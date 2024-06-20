Hollysys Undervalued Ahead Of Going Private, But Risks Remain

Summary

  • Shareholders voted in favor of a buyout offer from Ascendent and the CEO, but the shares trade below the offer price and there is no announced closing date.
  • Current operating conditions in China are challenging for industrial automation companies, with many clients leering of committing to large capex projects amid economic turbulence.
  • If the deal fails to close, I expect the shares to sell off sharply on assumptions that it means operating conditions have materially worsened for HollySys.
  • I do see near-term risks from weaker industrial automation and rail infrastructure markets in China, but believe the fundamentals can support a mid-$20's standalone price long term.
The long, strange, and often frustrating odyssey of HollySys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) may be nearing its end … or maybe not. Given the history of this company and the bad-to-inconsistent track record of communicating with shareholders, it’s hard to say for sure.

