The Diverging Market Presents Opportunity

Antonio Bordunovi

Nvidia (NVDA), perhaps the famous growth story of the past several years, has once again become the largest company in the world. It's symbolic of a shift in the market to chase several popular stocks, known as the "Magnificent 7", or Meta, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla, primarily enormous California technology companies.

That divergence presents an opportunity for future shareholder returns for investors who avoid overvalued companies.

Divergence

The divergence is clearly visible below. Since Jan 2020, the Magnificent 7, despite some late-2022 weakness, has gone up by 230% cumulatively.

The Magnificent 7 Market | Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors

The S&P 500 has gone up 34%. The NASDAQ has gone up 48%, making it the vast majority of the returns of the market. Another way to look at it is the performance last year alone. Big tech stocks jumped 75% in 2023, now making up almost 30% of the S&P 500. The S&P 500 increased almost 23% last year, but removing the magnificent 7, the 493 companies went up 11.5%.

That shows how half of the S&P 500's returns are driven by these 7 companies alone. That divergence is important for several reasons.

(1) Most of the growth of these companies' share price comes from multiple expansion. The Magnificent 7 has a P/E ratio well over the overall market, and much of the growth last year was multiple expansion. That multiple expansion cannot continue forever.

(2) These companies are tied together. They're all major technology companies. While technology has become an integral part of day-to-day life, a lot of recent growth is based around the excitement around artificial intelligence. A downturn around that market could pull down the overall market.

(3) There's minimal other growth in the market. That means if the magnificent 7 stops having share price growth, the overall market doesn't have a great source of growth anymore. That can heavily hurt future shareholder returns.

The Tech Bubble

There are those who argue that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the world as we know it. Jobs will be replaced, and the market will be revolutionized. To them, we say, you're probably right.

Wall Street keeps comparing Nvidia to dot-com-era Cisco. Is it justified? - MarketWatch

However, the same was true in 2000. The internet was new and exciting. The internet did revolutionize the world and changed jobs. It fundamentally changed the world as we know it. None of that is deniable. And yet, the market was still dramatically overvalued in 2000 and collapsed. Because, as Benjamin Graham stated:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

At the end of the day, Nvidia is a great company making cutting-edge hardware and growing quickly. But as we discuss in our article here, it doesn't have the path to earning profits to justify its valuation.

Collapse

So what will trigger the revaluation of the market.

It's a question we're still pondering and stuck on. In 2000, companies weren't profitable to the extent that they are now. Their cash runways eventually ran out, and there was a wave of bankruptcies, including some major ones. While many core companies, such as Cisco and Intel, never went bankrupt, they also never re-achieved their valuation highs.

Interest rates are going up, but the market hasn't collapsed, a significant trigger for non-profitable 2000 companies. Similarly, tax day on realized gains didn't cause the massive wave of selling that some had predicted. These companies are earning $10s of billions of profit and driving shareholder returns. Our expectation is that the trigger will be slowing down capital.

Specifically, the largest companies will eventually hit valuations where there's insufficient capital flowing in to keep driving continuous double-digit returns. As they fly slowly less high, investors will begin to sell and realize profits, triggering more selling and pushing valuations and share prices down. It's a gradual process we expect to play out over the next several years.

In our view, it was already beginning with rising interest rates and the collapse of banks such as Silicon Valley Bank before the rise of artificial intelligence gave the bubble a second wind.

Our View

Many agree that big tech is driving the market rally and that it's overvalued. The resemblance is uncanny. For those looking for a way to invest, we recommend focusing on some particularly overvalued names, which we discuss elsewhere, such as Tesla here, or Nvidia here.

Another way investors can play this is with the QQQ (NASDAQ) option chain, driven primarily by these major tech stocks. QQQ is a non-financial NASDAQ ETF currently priced at ~$485 / share.

We recommend investors do a trade with the Jan. 2026 options to BUY a PUT at $450 / share and SELL a PUT at $440 / share. The current midpoint on that trade is a payment of ~$250 that's required ($2.5 / share). In the case that the NASDAQ is >$450 / share in Jan. 2026, you lose your entire investment. In the case that it's below $440 / share, you quadruple your investment.

We think the chance of a 10% drop in the NASDAQ from now to Jan. 2026 is well above 25% as the market realizes the overvalued nature of these stocks, making it a profitable trade.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. Betting against companies has a net cost to investors, either to borrow to short, utilize capital in a market that goes up over the long-term, or options. All of that expense is worth paying close attention to for investors with a timeline.

Conclusion

The Magnificent 7 are driving the vast majority of the stock market's returns as investors buy into the hype around artificial intelligence. We think it's telling that the company truly at the center of the latest models, OpenAI, has a $100 billion valuation, while trillions of dollars are going into related companies, potentially due to OpenAI not being publicly traded.

This resembles 2000, when even profitable companies at the center of a revolutionary new technology hit a valuation that was far too high. Those companies saw their share prices collapse. Unfortunately, there's no cheap way to bet on the chance of tech collapsing; however, for those with the risk appetite, we expect this to be a profitable trade.