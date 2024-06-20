hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is a buy rating. I expect growth to start inflecting to mid-teens level as SaaS revenue becomes a larger mix of the business, which should trigger a multiple rerating upwards to 14x forward earnings. VRNT SaaS revenue should continue to see healthy growth given the underlying secular tailwind and strong execution in migrating customers.

Business Overview

VRNT offers its actionable intelligence solutions to organizations and businesses around the world (71% of revenue comes from the Americas, 19% from EMEA, and 10% from APAC). This is further broken down into two business segments: customer engagement [CE] and cyber intelligence [CI]. To explain it briefly, the CE segment solution significantly improves the productivity of customer contact centers through automation. The CE segment is the key focus of my initiation as it is the one with the most growth tailwind (the entire investor day presentation is about this segment as well, which clearly tells us that management’s focus is on this area). As for the CI segment, it basically provides actionable insights by providing data mining software to entities. Using the insights, users can conduct predictive analytics, enhance automation, etc.

Huge potential for contact center automation

I see a massive growth tailwind ahead for VRNT as more businesses seek to leverage AI to improve productivity. AI is a game changer because it opens up the possibility of automating more functions within the contact center department. VRNT is one of the leading players in the industry as it covers ~4 million agents globally (which represents about a quarter of total global call center agents based on a total of ~17 million agents in the world). As such, I believe it is in a prime position to benefit from this shift towards AI solutions as it already has relationships with these businesses.

At a high level, the growth potential is huge for conversational AI and virtual assistants [CAVA]. Three estimates from Gartner suggest Per Gartner estimates, by 2027, a quarter of organizations will use chatbots as their primary customer service channel. From a growth perspective, the number of CAVAs is expected to grow at a 57.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Lastly, it was estimated that the percentage of interactions being handled via contact center AI will more than triple from 2023 levels to 2027. While the exact numbers are up to one estimate, my point here is that the growth potential is huge.

The underlying question is why businesses and organizations would adopt AI solutions. I have already mentioned the above, and that is productivity. The largest cost in the contact center department is labor, and there are very few methods one can employ to improve productivity as the work routine does not allow many rooms for it (in the absence of AI solutions). The typical work routine will be: (1) the customer calls in to inquire about something; and (2) the call agent picks up and addresses it. There might be some “automation” in between where the customer needs to key in some personal data or press certain numbers to get routed to the right call agent. But ultimately, the issue needs to be addressed by a call agent. Things are different with AI, as it can help the customer (or anyone that is calling) find what they need (an answer or solution). This means that businesses or organizations can reduce the workforce in the call center department while achieving similar or higher productivity levels, and this translates to cost savings (potentially ~90% cost savings ($14.7/16)).

Strong execution in SaaS transition

VRNT has also executed really well on its SaaS transition. Recall that the VRNT legacy revenue model is based on selling perpetual licenses and earning professional services revenue (non-recurring). That revenue model doesn’t fit well for VRNT AI solutions as it is priced based on per-interaction vs. per-seat. The problem with this transition is that it masks the strong SaaS growth (bundled and unbundled SaaS) as non-recurring revenue is declining.

I believe the point of growth inflection is going to happen soon as SaaS revenue becomes a larger part of the business over the coming years. As of 1Q25, SaaS is around 64% of the business and is growing at 28%. I am expecting this momentum to continue given the strong growth tailwind, which means SaaS should easily reach >70/80% over the next 3 to 4 years. Assuming SaaS continues to grow at >20% in 2027 and the mix of SaaS revenue is say 80%, overall growth would easily inflect to mid-to-high teens level (20% growth * 80% mix = 16%).

The near-term demand momentum remains strong

One of the concerns for VRNT is that the soft macro conditions would slow down the pace of adoption as businesses look to delay any significant digital transformation initiatives. However, I believe VRNT benefits from this weak macro environment as businesses would focus more on cost-saving projects, which is exactly what VRNT offers. Since VRNT solutions fall under the umbrella of "AI," businesses also benefit from a shift in budget to focus on AI-related investments.

While we've seen elongated sales cycles this year due to the macroeconomic environment, the demand for CX automation is strong and customers' growing interest in AI is reflected by our expanding SaaS pipeline. 3Q24 earnings call

The latest numbers from the 1Q25 earnings further anchor my bullish point regarding demand as SaaS revenue grew 19.7% y/y (bundled SaaS grew 9.4% y/y and unbundled SaaS grew 30.5% y/y). For background information, the unbundled SaaS line is software not hosted by VRNT. I see this as a strategic move as it significantly reduces the friction in adoption as customers can deploy its products where they are most comfortable (businesses don’t like to be locked in). Leading growth indicators also point to strong demand ahead. For instance, bundled SaaS ACV bookings grew by 25%, and advanced-stage bundled SaaS pipelines grew by 20%. Importantly, more than 80% of the pipeline includes bots, which is compelling evidence that deals are predominantly led by VRNT AI solutions.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model VRNT using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe VRNT is worth $52. My main assumption is that growth is going to accelerate in the coming years as SaaS becomes a larger part of the business. I don’t see any strong reasons for SaaS growth to slow down given the strong secular tailwind, current demand momentum as evident in the latest quarter, and the growing shift in business budget to AI-related investments. As per my math above, I believe mid-teen growth is possible in the next few years. However, I think it is better to be conservative in expecting margin acceleration, as I believe VRNT will reinvest to roll out more AI-related solutions.

A better growth profile should drive multiple expansions to where peers in similar industries (or offering similar solutions) are trading today. Five9 trades at 17x forward earnings with ~20% expected growth profile; Nice Ltd trades at 15x forward earnings with mid-to-high-teens growth profile. If my assumptions are right (VRNT is growing in the mid-teens), the stock should trade at 14x forward earnings (below Nice Ltd.). Note that 14x is also VRNT’s historical forward PE multiple, so this assumption is not an aggressive one.

Risk

This is a crowded industry with many solution providers that are aiming to capture a piece of the pie. VRNT may be forced to step up in product investments to stay ahead, and this will be a headwind to margins. Moreover, given the attractiveness of this market, there may be more competitors in the coming years, which could result in pricing pressures, thereby limiting VRNT’s growth.

Conclusion

My view for VRNT is a buy rating due to strong tailwinds in the contact center automation market. VRNT is also executing very well in transitioning to a SaaS model, which I expect to help accelerate overall revenue growth as SaaS becomes a larger mix of the business. As this happens, VRNT should see a rerating in its valuation multiples.