Thesis

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) announced yesterday the acquisition of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK). The transaction will cost $1.16 billion, valuing SILK’s shares at $27.5, approximately 27% higher than SILK’s common share price before the announcement. BSX-SILK merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Boston is already in the process of acquiring Axonics (AXNX), which I have covered in a previous analysis. The BSX-AXNX merger is expected to be completed by H2 2024. To fund part of this acquisition, BSC has completed a €2 billion senior notes offering.

Silk Road’s commercial product is the transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) platform. TCAR enables the stabilization of carotid obstructions and stent placement with a minimally invasive procedure and enhanced protection against strokes. Silk Road has reported increasing adoption and interest from patients and healthcare professionals that have translated into increased sales revenues. Although TCAR has only been commercialized in the U.S., the platform has regulatory approvals in the U.S., Japan and China.

Considering BSX’s growth in the Asia-Pacific territories, and particularly in China, where the management expects to reach $1 billion revenues in 2024. I think Boston is likely to be able to take advantage of the regulatory approvals in Japan and China, and secure a successful launch of SILK’s TCAR platform in ex-U.S. territories.

Hence, in this article I will be providing my take on the merger’s implications to BSX investors, which despite the upside potential do not affect my previous “hold” rate on BSX stock.

Overview

Boston Scientific has been actively seeking for M&A opportunities that reinforce its footprint in the medical device sector, and sustain its growth in the long term. Indeed, in its 2023 investor’s day presentation, BSX announced it had allocated $17 billion to M&A in the last 10 years. In 2023 alone, Boston completed the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited, Relievant Medsystems, Inc., and announced the acquisition of Axonics Inc., which is still to be completed in the second half of 2024.

In addition, Boston was rumored to be interested in acquiring Shockwave Medical (SWAV). To the best of my knowledge, the rumors were never publicly confirmed or denied by the companies, but given the price tag paid by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on SWAV’s acquisition, I would presume the transaction would have been too expensive for Boston.

The latest acquisition, accounting for a total $1.16 billion, seems to have a more affordable price tag for Boston. More importantly, given the regulatory approvals in U.S., Japan and China, it has the potential to significantly boost Boston’s revenues in the peripheral intervention business sector, and it is in synergy with Boston’s efforts to foster its growth in underpenetrated regions, such as Asia-Pacific.

Silk Road Medical’s Technology

Silk Road Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive surgical devices aimed for the treatment of carotid artery disease (CAD) with increased protection against procedure-driven stroke. In this sense, nearly 10-years ago started the commercialization in the U.S. of their innovative TCAR platform, which combines the advantages of the carotid endarterectomy (CEA) and the trans-femoral carotid artery stenting (TF-CAS), providing a safe and minimally invasive solution to CAD. The procedure can be seen in this animated video, from the Western Vascular Institute.

The rate of success of the TCAR on the treatment of CAD, driven by a relatively easy, short (approximately 45 minutes), and a minimally invasive surgical procedure, has been noted by surgeons and patients. Indeed, highly recognized vascular surgeons such as Dr Jeffrey Jim published an article supporting the use of TCAR as the gold standard treatment for CAD. In addition, physicians from the University of Miami and University of South Florida published independent reviews in which they highlighted the relative underutilization of the technique despite its positive outcomes and recommended the use of TCAR as standard treatment for CAD.

TCAR Platform

The TCAR platform (see image below) consists of the ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotective system, which enables practitioners to temporarily reverse the carotid artery blood flow away from the brain, filters cloths and debris from the plaque, controls blood flow velocity, and enroutes the debris-free blood back to the femoral artery. Thus, minimizing the risk of procedure-driven stroke.

TCAR Platform (Silk Road Medical Investor’s presentation )

The second component is the ENHANCE transcarotid peripheral access kit, which is a set of surgical tools that allows the practitioners to perform the TCAR procedure in an easy and safe manner.

The third component is the ENROUTE transcarotid stent system. The stents allow the stabilization of the artery plaque and reduce the risk of strokes long-term. The company has developed two stents, the cylindrical and tapered, both with an open-cell mesh design, and made of nitinol to allow flexibility and adaptability to the patient’s anatomy. Nitinol is a very flexible alloy, commonly used for manufacturing stents and other medical devices.

The fourth product in the platform is the ENROUTE enflate transcarotid RX balloon dilatación catheter, which is an inflatable catheter, optimized for the TCAR procedure, that facilitate the safe enlargement of the artery, and placement of the stent.

TCAR commercial overview

The carotid artery disease market size was estimated to be approximately $700 million in 2023, and it is projected to grow at 4% CAGR until 2033. In its Q1 2024 investor’s presentation, SILK estimated a $5 billion global market opportunity for TCAR.

In terms of sales, Silk Road stated in its Q1 2024 financial report:

As of March 31, 2024, more than 90,000 TCAR procedures have been performed globally, including more than 6,725 in the United States during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Taking in consideration TCAR’s positive clinical outcomes, the increasing support from physicians as well as the patients, it is not surprising that in its Q1 2024 investor presentation, SILK reported 28% revenue increase when comparing 2023 over 2022.

Interestingly, despite the increasing awareness and favorable opinion on TCAR, Silk Road reported to have penetrated approximately 15% of the U.S. CAD market. In my opinion, this demonstrates the fierce competition in the MedTech sector, and particularly in the cardiovascular and peripheral intervention sectors. Relatively small companies, such as SILK, struggle to position their products against those from larger established companies, even when they have developed technologies with clear clinical advantages in certain indications.

In this sense, I would expect that Boston Scientific, being one of the leaders in the medical device sector, will have the capacity to capitalize on the underpenetrated TCAR market in the U.S., China and Japan, with a greater success than Silk Road Medical would have done if it were to remain independent.

Silk Road Medical Q1 2024 financials

Based on SILK’s Q1 2024 financial report, the general balance sheet of the company looks good for a small MedTech company (see image below). In particular, the increasing awareness and positive clinical outcomes of TCAR, have led to an 20% increase in Q1 2024 over Q1 2023 revenues, which the management has attributed to the recent launch of the tapered stent as well as rising trend in repeated orders across all their products. However, due to the launch of new products and the continued efforts aimed to raise TCAR awareness, also led to a 19.6% increase in sales and general administrative costs, which translated into 15.5% increase in operating expenses when comparing Q1 2024 over Q1 2023. In terms of earnings per share, the company reported a 16.2% increase when comparing the same periods of time, which is in line with the net income increase.

Silk Road Medical Q1 2024 Financial Summary (Data collected by the author from SILK’s Q1 2024 report)

On the other hand, the company has seen a 3.86% reduction of its cash, cash equivalents and investments year-over-year. In this sense, the management attributed the cash was used to cover its operating expenses in Q1 2024. Finally, considering that SILK’s total debt only increased by 2.8%, I think the overall balance sheet of the company is in good health.

Boston Scientific China strategy

Earlier in this article, I mentioned that Boston Scientific has been targeting Asia-Pacific and particularly China, to enlarge their market opportunity. In this sense, the company in its FY2023 investor conference call highlighted its interest in expanding its operations in China, which is a fast-growing market for medical devices. Boston’s presence in China is already strong (see image below).

Boston Scientific’s presence in China (Boston Scientific 2023 Investor’s Day presentation)

Boston Scientific China is expected to achieve $1 billion in revenue and mid-teens growth in 2024. In the same investor day conference call, June Chang, who is Boston Scientific’s President of Greater China, explained that their strategy has been changing given that they need to keep up with the fast-growing number of local competitors. Thus, according to Ms Chang, Boston’s strategy in China consist on:

Speed. We have to be faster with offering new products to China, a lot faster than our competition. Localization. It is so important to help us stay in the game. And last but not least is scale up. Scale up allows us to drive leverage and continue to drive profitable growth. By doing all those things, we firmly believe that we'll be in a strong, strong position to take this business to the next level of high performance.

Considering that it has been estimated that about 31% of the population in China has carotid plaques, I think the acquisition of SILK, who already has regulatory approval in China for ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotector system and the ENROUTE stent systems, will be an excellent synergy with Boston Scientific China’s strategy.

Valuation

Silk Road Medical became public in April 2019, comparing the 5-year total returns chart of SILK, BSX and the SP500, it is clear that Silk has underperformed both of the comparators (see image below). However, that is quite normal for small-cap companies in the first stages of commercialization. Particularly, when your product is aimed at changing the gold standard surgical treatment, you would face a lot of resistance as neither surgeons nor patients are very open to change despite the potential benefits.

5-year total returns comparing SILK vs BSX vs SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

In contrast, taking a look into the year-to-date total returns chart comparing the same stocks, one can observe the fantastic performance that SILK had, even when taking out the share price spike observed post the acquisition announcement (see image below). This, in my opinion, is a justified market response given that after nearly 10-years of obtaining the first FDA approval for the TCAR platform, SILK is finally starting to capitalize on it.

Year-to-date total returns chart comparing SILK vs BSX vs SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of growth, SILK observed a 20% year-on-year revenue growth, much higher than the 6.96% revenue growth observed by the sector median. Furthermore, SILK’s gross profit margin TTM and 5-year average, which stand at 73.3% and 72.9% respectively, are also far higher than the 57% exhibited by the sector median. In my opinion, those metrics suggest a positive trend in sales that I am sure BSX has considered when assessing whether they should acquire SILK or not.

Despite the revenue and profit margin positive trends, the EV/sales and the Price/sales ratios, 5.23 and 5.65 respectively, are unfavorable to SILK, with sector median ratios standing 43% and 62% below SILK’s. Thus, suggesting that given current metrics, SILK is overvalued. Nonetheless, if I use a discount rate of 25%, estimate a 4% growth for the coming 5-years (CAD projected global CAGR) and 9% growth for the following 5-years (projected EPS growth), the target share price for SILK resulted in $32.1 base case scenario target share price. This would rate the $27.5 per share that BSX has agreed to pay as 16.72% undervalued.

Based on the projections for CAD and the current sales trend for TCAR, I believe that Boston Scientific got a relatively fair deal, despite the 27% share price difference between the agreed price and SILK’s common share price before the acquisition agreement.

On the other hand, when assessing BSX’s valuation, in my previous article I estimated its intrinsic value at $65.58 per share. Given this acquisition, I have adjusted my calculations slightly, giving a 30% probability to the best-case scenario, and reduced the base case scenario from 50% to 40%, resulting in an intrinsic value of $73.6 per share. Given that the acquisition of Silk Road Medical is not expected to be accretive until 2026, as declared by BSX in the acquisition press release.

Thus, despite the 32% year-to-date share price rally that BSX investors have been enjoying so far, I still believe that the stock has gone ahead of the company’s performance. Nonetheless, by saying that, I also have to remark that I see value in holding the stock, as I expect Boston Scientific to continue growing. Hence, I maintain my “Hold” rating for BSX, and given the acquisition, I also rate SILK as a “Hold.”

Risks

Boston Scientific has been acquiring a fair amount of small companies between 2023 and 2024, and given the management strategy in the U.S. and overseas, I wouldn’t be surprised if they announce more acquisitions this year. In general, if the acquisitions are agreed at a fair value and the new business has accretive value to BSX, I don’t have major issues with this strategy, as in the long-term this should boost the company growth. Particularly in the case of SILK’s acquisition, I think BSX has the potential to take advantage of the multiple regulatory approvals and the positive opinion trend about TCAR to capitalize on this asset.

Nonetheless, it is also a possibility that the TCAR potential sales growth may not be enough to impact the overall performance of Boston. Furthermore, Boston Scientific is currently trading at a premium, with a forward P/E ratio standing at 32, EV/sales, and PEG ratios also signalling for overvaluation. Thus, despite the positive market sentiment on the stock (see image below), a small correction on the share price wouldn’t be totally surprising.

Boston Scientific’s year-to-date share price chart depicting EMA and MACD (TradingView)

Conclusions

In summary, I believe the acquisition of Silk Road Medical has value to Boston Scientific investors. Particularly, considering the potential revenue boost offered by the possibility of penetrating fast-growing markets such as China. The TCAR platform has now reached enough maturity to earn the trust of healthcare professionals and patients. Thus, I believe Boston will be able to sell the TCAR products with relative ease. Nonetheless, the competition in the MedTech sector is fierce, particularly in lucrative sub sectors such as cardiovascular and peripheral interventions. Hence, I think Silk Road Medical, Inc would have struggled to keep momentum on the sales growth if they remained fully independent.

In terms of rating, I still consider Boston Scientific Corporation stock as a Hold, given that they are already trading at a premium. Despite that, I truly believe the company is showing a good performance, and I would expect them to continue growing in the long term. Hence, investors that already own the stock, should be able to hold it with ease, while enjoying their returns. If Boston’s shares were to suffer a correction and the company principles remain, I would be considering adding this stock to my portfolio.

Finally, I believe it might be time for Boston’s management to start considering doing a buy-back to off-set the shareholder dilutions driven by the multiple acquisitions, or even better if they were to announce a dividend. In my opinion, either of those options would be largely appreciated by shareholders, as long it doesn’t hamper the company growth.