares at a nice pace over the last year. This has resulted in a decline of around 6.5 million shares, with the share count dropping to a little less than 78 million. As the share count declines, the company's profits are distributed over a smaller number of shares, meaning each remaining share's portion of the overall earnings pie keeps growing. This had a hefty impact during the second quarter, as the company's buybacks made the net income growth rate of 2% turn into an earnings per share growth rate of 11%.

When it comes to the foreseeable future, the outlook is relatively positive as well. The company recorded 4,000 new orders during the second quarter, which was up on a year-over-year basis, and which also means that KB Home recorded more orders compared to the number of deliveries, meaning the backlog grew during the second quarter. In fact, the backlog value was up by around $300 million or more than 10% during the second quarter. This was not only driven by higher order numbers, but also by a nice average order value performance. The company's average order value (on a per-home basis) was up 5% during the most recent quarter, relative to one year earlier. This suggests that the average selling price performance during the foreseeable future could improve, which should be positive for margins. In Q2 we saw that a small ASP increase can result in some operating margin pressure, but with ASP likely growing at a quicker pace in the coming quarters, operating margins should improve again, all else equal.

KBH Stock: Shareholder Returns, Balance Sheet, And Valuation

KB Home is solidly profitable and generates substantial cash flows. As mentioned above, the company shares these cash flows with its owners, primarily via share repurchases. While the company makes dividend payments, the dividend yield is relatively low, at around 1.5%, meaning the dividend takes up just a small amount of the cash flows that KB Home generates. More cash is used for share repurchases, which has resulted in the aforementioned steep decline in the company's share count.

Going forward, I expect more of the same: The company has upped its share repurchase guidance for the current year to $250 million - $400 million, which is a pretty nice amount of cash for a company that is valued at just $5 billion. At the lower end, that makes for a buyback pace of 5%, while the buyback pace would be around 8% at the upper end of KB Home's share repurchase guidance range. Either way, this is substantially more than the buyback pace of many other companies, including the famed buyback pace of Apple (AAPL), which is buying back around 3% of its shares per year right now.

While cash is being used for dividends and buybacks, KB Home naturally also invests money in its operations, primarily via buying land and developing new homes. Last but not least, KB Home also has been working on improving its balance sheet. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has declined substantially over the last couple of years, as we can see in the following chart:

We see that the debt-to-equity ratio has dropped by around 1,000 base points over the last three and a half years, now standing at a little less than 30%, which is far from high. The debt maturities are spread out nicely, and there are no near-term maturities in 2024 or 2025. With the majority of the debt maturing in 2029 to 2031, the increase in interest rates we have seen over the last two years or so does not hurt the company meaningfully. By the time the debt maturing in 2026 to 2031 will have to be refinanced, interest rates will likely be lower again, as several Fed rate reductions are expected through the remainder of 2024 and in 2025.

When we look at KB Home's valuation, we see the following:

The 2024 enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is low in absolute terms, at 6.4, and it is also low compared to where the ratio stood in the past -- both the 5-year median EV to EBITDA ratio and the 10-year median EV to EBITDA ratio are substantially higher than the current reading.

The EV to EBITDA ratio accounts for changes in debt usage and cash on the balance sheet, which is why I like this ratio, but we can also look at the earnings multiple. The current P/E ratio stands at 8.4, which is rather low in absolute terms, as this makes for an earnings yield of around 12%. The 5-year and 10-year median earnings multiples are 9 and 11, respectively, indicating that KB Home trades at somewhat of a discount compared to the stock's valuation in the past -- which aligns with the reading from the EV to EBITDA ratio.

Is KB Home A Good Investment?

KB Home showcased a nice double beat, the pace of new orders and the order value were solid, the valuation is on the lower end of the historic range, and last but not least, KB Home offers a nice shareholder return program. Shares have recently pulled back by almost 10% from the level seen in mid-May, and they could now be attractive for someone looking for exposure to the homebuilding industry. Investors should consider, however, that this industry can be cyclical and that KB Home is not among the largest players in this space.