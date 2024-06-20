JamesBrey

Note from the Author: Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTC:NOBH) does not trade on a major stock exchange and therefore investors may be subjected to extra risks, including an inability to quickly sell a large position should the company begin to perform poorly. Please carefully consider all of the risks associated with trading over the counter companies before buying into a position. I had previously written a Seeking Alpha article on Nobility Homes, Inc. and recommend the reader also refer to that article for a more complete understanding of NOBH.

I believe that Nobility Homes, Inc. is a BUY with a potential to see a 40.82% upside in the price of its stock from $31.00 a share to $43.65 a share or more. The company had successfully navigated the tough supply chain bottlenecks brought on during COVID, as well as large price increases on the building materials that the company needs to build its manufactured housing. While these problems have remained present in NOBH's manufacturing process, they have eased greatly. As a result, NOBH has seen increasing revenues, profit margins, and net income. Despite Florida's population growth showing some signs of slowing, there is still an enormous need for housing in the state. Affordable housing in Florida is especially in short supply and the demand for lower cost housing may still grow as Florida's house insurance rates are the highest in the nation and have forced some people to sell their homes.

About NOBH

NOBH builds manufactured housing and currently has active production on approximately 100 different house models. Once built, the homes get sold primarily through NOBH's Prestige brand facilities which are located in Ocala South, Ocala North, Auburndale, Inverness, Tavares, Panama City, Yulee, Punta Gorda, Chiefland, and Hudson, Florida. NOBH owns all of these retail outlets except for the Chiefland and Hudson locations, which are leased. NOBH builds these manufactured houses on a 35.5 acre parcel of land. The company's main manufacturing facility is adjoined by another two-story building that is home to NOBH's corporate offices. This parcel of land is also home to a newly built 11,900 square foot facility where the company now builds frames for its manufactured houses.

A Great Fiscal 2023

NOBH saw its net sales increase by 23% from $51.52 million in 2022 to $63.31 million in 2023. Operating income was up 59% from $8.43 million in 2022 to $13.40 million in 2023. This added an additional 51% to the company's net income, from $7.23 million in 2022 to $10.89 million in 2023.

Income Statement ( NOBH's 2023 10-K)

The reason for all of this growth can be primarily attributed to NOBH's supply chain finally easing up quite a bit. In 2022, Nobility had to purchase 153 homes from other manufacturers to complete its orders, in 2023 that figure dropped all of the way down to just 44. In total, the company was able to produce 47 more houses in 2023 than in 2022 at 470 homes versus 423 homes produced.

Homes Sold And Gross Profit Figures ( NOBH's 2023 10-K)

These supply chain easements, coupled with the macroeconomic developments in the housing market, helped Nobility boost its gross profit from the manufacturing facilities - including intercompany sales from 16% to 24% from 2022 to 2023. Nobility also saw its gross profit from company owned retail centers increase from 20% in 2022 to 23% in 2023. While the wholesale price of Nobility's manufactured housing didn't move much between 2022 and 2023 the retail price for one of NOBH's homes went up 16.7% from $126,438 in 2022 to $147,583 in 2023.

Q1 of 2024

Nobility's Q1 of their fiscal 2024 has seen a large decline over 2023's Q1 as would be home buyers struggle with high-interest rates and the concurrent cost increases to their mortgages. NOBH experienced a 13.96% decrease in net sales in Q1 of 2024 compared to Q1 of 2023 from $17.16 million to $14.77 million. This led to a 29.56% decrease in operating income from $3.84 million in Q1 of 2023 to $2.7 million in Q1 of 2024. A 23.5% decrease in net income from $3.06 million to $2.34 million can also be seen from Q1 of 2023 to Q1 of 2024.

Aside from higher costs related to inflation, Nobility also cited that supply chain delays had prevented them from receiving key components necessary to finish building their manufactured houses. This is the reasoning NOBH gives for its decrease in net sales, as they state that due to the delay of certain components they are unable to finish some homes in the factory or complete home set up in the field.

Q1 of 2024 saw another YOY drop in the average wholesale price for a new manufactured home of 9.67% from $75,350 to $68,064. This wholesale price for a new manufactured home figure is just a 6.26% drop from the annual average price tag of $72,612 NOBH had posted on their 2023 10-K. NOBH still managed to see a large increase in the average retail price of its manufactured houses. The company saw a 7.17% increase from an average retail price of $144,178 per home in Q1 of 2023 to $154,513 in Q1 of 2024.

Nobility sold off 143 homes total in Q1 of 2023 versus 127 homes total in Q1 of 2024. On top of selling off 16 fewer homes so far in 2024, Nobility sold 8 more homes at wholesale prices to independent dealers and 25 fewer homes through its company owned sales centers. Sales achieved through NOBH's sales centers would enable the company to receive full retail value for their houses. Should the next couple of quarters depict a more normal ratio of wholesale to retail sales, than Nobility's 2024 could still be on track towards positive overall growth in the company's revenue, operating income, and net income.

In both NOBH's Q1 sales and earnings announcement and their 10Q from Q1 of 2024, they state that according to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, from November 2023 through February 2024, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period declined by approximately 15% from the same period one year prior. Over the past couple of years, when NOBH has experienced slowdowns in the total amount of homes sold, it has always made up the difference by the ever-expanding price of buying a home. While NOBH has had its revenue earnings contract this quarter, long term demographic shifts, a continued climb in the price of a house, and Florida's long-term population growth seem to still all be on NOBH's side.

Nobility's Long History Of Positive Growth

Nobility has spent the last decade constantly growing.

Nobility's Ten Year Stock Price History (Seeking Alpha)

The company's stock price has made a 181.56% gain over the last decade. Nobility has also managed to steadily grow year after year both its revenues and operating income.

Nobility's Revenue and Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

While NOBH's net income hasn't been as consistent from one year to the next as the company's other figures, it has still shown a long-term trajectory upwards over the course of the past decade. Nobility is making 684.62% more in net income for its TTM average in 2024 than the company made in its fiscal 2014.

Nobility's Net Income History (Seeking Alpha)

While examples like this aren't guarantees of future success, it is promising to see evidence that a company is capable of keeping its business running smoothly and showing consistent growth over a long period of time. One of the reasons why I believe Nobility is able to do this is because the company carries no debt and controls its own sales centers. This gives the company more flexibility should unforeseen economic circumstances arise that demand Nobility make some sort of rapid transition or adjustment to their business model.

Florida's Population Growth Prospects And What That Means For Housing

While Florida's population growth rate is expected to slow from a 1.61% growth rate in April of 2023 (up 359,000 people) to an estimated 1.18% growth rate in 2028 this still adds roughly 300,000 residents to the state's population each year. In April of 2023 Florida's population was estimated to stand at 22,634,867.

All of these new residents are going to be moving into a state that has a larger than average problem with affordable housing. Florida is one of the least affordable places to live in the country, with the price of a house costing 11.4% more than the national average and renters experiencing a disproportionately large rent burden. This leaves the state with a larger than normal demand for affordable housing. Manufactured housing may be the only answer many Floridian's have to turn towards.

Nobility's average retail price for one of their manufactured homes is $154,513. Comparatively, the average price of a house in Florida as of April 2024 was $399,807. That's a 158.75% price increase to buy a traditional site-built house in the state. Even after land price expenses are factored in, manufactured housing comes in significantly cheaper than your average stick - built or block built house in Florida.

Although it appears as if high-interest rates are finally taking a toll on people's ability to purchase a home, people still need a place to live. Now more than ever people need an affordable place to live, and in expensive places like Florida that need has never been greater. The more interest rates force people to reassess their budget when planning to purchase a home, the more appealing affordable manufactured housing becomes. This should help nudge would be buyers of site-built housing towards companies like NOBH. When we do eventually see a drop in interest rates, the extra cash available to consumers should boost demand for manufactured housing, and Florida's past inabilities to meet housing demand should keep prices up for years to come.

Discounted Cash Flow

From 2014 to 2023 Nobility experienced a 127.69% growth rate in their total revenues which comes out to 14.18% in average revenue growth a year. From 2019 to 2023 their average revenue growth rate comes out to only 8.8% a year. I took the smaller of these two figures and used it for my discounted cash flow analysis. I also assumed a 17.2% EBIT rate, an average tax rate of 25%, depreciation at $200,000 a year, capital expenditures at 1.8% of revenues, and a change in working capital as a percentage of revenue of 20% to account for the constantly increasing cost of building houses.

Discounted Cash Flow For Nobility (Leland Roach)

I ran all of these figures through a discounted cash flow analysis where I assumed that 8.8% growth rate figure through 2033 before tapering off to a 3% perpetual growth rate. I also used a 10% weighted average cost of capital based roughly off of a 10.26% average return you'd get from investing in the S&P 500 for the last 30 years. After running the numbers, we get a $43.65 per-share price target versus the current share price of $31.00 a share, a 40.82% upside.

Risks

The major risks to Nobility's future prosperity are largely more macroeconomic in scale. Florida is experiencing large increases in the cost of home insurance that has forced many to move elsewhere. Florida pays four times as much as the national average for their home insurance and while Florida's homeowners insurance is only predicted to increase by 7% in 2024, states with severe weather could see rate increases by up to 23% according to an Insurify report on home insurance price projections in 2024. Meteorologists are calling for a particularly hyper active Atlantic hurricane season this year, which would further warrant these insurance rate increases. Six of the top ten most expensive cities for homeowners insurance are located on Florida's southern coast, and all of these cities have average annual rates of over $11,000 a year.

Florida's high insurance costs have been listed among the reasons the state is expected to experience a slowdown in growth. With that being said, Florida's 2028 1.18% growth rate projection is still 151% higher than the 0.47% average median population growth rate experienced across the United States. These rapidly increasing insurance costs, I believe, will force more people into manufactured housing as it will be cheaper to insure a $150,000 house than a $399,000 house, especially when considering how much more rugged modern building standards for these manufactured houses are compared to the manufactured housing of the past. As more and more homeowners get pushed into manufactured housing in an attempt to solve their needs for affordable housing, the added demand will likely continue to allow companies like Nobility to raise the retail prices for their products.

Product Reviews

While the overall reviews on NOBH's Prestige brand home centers are much better received, Nobility's Nobility Homes Inc Google reviews can be troubling to read and I believe these reviews pose the biggest risk directly related to the company's future performance that the company could potentially control. Customer complaints generally seem to center around subpar workmanship, poor customer service, and lengthy wait times to get problems fixed. I would highly encourage anyone reading this article to refer to my original Seeking Alpha write up on NOBH for further details.

I believe that Nobility is specifically set up to handle potential problems like this better than other manufactured housing companies. Nobility owns most of the stores where it sells its homes, and those places do seem to have mostly positive reviews. It sells the rest of its homes to independent dealers and communities. Best of all, none of these other customers make up for more than 10% of Nobility's total sales figures, which, should to an extent, insulate the company from revenue loss. The main worry I have regarding NOBH's customer complaints is the potential for some sort of lawsuit that could negatively affect the company's business operations. So far, nothing that I am aware of has materialized but, just judging by the degree of dissatisfaction expressed by some customers, I would recommend keeping your eye out for announcements or news stories on the matter just in case.

When I Would Sell

The likely scenarios in which case I would consider selling NOBH's stock would all be tied to the risks mentioned above. If macroeconomic events like a major shift in Florida's population boom were to occur, I would consider selling my NOBH stock. This shift would have to be so great as to change the projections of Florida's population growth to somewhere near the national average growth rate of 0.47%.

I believe a slowdown of this magnitude would most likely occur under a convergence of factors and not just a single event. An even worse hurricane season than predicted or several hurricane seasons all causing damage beyond what would normally be expected could drastically increase the number of people being priced out of their home due to homeowners insurance related expenses. Unpredictably high insurance rates coupled with an extended period of high-interest rates could potentially price so many people out of their homes that it could cause an exodus from Florida big enough to overcome the influx of residents currently flooding into the state.

Whether or not or to what degree this would negatively affect Nobility's business model remains to be seen. As a seller of manufactured homes, the company could see business increase as more expensive housing options continue to become increasingly out of reach to more and more Americans. The major questions we have to ask ourselves are... Where is the American consumer's breaking point on housing costs? Will housing costs in Florida raise to a point where even cheaper housing options become largely unaffordable in Florida's local economy? The three factors that will play into this the most are Florida's employment and local economy, inflation reaching the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, and what the corresponding interest rate environment will be over the course of the next year or so. If interest rates and inflation come down, then the average consumer may be more likely to be able to afford their higher insurance costs, but if the rate of inflation and interest rates stay elevated, the financial pressure on Floridians may become too great. As important as these figures are to every other business in America, inflation and our interest rates are no less important here, and anyone who owns any stock related to Florida's housing market should constantly have their eyes peeled for any news related to these developments.

Lastly, if Nobility comes under some kind of large public issue concerning its poor customer reviews, this could lead to a large decline in the company's stock price. Some sort of negative media coverage could bring about a stock price decline short term but, unless such negative press is able to sustain the public's attention, the price would likely revert back to its normal upward trajectory. If such issues devolve into some sort of legal action being taken against NOBH the ramifications could become much larger in scale for a much more prolonged period of time. While stockholders attempt to navigate the details of such a process, the price of Nobility's stock would likely become volatile. If an event like this were to occur, I would consider selling my NOBH stock.

Conclusion

I believe that Nobility Homes, Inc. is a BUY with a potential to see a 40.82% upside in the price of its stock from $31.00 a share to $43.65 a share. Nobility has demonstrated prolonged periods of growth in its revenues, operating income, and net income over the past decade. While Nobility's 2024 Q1 wasn't exactly a slam dunk, their fiscal 2023 had shown a lot of promise. Nobility's pricing power on their retail home sales have been impressive to watch, since COVID and Florida's long-term population growth prospects and unaffordable housing crisis make for a perfect environment to profit handsomely as a manufactured housing company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.