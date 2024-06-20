Tesla: Betting On The Future With A Weak Present Is Risky

Summary

  • Tesla's continued price cuts despite flat interest rates indicate microeconomic demand issues rather than macroeconomic customer affordability needs.
  • Competitive threats in the EV OEM market are mounting and Tesla is losing market share in all major geographies.
  • Tesla's energy business is a small silver lining that is expected to grow handsomely and have margin expansion. But it is not enough to offset the weakness in automotive sales.
  • Tesla's 84.5x 1-yr fwd PE is at precarious levels. Investors are banking a lot on immaterialized growth multipliers of FSD and Optimus, which I view as too risky.
  • I'm holding off on a 'Sell' view as the technicals vs the S&P500 show limited runway for bearish moves as prices trade closer to the support of a monthly range.

Performance Assessment

I had a 'Sell' rating in my last coverage of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which played out well:

However, I had updated my stance

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a year+. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

