J. Michael Jones

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been a volatile performer over the past year, rising just 8%, given ongoing concerns around its long-term care (LTC) unit. I last covered shares of Unum in January, rating shares a “buy.” While shares nearly reached my $56 price target, due to recent weakness, they are now a laggard, rising 11% since my recommendation vs the 14% gain in the S&P 500. With updated financials and this pullback, now is a good time to revisit UNM.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s first quarter, Unum earned $2.12 in adjusted EPS, which beat consensus by $0.15. Overall, net investment income rose by 1% to $514 million with core premium growth of 6.6%. It is important to separate out Unum’s results on a segment basis, given it essentially operates a “good bank/bad bank” structure. It has healthy insurance operations that it runs on a go-forward basis. Then, it has its “toxic entity” sitting in “Closed Block,” which it is gradually running off. The two key points of focus for investors should be: a) its go-forward business are performing well and b) that Closed Block does not require additional capital support.

In my past analysis, I assumed $0 value for Closed Block and do not expect any financial benefits to accrue from the entity. This is an important to point to emphasize because Unum has a $68.73 book value excluding unrealized security losses that sit in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). Unum US has $4.8 billion of equity ex-AOCI , Unum International has $870 million, Colonial Life has $2.05 billion, and the Closed Block has $5.05 billion. The Closed Block contributes over 1/3 of UNM’s consolidated book value. However, given it is trapped supporting long-term care policies, I assume no value for it. Closed Block accounts for over $25/share in book value, so I view UNM’s economic book value closer to $43.

Now, turning to operations, we are seeing strong results from its core units because Unum is reporting that group life and accidental death and disability have returned to pre-pandemic trends. After years, of excess claims, we are now seeing losses at a more normal level, leading to strong profitability.

Unum US grew operating income by 23% to $385 million; premiums rose 6.1% to $1.7 billion, aided by about a 4% increase in persistency, as policyholders renew. I view increased persistency as favorable, as it is easier to model the risk of existing customers than new ones. Net investment income was flat at $157 million. Group disability income rose 13% as the benefit ratio declined to 57.5% from 60%. Group life & accidental death saw profits nearly double to $79 million as the benefit ratio declined to 68.2% from 75%. Last year, I expected to see underwriting improvement, aided by pricing actions, and we are seeing that materialize.

Unum international profits declined 2.6% to $37.4 million. This was primarily due to lower income from UK-inflation linked bonds as inflation has normalized. Last year’s investment gains were outsized, and we are on a more normal footing. Its benefit ratio improved slightly to 68.1% from 68.5%. Its Colonial Life unit saw operating income rise 21% to $114 million as investment income rose by 5% to $39 million and the benefit ratio declined to 48.6% from 53%, due to lower payouts related to cancer, disability, and accidents.

All in all, Unum’s core businesses are performing well. Losses have returned to normal levels, and returns are strong in these niche markets. Unum is also well capitalized. After Q1, it had a 440% risk-based capital ratio, up from 415% at year-end, aided by statutory earnings of $351 million. Management expects RBC to stay in the 415-430% zone this year, a healthy level and above the 350% target. Unum also has $1.4 billion of holding company liquidity, $900 million above its long-term target.

With strong earnings, management did $123 million of Q1 buybacks, right on pace for its $500 million full year target. There has been 3.2% share count reduction over the past year, and with a faster pace of buybacks, we should see the pace of reduction accelerate. It is raising its dividend by 15% effective in Q3 to $0.42, giving shares a 3.4% forward yield.

Even with results staying stable sequentially, UNM has at least $1.2 billion of free cash flow, enough to cover its $200 million in interest expense, $300 million dividend, and $500 million in repurchases while also retaining earnings to grow its core business more. Given excess Holdco liquidity, there is also scope over time to buy back shares more aggressively. In fact, given its strong position, Unum was upgraded by Moody’s to Baa2 from Baa3 on June 4th. Now, in the near-term, I expect UNM to retain some excess liquidity, just given uncertainty in Closed Block.

In Q1, its Closed Block unit earned $24 million, down from last year despite a $16 million rise in net investment income to $273 million, as its net premium ratio rose to 93.8% from 85.3%. A higher payout is tied to its updated Q3 reserve assumption, I discussed in my prior article. The payout ratio increased 0.3% sequentially, with both Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 subsequent to this revision. Based on this revision, UNM expects a 93.5% claims payout ratio, so Q1 was a bit worse as it works through an inventory of claims.

Importantly, management reiterated it does not expect to contribute capital to the Closed Block, given $2.8 billion of excess protection. This includes $1 billion of aimed premium rate increases. When an insurer faces substantially higher losses than expected, it can seek rate increases from regulators. UNM achieved $450 million last year and $4.5 billion since inception. Considering Closed Block has $5 billion of equity, these rate increases essentially account for its entire equity position, speaking to how large the losses have been in LTC as costs have proven much higher than originally expected.

The company aims to get about $200 million of rate increases, or 20%, achieved this year, and in Q1, it did 5%, leaving it on track. Now, for the year, UNM has targeted $130-160 million of closed block earnings. Q1 came up well short of the ~$35 million quarterly pace. Earnings were below expectations as alternatives earned 6.3% vs an 8-10% long-term assumption.

Management did reaffirm its full year target as it expects alternative returns to rebound. Alternatives can lag public markets by about one quarter. Given how buoyant the stock market has been in H1 2024, that should aid Q2 and Q3 earnings, and I would expect some rebound. However, I am somewhat cautious on the 0.3% higher benefit ratio.

Now, one positive supporting this unit has been higher interest rates. Overall, UNM has $36.2 billion of fixed maturity securities and $2.3 billion of mortgages. Of its $45 billion of total investments, $23.9 billion sit in Closed Block. The portfolio has a 4.35% earned book yield and an 8.3 year duration.

With prevailing interest rates above these levels, UNM can continue to reinvest maturities at higher yields and grow net investment income, which in turn can support somewhat higher losses. Importantly, UNM also has a reasonably high quality portfolio with just 4% of securities below investment grade, meaning credit losses should be minimal.

Unum Group

In coming quarters, it will be critical to see UNM achieve ongoing premium increases to increase the cushion supporting Closed Block and make further capital injections unlikely. Given its large existing equity base and strong track record of premium increase, I do believe that further capital injections are unlikely. That said, a key event will be Q3 results to ensure there is not another material revision in reserve assumptions as seen last year.

I previously argued that UNM should trade around $56 or 1.3x book value ex-Closed Block, based on my view its Life Insurance was worth about 1x and Unum US was worth up to 2x, given its strong run-rate profitability. We are seeing results play out as expect, and I continue to view that as an appropriate target.

At $56, UNM would have an 8% capital return yield, which I view as appropriate for a slow growth insurer. If conviction grows that Closed Block indeed needs no extra capital, UNM has the potential to distribute capital from the Holding Company more quickly, which could propel shares to $60. I would note its extra ~$900 million in liquidity essentially covers the remaining premium increases it is seeking. I view this caution as appropriate, given the regulatory outcomes are not certain. As it achieves more rate increases, the need to hold “just in case” liquidity diminishes, opening the door to more buybacks.

While Closed Block merits ongoing focus, the business is largely performing as expected, given the natural fluctuation in alternative investment returns. As such, I see about 13% upside, combined with a 3% dividend, for a 16% total return opportunity. While some Closed Block concerns may have caused shares to pull back from recent highs, its strong free cash flow and excess liquidity leave me comfortable with UNM, and I view shares as a buy.