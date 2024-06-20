Bjoern Wylezich

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. G/T refers to grams per tonne (of gold). All figures are on an attributable basis unless otherwise noted.

Total Reserves

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) released its year-end gold reserves earlier this year, reporting total reserves of ~8.2 million attributable ounces of gold at an average grade of ~1.82 G/T tonne of gold. This was an upgrade from the company's previous reserve base of ~4.63 million ounces of gold at ~1.3 G/T of gold. The significant increase in reserves and 40% increase in grades was related to the acquisition of the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada, with the project boasting ~1.4 million ounces at 5.54 G/T of gold in the proven category and ~2.2 million ounces at 6.29 G/T of gold in the probable category, totaling ~18.7 million tonnes at 5.97 G/T of gold. As the chart below highlights, reserve grades at B2Gold's other assets remained relatively flat, except for Otjikoto where grades increased due to depletion of lower-grade open-pit reserves and a higher proportion of reserves made up of high-grade material at Wolfshag Underground.

B2Gold Attributable Mineral Reserves by Mine & Total Gold Reserves - Company Filings, Author's Chart B2Gold Reserve Grade by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at how B2Gold stacks up vs. peers, its reserve grade has gone from below the industry average among larger producers to back above the industry average with the addition of Goose. In fact, as shown on the chart below (star #1), the Goose Project as a standalone was already one of the best deposits globally from a scale/grade standpoint, coming in just behind Lundin Gold's (OTCQX:LUGDF) Fruta del Norte with ~5.5 million ounces at 7.9 G/T of gold in Ecuador. Hence, not only was this a significant upgrade from a jurisdictional standpoint for B2Gold by adding a Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction on top of Namibia, Mali, and the Philippines, but it also provided a grade/ounce lift, and it's certainly going to help increase margins after H2-2025 with this asset likely to produce at sub $980/oz AISC in 2026/2027, roughly 35% below the industry average.

B2Gold Reserves Per Share & Reserve Grade + Goose Project Stand-Alone - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Reserves Per Share

As for the benefits from a reserve per share standpoint, B2Gold's reserves per share were declining from year-end 2019 to year-end 2022, impacted by the difficulty in replacing ~600,000 ounces per annum at Fekola. However, reserves per share increased materially year-over-year following the Goose acquisition, with this being a highly accretive deal. Plus, Goose's reserve base of ~3.6 million ounces makes up just a fraction of its total resource base of ~5.1 million ounces at 6.02 G/T of gold (Goose indicated), ~1.8 million ounces at 6.64 G/T of gold (Goose inferred), and 9.2 million ounces of total resources at its Back River Project when including George, which deposit that sits roughly 50 kilometers from Goose (main mining area) which I have likened to Amaruq for Meadowbank (future satellite opportunity for trucking ore or a second smaller mine).

Fekola Annual Production - Company Filings B2Gold Annual Attributable Gold Reserves & Reserves Per Share - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Total Resources

At first glance, an ~8.2 million ounce attributable reserve base might not seem like much for a ~1.0 million ounce producer. However, it's important to note that this reserve base is made up of ~8.8 million ounces on a 100% basis which is ultimately the ounces that make up these mine plans and this reserve base does not include Gramalote (potential fifth mine with reserves likely to come in above 2.4 million ounces) and which could be moved into reserves by 2026. In addition, this reserve base is backed up by ~20 million ounces of gold across all categories, with B2Gold's total resource base sitting at ~28.7 million ounces of gold (100% basis).

Hence, this is not a producer where I'm worried about a declining growth profile, with Goose (2025 production start) and Gramalote (potential investment decision later this decade) or an incremental ~500,000 ounces of combined production more than offsetting declining production from its two smallest mines - Masbate and Otjikoto. Plus, as I've discussed in past updates, Goose is permitted for 6,000 tonnes per day vs. a mine plan based on 4,000 tonnes per day so there is the ability longer-term to flex this production profile towards the 400,000 ounce mark with ~2,000 TPD at even 5.0 G/T of gold (below reserve grade) and ~93% recoveries translating to an additional ~110,000 incremental ounces per annum if an expansion was approved to take advantage of the excess capacity.

B2Gold - Total Measured, Indicated & Inferred Resources - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Fekola

Digging into the company's flagship Fekola Mine a little closer, reserves ended the year at ~3.39 million ounces (100% basis) at 1.70 G/T of gold, a 7% increase from the year-ago period at slightly lower grades (2023 grade: 1.74 G/T of gold). The increase in reserves was related to an increase in reserves at Fekola Regional (~880,000 ounces at 1.97 G/T of gold vs. ~90,000 ounces at 2.01 G/T of gold), offsetting the depletion of higher-grade Phase 6 ore at Fekola Main, with Fekola Main (current mining area) reserves declining to ~2.51 million ounces at 1.63 G/T of gold (2023: ~3.08 million ounces at 1.73 G/T of gold). The company noted that the current reserve plan supports six years of mining and seven years of processing, with the mine life extending out to 2030.

While a mine life that ends in 2030 for B2Gold's main asset might be a little alarming, there are a few important points to make. For starters, there are ~5.8 million ounces of gold backing up reserves at the Fekola Complex, and the company has not declared any underground resources to date, with this being an opportunity to add up to 100,000 ounces per annum in additional production from Fekola Main, on top of a planned ~100,000 ounces from trucking softer saprolite ore south to flex throughput at the Fekola Plant. As B2Gold has stated, underground drilling and ramp development is underway at Fekola.

Additionally, B2Gold noted that some resources at Fekola Regional haven't been drilled to adequate spacing, so they have not been included in resources. However, with ~2.0 million ounces at 1.35 G/T of gold at Fekola Regional that's well above cut-off grades and even assuming a 55% conversion to reserves on inferred material, this would translate to an additional ~1.1 million ounces of additional reserves or 2 years added to the mine plan. As it stands, Anaconda is expected to start production in early 2025, with Dandoko (Oklo Resources acquisition) to contribute in Q3 2027, so the market will want to see the exploitation permits received by year-end latest to help bump up the production profile at Fekola as the trucking option from Anaconda is expected to up to 100,000 ounces per annum by topping up throughput to 9.0+ million tonnes per annum vs. 7.5 million tonnes per annum by blending saprolite ore with fresh rock.

Fekola Pit - Long Section Facing West - B2Gold Website

Looking at the chart of the Fekola Main Pit above, there's certainly significant material below both the reserve pit (light blue - $1,500/oz) and the resource pit ($1,800/oz) and Anaconda is even more wide open for expansion, so I have high confidence in the ability to extend the Fekola mine plan past 2030 and extend the 500,000 ounce production profile for longer as long as permits are received for ore outside of Fekola Main, with significant intercepts beneath current resource pits at Mamba Main and Mamba West well above sulphide cut-off grades (~0.50 grams per tonne of gold) including:

Anaconda Deposits (Fekola Regional) - Company Website

Mamba Main:

46.6 meters at 8.6 G/T of gold

42.2 meters at 3.1 G/T of gold

34.7 meters at 1.8 G/T of gold

26.2 meters at 2.38 G/T of gold.

Mamba West

9.2 meters at 13.1 G/T of gold

13.4 meters at 2.38 G/T of gold

12.1 meters at 2.3 G/T of gold.

So, while many investors might believe that Fekola is a lower-grade opportunity, the sulphide grades at Anaconda are actually quite similar to what we've seen from Fekola and could extend the mine life at similar grades and top up the production profile medium-term (post-2025), with further growth if more reserves are added at the Fekola Main Pit and/or Fekola Underground. And as for resource growth at Fekola, we can see that it's trending in the right direction with regional sources more than offsetting depletion at Fekola Main, with solid growth in indicated ounces at Anaconda (year-end 2023: ~1.97 million ounces at 1.17 G/T of gold), and total ounces remaining above 9.0 million ounces across all categories even after depletion and despite a less aggressive exploration budget due to the recent headaches around permitting and Mining Code changes.

B2Gold's Mali Resource Base (Category/Zone) - Company Filings, Author's Chart Fekola Main & Regional Resource Base + Map - Company Website

Before moving on, it's worth discussing costs at Fekola briefly. As shown below and discussed in guidance, this will be a higher-cost year for Fekola and B2Gold, with 2024 company-wide AISC guidance of $1,390/oz at the mid-point. However, this is largely due to elevated spending at Fekola and the impact of a lower denominator (delayed production from Bantako North permit, which would have helped to offset the higher spending this year). However, as highlighted below, 2023 is an abnormal year for spending due to capital on the new Fekola TSF, solar plant expansion, underground development, haul road construction, and mobile equipment purchases/rebuilds.

And while this will weigh on mine site free cash flow this year and all-in sustaining costs due to significantly higher sustaining capital spend ($202 million budgeted in 2024, including $80 million in capitalized stripping), capital costs will be far lower over the remainder of the mine life as shown on the right side of the table (capex excluding 2024 over 6 years of additional mine life). Hence, assuming permits are granted, I would expect 2025 to be a massive year for Fekola with significantly higher margins, and with production moving back towards the 580,000+ ounce mark.

Fekola Capital Costs & 2024 Budget - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Masbate

Moving over to Masbate, year-end reserves came in at ~1.61 million ounces at 0.76 G/T of gold, down slightly from ~1.65 million ounces at 0.77 G/T of gold in the year-ago period. As for resources, indicated resources increased slightly to ~2.87 million ounces at 0.81 G/T of gold backed up by ~530,000 ounces at 0.89 G/T of gold in the inferred category, relatively flat vs. ~2.85 million ounces at 0.82 G/T of gold and ~590,000 ounces at 0.87 G/T of gold at year-end 2022. The current mine plan assumes that mining will continue through 2027 with processing expected to continue through 2033 in the base case life of the mine plan. However, B2Gold noted that there are ~360,000 ounces (78% indicated) that could come into the mine plan from larger planned pits "if supported by mining costs and gold prices."

With the recent move in the gold price and Masbate's reserve base using a relatively $1,600/oz gold price for a lower-cost asset, I wouldn't be shocked to see B2Gold look at capturing these ounces, effectively extending the mine life out to roughly 2035 (11 years).

Otjikoto

As for the company's Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, this is its shortest life asset, with just ~220,000 ounces of reserves at 2.07 G/T of gold using a $1,600/oz gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) and 2.62 G/T cut off for gold. Under the current plan, open-pit mining is expected to be completed in 2025 with Wolfshag Underground expected to be mined through 2026. However, processing of stockpiles (20+ million tonnes of material at 0.45 G/T of gold) will continue through 2031 with production closer to ~50,000 ounces after open-pit/underground feed are exhausted. In addition, B2Gold noted that there's the potential to extend open-pit operations if supported by mining costs and gold prices at the time, similar to Masbate. And with gold prices sitting ~$750/oz above the reserve price assumption, there's certainly some wiggle room to look at expanded open-pit operations.

Meanwhile, as for the underground potential, Wolfshag Underground may be high-grade, but the reserve base is quite low at just ~100,000 ounces at 5.02 G/T of gold. And while there's a small number of resources ex-reserves at higher grades, underground mining is likely to be completed by year-end 2026. The good news is that B2Gold has recently had exploration success at the Antelope deposit, which sits 3 kilometers south of Otjikoto Phase 5. Highlight intercepts at Springbok include 7.6 meters at 12.88 G/T of gold and 6.55 meters at 7.20 G/T of gold, similar to grades being mined at Wolfshag. In addition, the northern Oryx zone has returned impressive hits of 7.48 meters at 9.86 G/T of gold and 4.58 meters at 9.25 G/T of gold.

Overall, this news is quite positive as it could bring in a second underground mine to maintain a higher production profile at Otjikoto post-2026 vs. relying on lower-grade stockpile processing. If successful, Otjikoto might be able to maintain a 100,000 ounce profile at Otjikoto, with B2Gold stating in its Q1-2024 Conference Call:

"And also, excitingly, we look forward to continue to advance the Antelope discovery, which we think has the potential to extend underground mining in Otjikoto, perhaps into the 2030s."

Goose

Finally, looking at the Goose Project which is over half constructed and set for first production in Q2 2025, exploration results continue to impress, with a significant budget of $28.0 million planned this year to test Llama/Umwelt extensions and regional targets. It's worth noting that with the sale of Helmi (70%) that ends its exploration spending in Finland and significantly higher cash flow generation, the exploration budget is likely to increase even further at Goose in coming years. And with the success, the company is having at the drill-bit, I wouldn't be shocked to see the current resource base of 9.2 million ounces ultimately to grow to over 10.0 million ounces.

Goose Project Construction - Company Website

As for Goose's reserves, they came in at ~3.6 million ounces of gold as expected and total resources were 9.2 million ounces, with ~6.9 million ounces at Goose (main mining area) and ~2.3 million ounces at George. However, as shown below, there are significant potential extensions to reserves with ~424,000 ounces at Llama at 7.75 G/T of gold and ~583,000 ounces at Nuvuyak at ~7.50 G/T of gold, with both deposits remaining open down-plunge. And while Sabina did a solid job delineating resources here, the company was on a relatively tight budget as a junior in a brutal bear market for developers and spent little regionally across the massive land package covering ~58,000 acres.

And as discussed in past updates, the George Property which has 1/3 the resources of Goose actually has 2.5 the size of the iron-banded formation, suggesting significant exploration upside here. Finally, aside from opportunities to extend Llama, Umwelt and Goose at depth, there are several other targets at Goose that have not been followed up on, like Hook, where new mineralization was discovered in 2021 (28.05 meters at 5.42 G/T of gold), Wing (6.55 meters at 8.37 G/T of gold) and others like Keel, Radar and Hackles. Sabina's CEO Bruce McLeod stated the following related to George (same grade as Goose but lies to the northwest and within trucking distance) before Sabina was acquired (emphasis added):

“George is the Back River Gold District’s second most advanced project. As we have been busy moving Goose forward, we have not operated at George for almost a decade. Since that time, significant progress and success has been made at Goose to unravel the geological signature of these Back River Iron formations. We are eager to apply some of these successful strategies to the prospective geology and existing deposits at George. With an expanded scale of over 20 km of iron formation identified to date at George versus the 8 km at Goose, there is significant opportunity for new discovery. With a strong gold endowment, an established resource estimate of over 2 million ounces of gold and a slate of prospects and drill targets, George makes Sabina unique with its own growth portfolio."

Goose Project Exploration - B2Gold Website Goose Trend Targets (Blue/Green Stars) & Regional Potential - Company Presentation, Sabina Presentation

In summary, while Goose already supports a 15-year mine life, I would not be shocked if this asset was expanded at the end of this decade to support a 350,000+ ounce production profile longer-term and ultimately produced past 2045 even on a larger production profile when incorporating George and other nearby targets at Goose. Today, B2Gold doesn't get nearly enough credit for this asset, but with 50% higher permitted capacity and an under-drilled asset the past decade given its geological potential, it will certainly be exciting to see how things progress at this asset over the next few years from an exploration and potential expansion standpoint.

Valuation

Based on ~1,304 million shares and a share price of US$2.55, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.32 billion. This leaves it trading at just ~7x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates (2nd cheapest valuation among million-ounce producers), and just ~$406/oz on attributable mineral reserves - a massive discount to its peer group. And while some discount is justified given that half of its annual production comes from Mali, its two largest assets are among two of the best assets globally from a quality standpoint with a significant upside to their current mine lives, assuming the receipt of regional permits at Fekola. This is because Fekola's mine life is based on ~3.39 million ounces, yet resources sit at ~9.1 million ounces and look like they could easily grow to 10+ million ounces. Meanwhile, Goose's mine life is based on ~3.6 million ounces of reserves, yet resources sit at ~9.2 million ounces and also look to be growing towards 10+ million ounces.

Gold Producers 2025 EV/FCF Multiples - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

As for B2Gold's valuation from a NAV standpoint, B2Gold's estimated net asset value is ~$4.9 billion (6.5% discount rate, $2,000/oz gold price long-term), leaving the stock trading at just ~0.68x P/NAV, also a discount to its peer group. And while this discount might make sense for a producer with a poor track record of creating shareholder value, it's important to note that B2Gold has consistently over-delivered on promises (*) and has one of the best track records of per share growth sector-wide. However, there is no management premium today (which there should be), zero attention paid to growth with Gramalote or Goose longer-term, ultimately leaving the stock trading at a massive discount vs. the peer group.

(*) As highlighted in past articles, B2Gold has beat its guidance mid-point in seven of the past eight years, or all years excluding 2020 (pandemic impacts). However, it hasn't just beat guidance, it's trounced guidance at a sector-best level, with an average beat of 3.4% (ex-2020) or ~29,400 ounces per year. In my view, this is deserved of a management premium which isn't even remotely factored into the share price today, never mind its industry-leading track record of per share growth from a production standpoint highlighted below. (*)

B2Gold Annual Production vs. Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart B2Gold Annual Gold Production & Production Per Share Growth - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Using what I believe to be conservative estimates of 1.0x P/NAV (6.5%) and 7x FY2025 cash flow estimates and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see a fair value of US$4.25 [63% upside]. Meanwhile, on purely a free cash flow standpoint and using what I believe to be a conservative multiple of 9.0x for 2026, I see a fair value of US$5.00 (B2Gold previously traded at ~13x free cash flow as its prior peak in Q3 2020 or a 45% higher multiple despite no exposure to Tier-1 jurisdictions - it now has Goose). Hence, for patient investors, I see the potential for ~96% upside from current levels while collecting an industry-leading ~6.3% dividend yield.

Summary

Despite a strong track record of operational execution and beating estimates given that B2Gold has historically been quite conservative vs. peers, the stock now trades at its lowest valuation in years. This is despite a massive upgrade to the portfolio with the addition of one of the best undeveloped Tier-1 jurisdiction assets and record gold prices, overshadowed by worries about Mali as a jurisdiction and delays receiving exploitation permits for Fekola Regional, with B2Gold also sounding optimistic in its most recent Q1-24 Conference Call:

"The government has expressed a desire to fast-track the granting of an exploitation permit once the imposition decree in the new 2023 mining code is finalized. We believe over the next few months; we have the potential to agree with the government and look forward to starting to truck ore from what we call the Anaconda area to the north, down to the Fekola Mill. The roads are built. We're ready to go. We need an exploitation permit to do that. As I said, we're hoping to secure shortly. It's definitely a mutual interest we have with the government. We want to increase production by potentially 100,000 ounces a year by trucking this good green material down to the Fekola Mill. And the government wants more revenue from gold mining."

Fekola Main permits: (*) Permit number 0070/PM-RM (the “Médinandi Exploitation License”), which has an area of 75 square kilometers (“km2 ”) was granted on February 13, 2014, and is valid to February 2044, a 30-year term. (*)

Ultimately, I expect that this will be resolved before year-end, but based on B2Gold's current valuation, not only is Fekola Regional not in the valuation, but Fekola Main which has ~2.51 million ounces at 1.63 G/T of gold is arguably not in the valuation either. In fact, as discussed in past updates, Goose's NPV (5%) with an optimized mine plan at $2,300/oz gold comes in near ~$2.2 billion or US$1.70 per share in value. Hence, even if we back out Fekola completely (which is not necessary as it's producing today, fully permitted until 2044 on its main exploitation permit, and a free-cash flow machine), investors are paying the remaining ~$1.1 billion at the current valuation for the following:

two operating mines (Otjikoto, Masbate) a ~200,000 ounce per annum development project (Gramalote) in Colombia $600+ million in cash and equity investments (Rupert, Sandbox, Snowline) a 22.5% silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River

This is an insane level of undervaluation and I would be shocked to see B2Gold continue to trade at these levels for much longer, especially with margins set to improve further in Q2 2024 from $759/oz (Q1-2023) to $825/oz or better and should further improve to $1,100/oz plus in 2025 ($2,250/oz gold price assumption). To summarize, I see this recent weakness in the stock as a gift, and I see B2Gold as one of the more attractive ways to put capital to work in the sector today.