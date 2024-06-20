Verint Systems: Buy Rating On Strong Secular Tailwinds And Growth Inflection

Jun. 20, 2024 9:26 AM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock1 Comment
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
195 Followers

Summary

  • Buy rating for Verint Systems with growth expected to inflect to mid-teens as SaaS revenue increases.
  • VRNT positioned to benefit from AI solutions in contact center automation with strong growth potential.
  • Strong execution in SaaS transition and near-term demand momentum support bullish outlook for VRNT's valuation and growth prospects.

Chatbot conversation Ai Artificial Intelligence technology online customer service.Digital chatbot, robot application, OpenAI generate. Futuristic technology.Virtual assistant on internet.

hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is a buy rating. I expect growth to start inflecting to mid-teens level as SaaS revenue becomes a larger mix of the business, which should trigger a multiple

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
195 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News