Typically, I am very positive about investing in utilities across the spectrum. Good valued renewables, legacy players, infrastructure players, NatGas, even legacy oil companies. One company where I am not all that interested unfortunately, even as it continues to drop, is Uniper (OTCPK:UNPRF). This is not because Uniper is a bad business - it's not. Anything generating or working with power in Europe or the West these days at least has some sort of fundamental appeal, and I can even put a value on it.

The problem is the company does have some headwinds and issues which make the valuation it's currently trading at difficult to "swallow".

I have also not made any sort of secret about the fact that I'm very negative about the Uniper deal that Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) decided to execute a few years back. The divestment, following a purchase using Fortum's massive cash pile at the time, was a major strategic failure in the entire utility sector in Europe.

Fortum, to my mind, has seen a good recovery. That is also why I am invested in Fortum and continue to view it positively here. Uniper, unfortunately, has not.

Since my last article, the company has actually dropped more than 50%, which makes my last "HOLD" rating, or neutral the correct approach. I don't go "SELL" unless I consider a company worth shorting, or I see a fundamental collapse. I do not see that with Uniper.

So, here I will provide an update on Uniper, and see if the company can finally be attractive here.

Uniper - Challenges continue to appear

So, I keep being careful about Uniper. This is despite a fairly good start to the 1Q24 period. By good, I mean that the company managed operating performance roughly in line with expectations, with a normalization of margins. These margins though, while lower like most utilities at this time, are still well above the pre-crisis levels.

Let's begin with the positives. €885M worth of adjusted EBITDA, €570M worth of adjusted net income (please note the use of the word 'adjusted' here), and a reaffirming of the company BBB- investment grade rating, with a solid stand-alone credit profile. From that perspective, things are looking good.

The company was also able to confirm FY24 forecasts and outlooks at this time and also completed some divestments, including the Hungarian CCGT Gönyü, a weight on the company's portfolio.

Perhaps the biggest positive should be considered the solid access to credit and to the market here. This is where the company has really managed to do some changes.

Uniper IR (Uniper IR)

None of these things are bad. A good economic net cash position and excellent access to funds is a great thing for this company.

Now to the negatives of the quarter. Despite adjusted EBITDA and EBIT according to forecasts, this was actually a significant drop. Take adjusted EBITDA for instance, which dropped by over 10% during the quarter, even if OCF was up.

Why are results dropping this quarter? The positive from a bridge perspective is gas midstream on the green commodities part, but everything else was down. Power, green generation and flexible generation, all of it was down. The consideration to make here is that this was actually down quite a bit because of the absolutely superb results YoY. However, results were still down, and the only reason OCF nearly doubled was a massive capital injection through working capital.

The biggest positive is the change in economic net cash. The company is now forecasting a €1.5-€2B range in adjusted EBITDA, with an adjusted net income in the range of €700M to just above €1B, which would mean pre-crisis levels of operating performance.

Commodity pricing trends are against the company here, but they are against every utility. One of the reasons I review these companies is to look exactly at how they handle these trends.

Uniper IR (Uniper IR)

While these trends are somewhat negative, operating indicators in the form of gas storage filling, flexible generation, and production volume and emissions are going down. Given that Uniper was left with the legacy generation, this is important to those who want this company to last over the long term.

Hedging is a big part of this, and Uniper is currently hedged at a €42 rate on a MWh basis in 2024 to 60%, but there it mostly stops. The company only has hedged 25-45% of the volume, and at €37-€39 going forward - and I doubt it will save the company in the case of a massive downturn here.

The company is now a three-sector play - Green Generation, which means Hydro, Nuclear (in Sweden among others), and some renewables. Then there's flexible, which is the company's name for the gas and coal-fired alternatives (an optimistic name for the segment if you ask me). Lastly, we have Greener commodities, which include the company's Gas Midstream, Greener gases, and Power & other operations. This last segment is the segment that does not really manage profitability. It was at negative €242M a year ago, and still at negative €13M for this year.

What has changed since my last article is that far less of the company's volumes are hedged now than in the past. This increases the potential volatility for the company, and I also happen to hold the stance that I do not believe the power price to revert back to those prices.

Yes, Uniper will be profitable - that much I believe. But I do not believe the company presents, or will present a significantly attractive potential at this time. It does not have a dividend, and currently, there are no forecasts for the company to institute one. While the company had superb results for 2023, the current forecasts for the coming results in -24 and up to -26 are poor, with adjusted EPS reaching around €2/share. (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link). With that in mind, I consider this company to be quite unattractive here because Uniper still trades at almost €50/share.

Let's look at my valuation for Uniper and how this has changed since my last piece.

Uniper - Not all that great here, the upside is still negative, and another 50% decline is entirely possible

So, my last target for Uniper was €3/share. That is obviously an interesting target, and not a correct one - Uniper has been through a reverse split since my last article. As I said before and during October of last year, Uniper is very tricky to value, given that it's in the midst of a change/set of changes that heavily impact the valuation and earnings.

Therefore, the fact that the company came in at negative earnings for 2022 and is set to significantly improve this going into 2023 was only of slight interest to me, and indeed, it did not result in any massive upside for those who chose to invest at the time.

At this time, the company trades at an average normalized P/E of around 5.36x, which is obviously low - but still impacted by the earnings in both 2022 and 2023. For 2024 and forward, this would imply a valuation of more than 18x which is not something I am willing to pay for a BBB- rated utility without a yield when I can get Italian Utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) at a 6-7% yield at a P/E of less than 13x, while still maintaining an earnings-related upside of well over 15%.

Enel Upside (Enel Upside)

Uniper is, simply put, a very weak alternative compared to something like this, especially when you consider that Enel is BBB rated and quite rarely misses estimates.

Currently, 5 analysts follow Uniper. Not a single analyst has the company at a "BUY", an "Outperform" or any similar sort of recommendation. Out of 5, 3 are at "SELL", 1 at "underperform" and the best that can be said for the company from anyone following here is a "HOLD".

The current consensus is around €41.8. Given everything the company is facing, I would still consider this far too high. Me, I would start becoming interested in something like a sub-€20/share PT, buying the assets at around a 6-7x P/E. I justify this by saying that the company does not have a yield, it negatively misses estimates on a 2-year basis even with a 20% margin for error by more than 40% (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link), and its estimated earnings growth until 2026 is currently negative.

I do not, unfortunately see, much upside for Uniper in any scenario here at this valuation. For me to even remotely consider this attractive, I would have to buy the company at an incredible discount - and even then, I would compare it to what else is available on the market.

Here is my thesis on Uniper as of the June 2024 period, and going for the full year.

Thesis

Uniper, a European class-leading company in legacy fossil fuel generation, has gone through very hard times. With a market cap of over €20B, it's a solid play at the right valuation, but this "play" also requires you to have a very long-term outlook for the business. Because any upside investors can see here, is likely to be longer term in coming. I would only buy this company at an extremely cheap price

If we consider Uniper at a 16-18x P/E, the company's upside is nearly 20% annualized until 2026E, estimating a PT of €60-70. However, this would be an extremely exuberant valuation and I do not believe it is likely.

I consider Uniper to be interesting only at a valuation of below €20/share, as the risk-reward stands today. This means that I am currently on a "HOLD", and I do not change my thesis here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills only 2 out of my 5 investment criteria, making it a "HOLD" here. I do not see a near-term scenario where this company becomes an attractive play.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.