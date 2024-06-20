Ole_CNX

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may finally be getting the AI love it deserves. Some momentum would be nice for the stock, which has lagged close peers Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META). Investors seemed to have chosen to “shoot first, think later” with regards to GOOGL’s positioning in the AI war, but the narrative may be changing. GOOGL might end up ceding search market share among younger generations, but that is no guarantee, and the company may be able to continue growing even just amongst existing users. Meanwhile, YouTube and cloud face little risk of disruption and continue to grow rapidly. The current valuation looks too conservative given the high-quality revenue base and earnings stream. Yet even without multiple expansion, the stock may deliver market-beating returns from here. I reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.

GOOGL Stock Price

I last covered GOOGL in March, where I explained how the investing sentiment for the stock may be impaired indefinitely, but stuck by my strong buy rating. The stock has outperformed the market since then.

Data by YCharts

It remains unclear when GOOGL might be able to fully overcome market fears, but in the meantime growth and earnings continue unabated.

GOOGL Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, GOOGL generated 15% YoY revenue growth to $80.5 billion, accelerating from 3% in the prior year. Operating margins jumped 700bps to 32%, as management continued to show cost discipline. That led to earnings per share growing 31% to $1.75 (after excluding non-cash fluctuations in the investment portfolio).

2024 Q1 Press Release

The company saw 20.8% growth in YouTube revenues and 28.4% growth in cloud revenues. The market may be ignoring the strength in YouTube due to search fears and its low nominal amount relative to the big picture. The market appears to lack enthusiasm for the strong cloud growth, given that Microsoft (MSFT) is seeing 30% growth in Azure despite a presumably larger revenue base.

2024 Q1 Press Release

Even so, one must marvel at the rapidly improving profitability picture at cloud, with operating income soaring to $900 million.

2024 Q1 Press Release

GOOGL spent $15.7 billion on share repurchases against $16.8 billion of free cash flow and $21.9 billion of adjusted net income. I am encouraged by management’s strong commitment to the share repurchase program, something that was somewhat inconsistent prior to the 2022 tech stock crash.

GOOGL ended the quarter with $108.1 billion of cash and $34 billion of non-marketable securities versus $13.2 billion of debt, representing a bulletproof balance sheet.

On the call, management stated that they have been an “AI-first company since 2016,” which might be true, but I’m doubtful that they’ll receive the credit for it due to MSFT’s and OpenAI’s early lead. That said, management noted that integrating generative AI in search led to “an increase in search usage” and user satisfaction. This is an important data point which dispels fears that generative AI might diminish the search experience from a financial perspective, and also appears to indicate yet again the stickiness of their hold in the search market. Just as META did earlier in the year, GOOGL authorized a small quarterly dividend, something that I see paving the way for inclusion in dividend-focused ETFs over the long term.

At its AI investor day, management declared that they have entered the “Gemini era” with a completely reimagined search. I have been impressed in my own experiences with Gemini, but it remains to be seen if the company has successfully clawed back into the fight against OpenAI.

Is GOOGL Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even prior to the rise of generative AI, GOOGL has seemingly always struggled to garner a premium valuation. At recent prices, the stock stood at just around 23x earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates call for the company to sustain around double-digit top-line growth over the next five years.

Seeking Alpha

The market appears razor-focused on the search business and potential long-term risks from ChatGPT and Bing search. Yet early indications suggest that these fears may be overblown, as existing users have grown accustomed to using Google search and may not be so eager to re-learn a new technology. The company might see lower market share among younger generations, but it still benefits from a broader secular shift towards digital advertising. The company may be able to offset lower market share among younger generations with higher monetization of existing users, leading to solid secular topline growth even in the face of “disruption.” Between the company’s net cash balance sheet and long term secular growth from online advertising, I see the stock deserving of a 25x earnings multiple, if not at least 30x. Yet without assuming multiple expansion, I can see forward returns coming in the 15% range, coming from ongoing top-line growth and the earnings yield. The catalysts to drive a re-rating to the 25x to 30x earnings multiple range include a spin-off of the cloud unit, improving investor confidence in the search business, and an acceleration in cloud revenue growth due to generative AI adoption. There also remains the possibility for “moonshot” upside from the Other Bets unit, with Waymo being the most obvious near term candidate. Put another way - until I see evidence of people moving away from Google search and this leading to a reversal of financial fortunes, I see no reason to give up on this story with so many ways to win.

GOOGL Stock Risks

The biggest risk in my view would be a loss of the default search engine for Apple (AAPL). This might occur if AAPL’s newly announced cooperation with OpenAI progresses even further, or if AAPL eventually releases its own search engine. The $20 billion in estimated payments for the default search engine positioning may represent nice cost savings, but I view iPhones as having the ability to take market share over the long term due to cultural preference. My confidence in the search business would be greatly impaired if essentially half of the smartphone market were to no longer have Google as the default engine of choice. GOOGL’s stock looks cheap assuming the status quo, but my fair value range would widen substantially to the downside with the increase in uncertainty, and I would expect the stock to undergo great volatility until the market fully understands how the search business might look following such changes.

GOOGL Stock Conclusion

GOOGL continues to show strong growth in online advertising and cloud, but the valuation appears to be held back by fears that search may be disrupted over the long term. Such fears might not be so easily dispelled, especially given the company’s dominant hold of the search market today. But between double-digit top-line growth and the ongoing share repurchase program, the stock might be able to deliver double-digit returns even without assuming multiple expansion. I am of the view that strength in YouTube and cloud should be enough to more than offset some deceleration in search revenue growth, allowing for solid returns even without an improvement in sentiment. I reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.