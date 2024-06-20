Mar Vista - Danaher: Headwinds Are Primarily Cyclical, Growth To Regain Momentum

Jun. 20, 2024 8:50 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.45K Followers

Summary

  • Mar Vista initiated an investment in Danaher due to durable competitive advantages, compounding intrinsic value, and superior capital allocation strategy.
  • Danaher's strong barriers to entry in biotechnology and life sciences, along with its focus on innovation and capital efficiency, have consistently increased shareholder value.
  • Anticipated secular growth trends in biologics and genomics, along with Danaher's capital allocation strategy, are expected to drive intrinsic value growth despite recent challenges.

DNA helix background

ClaudioVentrella/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

During the quarter, we initiated an investment in Danaher (DHR).

Danaher has long checked three of Mar Vista's qualitative boxes for investment: durable competitive advantages, above average

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12.45K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About DHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News