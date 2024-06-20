Alibaba: China Remains Uninvestable

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.49K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba is facing challenges due to deteriorating Sino-American relations and the CCP's control over the Chinese private sector.
  • Alibaba is also losing ground to domestic competitors in the eCommerce market.
  • Despite being undervalued, Alibaba is likely to be a value trap due to a lack of growth catalysts and geopolitical risks that make its stock uninvestable.

Alibaba Group company office building and brand logo

Robert Way

In recent years, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has struggled to create meaningful shareholder value as the deterioration of the Sino-American relations along with the CCP's strengthening of grip over the Chinese private sector created numerous external

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.49K Followers
I'm a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to my home country. Despite this, I managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets. My goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News