Shares of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) are off to a stormy start to 2024, down about 13% year to date and a deeper 33% decline from its 52-week-high.

The company operates primarily through a multi-level marketing (MLM) model, distributing its portfolio of wellness supplement products through a sales force of more than 500,000 independent consultants across 19 countries.

The good news is that Nature's Sunshine is growing and profitable. On the other hand, the company's latest quarterly results disappointed, coming in below expectations. We see shares as likely to remain volatile, with risks tilted to the downside.

NATR Q1 Earnings Recap

Nature's Sunshine reported its Q1 earnings (for the period ended on March 31) with EPS of $0.12, missing the consensus estimate by $0.05. Revenue of $111 million climbed by 2.2% year-over-year and was also slightly below the estimate.

There were some strong points from the quarterly update. Sales in the North America business unit were up by 5% from the period last year, with management citing a 33% surge in digital sales. The gross profit margin of 71.2% increased from 70.8% in Q1 2023 capturing a favorable sales mix and pricing initiatives.

An effort to control costs, including lower volume incentives awarded to consultants as well as cuts in SG&A, helped balance profitability. Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million this quarter was essentially flat from the prior year quarter. The company ended the quarter with $78 million in cash against $2.1 million in debt.

In terms of guidance, management expects full-year revenue between $455-$480 million, representing a 5% increase at the midpoint from 2023. The forecast 2024 adjusted EBITDA is between $42 and $48 million, compared to $40.4 million in 2023.

Overall, fundamentals are fine, even if the top-line growth trend hasn't quite lived up to more optimistic expectations from a few years ago. For context, the adjusted EBITDA target for 2024 is lower compared to the company's result in 2021.

What's Next For NATR

Looking at Nature's Sunshine as a player within the nearly $200 billion global supplements industry market, the long-term opportunity is to gain market share by growing the brand presence.

The company counts on more than 800 different products, covering natural health segments like digestive, cardiovascular, immune health, sports, and energy, as well as weight management targeted herbs and minerals.

Comments by management in the earnings conference call suggest that Q1 growth, particularly in North America as a strategic focus for the group, outpaced industry trends, which is encouraging considering what was described as a challenging economic environment.

These are good signs that the brand remains relevant and is resonating with its target customers. Notably, beyond the independent consultants, the company has been diversifying its distribution to include a growing proportion of sales outside the MLM system into other channels like specialty retailers and health clinics.

The challenge we see is that NATR valuation appears pricey trading at a 21x forward P/E, particularly given the outlook for single-digit revenue growth. The stock also trades at a premium to other multi-level marketing names, including Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) at a 13x multiple for the same metric.

The stock's 5x EV to forward EBITDA multiple is more in line with this peer group, including Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) which deals with cosmetics. We won't claim NATR is materially under or overvalued, but it's hard to begin justifying a significantly wider growth premium under the current circumstances.

Final Thoughts

We rate NATR as a hold, with a sense that the large selloff from its high earlier in the year has likely already incorporated the new layer of uncertainty. Our neutral view on the direction of the stock price in the near term balances the uneven trends to start the year while giving the company a benefit of the doubt based on its strong balance sheet.

Ultimately, Nature's Sunshine Products' ability to connect with its target customers and re-accelerate growth will be critical for the stock to regain momentum. On the other hand, another couple of quarters where results miss consensus estimates would raise questions regarding the growth strategy and open the door for a deeper correction in the stock lower.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the gross margin trend, sales dynamics between regions, and any updates to company guidance.