SPY: The Upside Is Likely Capped

Jira Pliankharom

Macroeconomic analysis is the most complex and perhaps the most interesting type of financial analysis I have ever done. Unlike traditional equity research, or performing quantitative data analysis, where the framework is usually predetermined, macroeconomics is so complex and comprehensive that one can learn something new about it even on a daily basis. Accordingly, the cycle of information becoming obsolete, i.e. losing its relevance, is much shorter - you have to keep looking at the reality around us from different angles more regularly to understand something. That's why I decided to update my coverage of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) today, as it continues to amaze many (myself included) with its strength against all odds.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's coverage of SPY

When I last wrote about the SPY, I said it was time to underweight it relative to the European stock market because the spectacular earnings growth of S&P 500 companies no longer reflected the broader U.S. corporate landscape. Although the SPY has gained another 3.5% since that article was published and Europe has started to feel unwell for a variety of reasons, I stand by my opinion. What's more, I'm more convinced of my thesis now than I was then. I believe the growth potential of SPY is actually capped, and investors should underweight it, not only relative to other geo markets but also to other asset classes.

Why?

Surely you've heard of the existence of an indicator such as the equity risk premium (ERP). It measures the excess return on stocks by simply subtracting the 10-year inflation-linked return from the forward earnings yield on stocks. And while the debate over what is an acceptable EPR almost never dies down, I want to draw your attention to the historical dynamics of this indicator. In my opinion, the SPY is now at a level where owning it is becoming less attractive than owning bonds.

BCA Research [proprietary source]

Despite that, given the current euphoria around AI and its groundbreaking role for MAG 7 companies, investors' capital inflows into the broad market ETF are beating all records.

ETFs tracking the S&P 500 vacuumed up a record $137bn in net terms last year, according to data from Vanguard, surpassing the previous peak of $119bn in 2021. This accounted for a record 27 per cent of all global equity ETF flows, compared with just 9 per cent in 2022, 13 per cent in 2021 and 1 per cent in 2020. The prior peak, in data going back to 2012, was 22 per cent of global flows in 2016. Source: FT.com

The BCA Research note (proprietary source), the chart of which I've shown above, states that investor overconfidence combined with the diminishing reward for taking additional risk over bonds (i.e. falling ERP) ultimately mean increased downside risk for equities, and I couldn't agree more.

The main problem is that the US economy continues to slow, according to the latest data. Just recently we saw that U.S. retail sales increased by just 0.1% in May (below the consensus of 0.3%), while gasoline stations' sales dropped 2.2%, further dragging down overall results. Excluding autos and gas, sales were even weaker. Real retail sales also declined by 0.2% in April, despite easing CPI inflation. As you might guess, weak retail sales align with an economy losing momentum, with declining labor market conditions, dwindling pandemic-era savings, and tighter lending standards.

Oakoff's compilation, different sources

Yes, manufacturing and housing show some resilience to date, but they won't offset the consumption slowdown, which makes up 2/3 of the economy. Now everything is shaping up so that the Fed will most likely cut rates 1 or 2 times before the end of 2024 (my forecast, which is not far from the consensus view), but what will happen after that is not entirely clear to me (unlike the consensus, which sees a continuation of rate cuts against the backdrop of stabilizing inflation). Despite recent easing in CPI and stable 1-year inflation expectations at 2.7%, consumer sentiment has recently worsened: The University of Michigan's preliminary gauge of consumer sentiment unexpectedly dropped in June to 65.6 from 69.1. It looks like consumers are also reacting to deteriorating labor market conditions, with the unemployment rate rising to a two-year high of 4%. Given the fading savings I mentioned earlier, it's hard to expect anything but a continuation of consumer sentiment declining further, as decelerating wage growth impacts sentiment and consumption more than easing price pressures.

It may be consumption that didn't let the U.S. economy slip into recession last year, and now that we see it deteriorating quite quickly (the income growth, excess savings, and availability of consumer credit are all fading), I see no further support for the broader market's appreciation. But as it turns out, the market does not agree with this formulation of the question - otherwise downside protection (a put spread in this particular case) would not cost as little as it does now:

Société Générale, TME newsletter [proprietary source]

I am also definitely confused about the valuation level of SPY we are dealing with today against the backdrop of all the problems described above: While current levels are not extremely high compared to what we once saw, I still don't think you can say today that the investor is buying the SPY cheap.

Koyfin data

The price action on the SPY looks quite stretched today as it touches the higher Bollinger Band (2 standard deviations) while the RSI reaches a local high and approaches 75 on the weekly chart. At least, a near-term correction looks inevitable from here.

TrendSpider Software, Oakoff's notes

Among other things, there's one thing that puzzles me that few people write about: SPY has broken away from its usual tracking of the price of copper. It is widely recognized among many analysts that the price of copper is one of the most reliable indicators of future economic growth - which is why this metal is nicknamed "Doctor". This is not visible from YCharts data, but in recent weeks "Doctor Copper" has fallen >11%, which has clearly created a large gap with SPY. One of these two instruments needs to fall, and I think it should be the SPY because of everything I wrote about it in my article today.

YCharts, Tradingeconomics, Oakoff's notes added

I've decided to rate SPY as a "Hold", which actually means "Neutral": I don't know how soon the current round of bullishness will end and how much gunpowder is left for buyers of the "AI mania" or "Fed policy turnaround" themes. I just don't think AI, for all its benefits, is strong enough to combat the stagnation in broad consumer demand. I also think the Fed will have much less reason to cut rates as quickly as it is expected to today because the risks of a new round of inflation have not gone away. The upside in SPY simply seems to be capped, so that's why I'm not shorting or buying the SPY. I prefer to deploy my capital where I think the return is more predictable.

Good luck with your investments!