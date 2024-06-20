Long-Term Investing Vs. Short-Term Hype: Why SCHD Prevails Over VYM

Dilok Klaisataporn

A grave mistake in the investment community, and one I'm constantly pushing back against, is to look at short-term performance of assets and apply it to a long-term investment strategy. Of late, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is one such fund dividend investors have being voicing across social media that's piquing their interest and making them think to diversify away from Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) or dump SCHD altogether. The driving force behind this opinion of VYM being a better investment than SCHD stems from VYM's short-term outperformance to SCHD since 2022: Total return being about 27% vs. 16% for SCHD. This conviction does not take into account the superior long-term total returns, dividend performance, and risk-adjusted returns of SCHD.

Data by YCharts

Comparing VYM and SCHD

VYM tracks US Large-cap and Mid-cap stocks that have paid above-average dividends for the previous 12 months, excluding REITs.

Per Morningstar

The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which captures the highest-yielding half of the large- and mid-cap dividend-paying stock universe. The index starts with the FTSE USA Index and ranks its constituents by their projected 12-month yield. As it aims for 50% market-cap coverage of this cohort, the fund tends to own about 400 to 450 stocks. Companies that have not paid dividends in the past 12 months are not eligible. The index implements buffer rules at its semiannual reconstitution. Current holdings will stay in the index until their yield falls below the 55th percentile, while new entrants can only be added after their yield passes the 45th percentile. This has helped keep a lid on turnover: The fund’s 9% turnover ratio came in about 50 percentage points lower than its average peer in 2022.

The main screening methodology of VYM is to capture the highest yielding, highest market cap stocks. A breakdown of VYM's holdings reflects a broad basket of higher yielding stocks, with 560 holdings containing household names like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), The Home Depot (HD), and Walmart (WMT).

VYM Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

I've written several articles on SCHD, my most recent stating my case for 2024, so I won't repeat any prior analysis on the fund. My investment conviction in SCHD is supported by the fund's methodology and is verified by its overall dividend growth strategy performance amongst its peers. Everything for my dividend growth holding selections comes down to 3 things:

Total Return Dividend Metrics Diversification

Let's start by comparing the two ETFs' total return from SCHD's inception date of October 2011, since it is later than VYM's inception date in November 2006.

Data by YCharts

From the Y-Chart above, we observe SCHD has outperformed VYM by 43% total return since 2011 at 354% vs. 311% respectively. Interestingly, the two funds were neck-and-neck until the COVID drop in 2020, where SCHD ended up coming out on top. This is a good indication of how these two funds perform during downturns, really testing the integrity of the funds' methodologies and underlying holdings quality.

Looking next at the two funds' dividend metrics, SCHD beats VYM on key metrics like Dividend Yield and 5-year Dividend Growth Rate, which is more than double.

Dividend Metrics SCHD VYM Dividend Yield ('TTM') 3.46% 2.86% 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 11.80% 5.22% Years of Uninterrupted Growth 12 13 Click to enlarge

Of note, from 2011 both funds have had uninterrupted dividend growth. From 2009-2010, VYM's dividends decreased, however, which would have been during the Great Recession of 2008. Backtesting SCHD to 1999, its methodology clearly shows excellent performance, attributed in part to dividend growth through two downturns. Again, this is another indicator of the quality and performance sliding during hard times for VYM.

These three dividend metrics serve as variables for the ultimate metric for dividend growth investors: yield on cost (YOC). SCHD has a 10.27% YOC since 2011 while VYM is a bit lower at 7.67%. Interestingly, SCHD's YOC has marched upward consistently, while VYM actually has a lower YOC had you invested more than 15 years ago. From an income investing perspective, SCHD is the clear winner here.

SCHD Yield on Cost Since Inception (Seeking Alpha) VYM Yield on Cost Since SCHD Inception (Seeking Alpha)

Diversification & Risk Analysis

Diversification and risk analysis go hand in hand. The point of diversification in an investment portfolio is to reduce risk and stabilize returns. Overlapping the two ETFs shows that 88% of SCHD's 103 holdings are in VYM while only 16% of VYM's 566 holdings are in SCHD, with a 22% overlap by weight. Clearly, VYM is more diversified even considering differences in sector drift, but more holdings doesn't mean it's less risky than SCHD.

VYM vs SCHD Fund Overlap (eftrc)

Compared to what's generally considered "the market benchmark" aka the S&P 500, which has a beta of 1, we observe SCHD is less correlated to the broader market than VYM at 0.85 vs. 0.89 respectively.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, when looking at the historical Sharpe Ratio of the three funds, we see that the S&P 500 has the worst risk-adjusted returns at 0.45. VYM isn't far behind at 0.56 while SCHD has a Sharpe Ratio of 0.83, making it the best of the three for returns when accounting for risk. So while one would hope VYM's historical underperformance of SCHD is due to it being a less risky investment, the evidence thus far would suggest it is not. Therefore, just because it has more holdings than SCHD doesn't make it a less risky investment, investors of ETFs should always consult the methodology of the ETF itself.

I believe much of VYM's performance differences from SCHD, like during downturns, and its recent outperformance, is due to the fund's methodology of favoring higher yielding stocks and that the ETF is weighted higher in interest-rate sensitive sectors like Utilities, Financials, and Technology. High-yielding equity strategies are biased toward rate-sensitive sectors, which can be beneficial, like in the rising/high interest rate environment we are in now. Contrary to this, a focus on dividend growth when investors are concerned about rising rates helps ensures only the highest quality holdings survive by demonstrating they can increase their payouts regardless of interest rates. It's a difference between screening just for yields vs. dividend growth and consistency.

Despite this methodology difference, it is possible VYM can continue to outperform and gain on SCHD long term should we be in a prolonged higher-interest rate environment for several more years. The Fed has already delayed and indicated it's possible for one or no rate cuts in 2024. If inflation continues to remain stubborn with low unemployment, there's no reason for the Fed to lower rates, as they've clearly stated over and over what their goals and levers for improvement are.

Moving Forward

Comparing the short-term and long-term performance of VYM and SCHD underscores significant differences of results driven by investment strategies. While VYM has recently outperformed SCHD the last few years, SCHD still emerges as the superior choice for long-term investors focused on total return, dividend performance, and risk-adjusted returns which SCHD reflects significantly higher performance over VYM. Ironically, the high yielding dividend ETF which is mostly focused on garnering the highest yield and market capitalization still has a lower yield than SCHD. Balancing yield, dividend growth, and risk through a quality selection process seems to drive better performance long-term. I have a substantial position in SCHD and intend to continue adding to it as short-term performance of other dividend funds do not deter the wisdom of long-term investing.